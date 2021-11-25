Forager Australian Shares Fund : Amended Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) Booklet

OUTLINE OF THE DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

The Forager Australian Shares Fund Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) is a convenient way for you to increase your holding of Units in Forager Australian Shares Fund (Fund) by allowing you to automatically reinvest all or part of your Cash Distributions in additional Units, without incurring brokerage, commissions or other transaction costs.

This Booklet sets out the terms and conditions of the DRP. The DRP is not available to unitholders in the Fund (Unitholders) with registered addresses outside Australia and New Zealand.

If you wish to participate in the DRP, you must either:

complete and lodge the DRP Electronic Election by logging into your holding on the Link Market Services Investor Centre website at www.linkmarketservices.com.au . complete the DRP Application Form which is available from the Registrar and return it to the Registrar; or

Completed Application Forms must be received by the Registrar or Electronic Elections must be lodged by 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on the first Business Day after the Record Date for a Distribution to be effective for that and future Distributions.

You may nominate part or all of your unitholding for participation in the DRP. Your nominated participation will apply to all subsequent Distributions until varied by you.

If you do not wish to participate in the DRP, you are not required to take any action and will continue to receive your Distributions in the form of Cash Distributions only.

While this Booklet outlines the main features of the DRP, it is not intended to provide financial, taxation or legal advice. As Unitholders have different financial needs and taxation circumstances, you should choose your form of Distribution carefully.

If you are not sure which Distribution option is best for your needs, you should consult your own financial, taxation or legal advisers.

Enquiries

If you have any enquiries about the DRP and how you can participate, please contact the Registrar (please refer to the Directory on page 16 for contact details).

A copy of the DRP is also available for inspection on the Fund website: https://foragerfunds.com/for-drp-info/

