Forbes mpany : Private equity firm Advent to buy India's Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes, now a fully-owned unit of Forbes & Company Ltd, is best known for its vacuum cleaners and water purifiers found in many Indian homes.

Under the transaction, Eureka Forbes will list on the Bombay Stock Exchange as a standalone firm and Advent will then buy up to 72.56% of the company's outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis from Shapoorji Pallonji, the group said in a statement.

The deal has yet to close and is subject to regulatory approvals.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, based in India's financial capital of Mumbai, is a conglomerate with interests in everything from real estate to financial services.

($1 = 73.6900 Indian rupees)

