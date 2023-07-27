FORACO INTERNATIONAL S.A.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relates to the results of operations, liquidity, and capital resources of Foraco International S.A. ("Foraco" or the "Company"). This report has been prepared by Management and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three‐month and six‐month periods ended June 30, 2023, including the notes thereto. These quarterly unaudited interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Following the decision taken by the Accounting Standards Board, IFRS became the accounting standards for all issuers in Canada on January 1, 2011. The Company adopted IFRS and made an explicit and unreserved statement that its consolidated financial statements comply with IFRS in 2004.

Except as otherwise stated in Note 2 to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, these quarterly unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were prepared using accounting policies and methods consistent with those used in the preparation of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. Except when otherwise stated, all amounts presented in this MD&A are denominated in US Dollars ("US$"). The discussion and analysis within this MD&A are as at July 27, 2023.

Caution concerning forward‐looking statements

This document may contain "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements and information include estimates, forecasts, information, and statements as to Management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the future financial or operating performance of the Company and capital and operating expenditures. Often, but not always, forward‐looking statements and information can be identified using words such as "may", "will", "should", "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "budget", and "scheduled" or the negative thereof or variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward‐looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that any such forward‐looking statements and information are not guarantees and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2023, which is filed with the Canadian regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements and information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All written and oral forward‐looking statements and information attributable to Foraco or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.