  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Forager Australian Shares Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOR   AU000000FOR7

FORAGER AUSTRALIAN SHARES FUND

(FOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forager Australian Shares Fund : Update - Notification of buy-back - FOR

03/27/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

FORAGER AUSTRALIAN SHARES FUND

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

FOR : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day 25,000

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day 4,086

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-backPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

For personal use only

FORAGER AUSTRALIAN SHARES FUND

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2 Registration number type ARSN

1.3 ASX issuer code FOR

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

  • 1.4a Type of update

    Daily buy-back notification

  • 1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

Registration number 139641491

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back 24/3/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update 25/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back FOR : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

For personal use only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back

105,186,040

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

bought back

10,518,604

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

BTIG Australia Limited ABN 36 128 554 601

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

For personal use only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-market buy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date 24/3/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

23/3/2023

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Pursuant to ASIC Corporations (ASX-listed Schemes on-market Buy-Backs) Instrument 2016/1159, the following information is provided:

The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited as Responsible Entity of the Forager Australian Shares Fund (Trust), will fund the purchase price of the on-market buy-back from scheme property.

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Forager Australian Shares Fund published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 21:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net income 2021 99,2 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net cash 2021 219 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,83x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 174 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,6%
