Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Forager Australian Shares Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOR   AU000000FOR7

FORAGER AUSTRALIAN SHARES FUND

(FOR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forager Australian Shares Fund : Amended Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) Booklet

11/25/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Level 18, 123 Pitt Street

The Trust Company

Sydney NSW 2000

(RE Services) Limited

www.perpetual.com.au

ACN 003 278 831

AFSL 235150

26 November 2021

Forager Australian Shares Fund (ASX:FOR)

Amended Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) Booklet

Please find below the amended Dividend Reinvestment Plan booklet for the Forager Australian Shares Fund. For more information please visit:

www.foragerfunds.com/for-distributions-information

This Booklet has been prepared by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd and authorised for release by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited.

Yours sincerely

The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited as Responsible Entity for

Forager Australian Shares Fund

Saranya Balajeyagaran

Relationship Manager, Perpetual

About the Forager Australian Shares Fund

The Forager Australian Shares Fund is a concentrated portfolio of undervalued Australian Shares, specialising in small, unusual opportunities. The fund invests in these value-based opportunities for the long term, with a usual investment horizon of 3-5 years.

Contact details:

For investment inquiries please contact:

Forager Funds Management

Level 29

85 Castlereagh Street

NSW 2000

02 8277 4812 asxannouncements@foragerfunds.com

For personal use only

For personal use only

This Booklet was prepared in May 2017 and amended in November 2021.

Disclaimer

This Booklet has been prepared for general information purposes only and whilst every care has been taken in relation to its accuracy, no warranty is given or implied. Further, you should consider obtaining professional guidance from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser if you have any questions about any of the matters contained in this Booklet. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited does not guarantee or warrant the future performance of the Forager Australian Shares Fund, the return on an investment in the Fund, the repayment of capital or the payment of Distributions.

Disclaimer to New Zealand Unitholders

This Booklet does not constitute a New Zealand product disclosure statement or other disclosure document and has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority under or in connection with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (NZ). Participation in New Zealand in the DRP is open only to persons to whom financial products may be offered in New Zealand pursuant to the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016 (or any replacement of that notice).

The taxation treatment of Australian financial products is not the same as for New Zealand financial products. The offer of Units under the DRP may involve a currency exchange risk as they will be quoted on the ASX in Australian dollars.

If you are uncertain about whether this investment is appropriate for you, you should seek the advice of an appropriately qualified financial adviser.

4

For personal use only

OUTLINE OF THE DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

The Forager Australian Shares Fund Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) is a convenient way for you to increase your holding of Units in Forager Australian Shares Fund (Fund) by allowing you to automatically reinvest all or part of your Cash Distributions in additional Units, without incurring brokerage, commissions or other transaction costs.

This Booklet sets out the terms and conditions of the DRP. The DRP is not available to unitholders in the Fund (Unitholders) with registered addresses outside Australia and New Zealand.

If you wish to participate in the DRP, you must either:

  1. complete and lodge the DRP Electronic Election by logging into your holding on the Link Market Services Investor Centre website at www.linkmarketservices.com.au.
  2. complete the DRP Application Form which is available from the Registrar and return it to the Registrar; or

Completed Application Forms must be received by the Registrar or Electronic Elections must be lodged by 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on the first Business Day after the Record Date for a Distribution to be effective for that and future Distributions.

You may nominate part or all of your unitholding for participation in the DRP. Your nominated participation will apply to all subsequent Distributions until varied by you.

If you do not wish to participate in the DRP, you are not required to take any action and will continue to receive your Distributions in the form of Cash Distributions only.

While this Booklet outlines the main features of the DRP, it is not intended to provide financial, taxation or legal advice. As Unitholders have different financial needs and taxation circumstances, you should choose your form of Distribution carefully.

If you are not sure which Distribution option is best for your needs, you should consult your own financial, taxation or legal advisers.

Enquiries

If you have any enquiries about the DRP and how you can participate, please contact the Registrar (please refer to the Directory on page 16 for contact details).

A copy of the DRP is also available for inspection on the Fund website: https://foragerfunds.com/for-drp-info/

5

For personal use only

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Defined terms in this section have the same meanings as the terms in the DRP Terms and Conditions.

Who can participate?

All Unitholders may participate in the DRP unless a Unitholder has a registered address outside of Australia or New Zealand.

Is participation optional?

Yes. Participation is optional.

How can I participate in the DRP?

If you wish to join the DRP, you are required to either:

  1. complete the Electronic Election by logging into your holding on the Link Market Services Investor Centre website at www.linkmarketservices.com.au.
  2. complete the Application Form which is available from the Registrar and send it to the Registrar; or

Completed Application Forms must be received by the Registrar or Electronic Elections must be lodged by 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on the first Business Day after the Record Date (being the Closing Date) for the relevant Distribution to be effective for that and future Distributions. The Responsible Entity has an overriding discretion to refuse to accept Units for participation in the DRP and to suspend or withdraw Units from participation.

Do I have to reinvest all of my Units?

If you decide to participate, you have two choices for your level of participation:

  1. Full participation: Additional Units will be issued instead of the Cash Distribution otherwise payable on all the Units you hold; or
  2. Partial participation: Additional Units will be issued instead of the Cash Distribution otherwise payable based on the number of Units you have elected to participate in the DRP. The Cash Distribution on the remaining (Non-Participating) Units will be paid to you by electronic transfer.

If an Application Form or Electronic Election does not specify the number of fully paid Units that are to be Participating Units in the DRP, you will be deemed to have applied to become a Full Participant in the DRP.

You will be bound by the Terms and Conditions of the DRP as they exist from time to time.

Do new Units acquired by me or issued under the DRP automatically participate?

This will depend on your level of participation.

If you have elected full participation, then new Units acquired by you and issued under the DRP will automatically participate.

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Forager Australian Shares Fund published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 21:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORAGER AUSTRALIAN SHARES FUND
04:50pFORAGER AUSTRALIAN SHARES FUND : Amended Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) Booklet
PU
08/31Forager Australian Shares Fund Announces Preliminary Audited Earnings Results for the Y..
CI
07/06Forager Australian Shares Fund Announces Dividend for the Period Ending June 30, 2021, ..
CI
06/23Forager Australian Shares Fund Announces Ordinary Units Fully Paid Dividend for Twelve ..
CI
06/10Forager Australian Shares Fund Announces an Ordinary Units Fully Paid Dividend for A Pe..
CI
03/23Forager Australian Shares Fund announces an Equity Buyback for 10,929,453 shares, repre..
CI
03/23Forager Australian Shares Fund authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/24Forager Australian Shares Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended 31 Dece..
CI
01/31The Trust Company Appoints Glenn Foster as Non-Executive Director
CI
2020Forager Australian Shares Fund Announces Preliminary Audited Earnings Results for the Y..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Net income 2021 99,2 M 71,3 M 71,3 M
Net cash 2021 219 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,83x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 195 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart FORAGER AUSTRALIAN SHARES FUND
Duration : Period :
Forager Australian Shares Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORAGER AUSTRALIAN SHARES FUND30.22%141
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED3.32%2 060