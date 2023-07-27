FORACO INTERNATIONAL S.A.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Three‐month and six‐month periods ended June 30, 2023
FORACO INTERNATIONAL S.A.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relates to the results of operations, liquidity, and capital resources of Foraco International S.A. ("Foraco" or the "Company"). This report has been prepared by Management and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three‐month and six‐month periods ended June 30, 2023, including the notes thereto. These quarterly unaudited interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Following the decision taken by the Accounting Standards Board, IFRS became the accounting standards for all issuers in Canada on January 1, 2011. The Company adopted IFRS and made an explicit and unreserved statement that its consolidated financial statements comply with IFRS in 2004.
Except as otherwise stated in Note 2 to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, these quarterly unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were prepared using accounting policies and methods consistent with those used in the preparation of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. Except when otherwise stated, all amounts presented in this MD&A are denominated in US Dollars ("US$"). The discussion and analysis within this MD&A are as at July 27, 2023.
Caution concerning forward‐looking statements
This document may contain "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements and information include estimates, forecasts, information, and statements as to Management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the future financial or operating performance of the Company and capital and operating expenditures. Often, but not always, forward‐looking statements and information can be identified using words such as "may", "will", "should", "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "budget", and "scheduled" or the negative thereof or variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward‐looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that any such forward‐looking statements and information are not guarantees and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2023, which is filed with the Canadian regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements and information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All written and oral forward‐looking statements and information attributable to Foraco or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.
- 2 -
This MD&A is presented in the following sections:
- Business Overview
- Interim Consolidated Financial Highlights
- Results of Operations
- Seasonality
- Effect of Exchange Rates
- Liquidity and Capital Resources
- Related‐Party Transactions
- Capital Stock
- Critical Accounting Estimates
- Non‐IFRS Measures
- Litigation and claims
- Subsequent Events
- Risk Factors
Business Overview
Headquartered in Marseille, France, Foraco is a global provider of drilling services, maintaining a presence in 22 countries across five continents. As of June 30, 2023, the company had close to 3,000 employees and had a fleet of 302 drill rigs worldwide, offering a broad range of drilling services to its clients. The Company has developed and acquired significant expertise including proprietary drill rig design capabilities. Its global operations cater to a variety of industries, with an emphasis on long‐term valuable commodities and water.
Foraco's strategy involves assisting its clients in exploring or managing their deposits throughout the entire life cycle, with particular emphasis on activities extending the lifespan of mines. The Company plans to persist in expanding its services worldwide, prioritizing stable jurisdictions, high‐tech drilling services, and an optimal mix of commodities, including battery metals and gold. Foraco maintains a substantial presence in water‐related drilling services. It is also gradually implementing advanced digital applications. The company anticipates achieving its strategic goals primarily through organic growth and targeted acquisitions.
Foraco is attentive to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements. It has implemented a pragmatic and measurable approach to ESG, using quantitative KPIs to ensure maximum improvements and efficiencies.
- 3 -
Interim Consolidated Financial Highlights
Income Statement
(In thousands of US$)
Three‐month period
(unaudited)
ended June 30,
2023
2022
Revenue
100,066
86,498
Gross profit (1)
25,964
18,787
As a percentage of sales
25.9%
21.7%
EBITDA
23,812
17,867
As a percentage of sales
23.8%
20.7%
Operating profit
18,857
12,617
As a percentage of sales
18.8%
14.6%
Net profit for the period
11,054
7,164
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
8,814
5,059
Non‐controlling interests
2,240
2,105
EPS (in US cents)
Basic
8.92
5.12
Diluted
8.73
4.99
(1) includes amortization and depreciation expenses related to operations.
Six‐month period ended June 30,
2023 2022
188,444 154,239
47,08228,348
25.0%18.4%
42,94326,394
22.8%17.1%
33,07116,227
17.5%10.5%
19,0557,942
15,449
4,887
3,606
3,055
15.614.95
15.294.82
Three‐month period ended June 30, 2023 - Q2 2023
On April 5, 2023, the Company entered into a preliminary agreement to sell its 50% stake in Eastern Drilling Company (EDC) to its Russian partners. The execution of this agreement, which is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2023, remains uncertain, as it is subject to the approval of Russian authorities, an outcome anticipated but not definitively confirmed. EDC contributions to Foraco's consolidated revenues were US$ 3.8 million and US$ 3.9 million in Q1 and Q2 of 2023, for a net income close to nil for the six‐month period.
Revenue
- In Q2 2023, Foraco's revenue rose to US$ 100.1 million, marking a 16% increase from the US$ 86.5 million generated in Q2 2022. This growth is attributed to the solid performance of main contracts.
Profitability
- Q2 2023 gross margin, including depreciation within cost of sales, reached US$ 26.0 million (representing 25.9% of revenue), a substantial increase of 39% from the US$ 18.8 million (or 21.7% of revenue) recorded in Q2 2022. The uplift was driven by the satisfactory performance of contracts and an increase contribution of value‐added drilling services.
- For the quarter, EBITDA totaled US$ 23.8 million (or 23.8% of revenue), a 33% increase from the US$ 17.9 million (or 20.7% of revenue) for the corresponding quarter of the previous year."
- The Free Cash Flow before debt service for the period stood at US$ 11.3 million. The company had anticipated the increased working capital requirements corresponding to the robust revenue growth seen in H1.
- 4 -
Six‐month period ended June 30, 2023 - H1 2023
Revenue
- For the six‐month period ending June 30, 2023 (H1 2023), the revenue amounted to US$ 188.4 million, a 22% increase from US$ 154.2 million in H1 2022. This surge in revenue is due to the solid performance of main contracts and the delivery of more‐added drilling services.
Profitability
- In H1 2023, the gross margin, inclusive of depreciation within cost of sales, was US$ 47.1 million (or 25.0% of revenue), a significant 66% increase from US$ 28.3 million (or 18.4% of revenue) in H1 2022. This boost resulted from good contract performance, improved selling prices, and the delivery of more value‐added drilling services.
- During H1, EBITDA amounted to US$ 42.9 million (or 22.8% of revenue), a 63% increase from US$ 26.4 million (or 17.1% of revenue) for the same period last year.
- 5 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Foraco International SA published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 12:03:15 UTC.