    502865   INE518A01013

FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED

(502865)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 09/17
3985.1 INR   -1.69%
11:47aFORBES MPANY : Private equity firm Advent to buy India's Eureka Forbes
RE
08/24FORBES MPANY : Annual Report 2020-2021
PU
08/20FORBES MPANY : Subsidiary Annual Report 2020-21
PU
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forbes mpany : Private equity firm Advent to buy India's Eureka Forbes

09/19/2021 | 11:47am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Advent International will buy a controlling stake in Indian consumer electronics brand Eureka Forbes for 44 billion rupees ($597 million), its parent Shapoorji Pallonji Group said on Sunday.

Eureka Forbes, now a fully-owned unit of Forbes & Company Ltd, is best known for its vacuum cleaners and water purifiers found in many Indian homes.

Under the transaction, Eureka Forbes will list on the Bombay Stock Exchange as a standalone firm and Advent will then buy up to 72.56% of the company's outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis from Shapoorji Pallonji, the group said in a statement.

The deal has yet to close and is subject to regulatory approvals.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, based in India's financial capital of Mumbai, is a conglomerate with interests in everything from real estate to financial services.

($1 = 73.6900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28 568 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2021 -777 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net Debt 2021 6 672 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -28,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50 739 M 689 M 689 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 410
Free-Float 24,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Tahilyani Chelaram Managing Director & Executive Director
Nirmal Jagawat Chief Financial Officer
Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry Chairman
Ravi Prem Chief Operation Officer-Engineering
Pankaj Khattar Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED153.28%689
ATLAS COPCO AB41.11%79 216
FANUC CORPORATION5.01%46 484
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED44.85%37 757
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.29%37 133
SANDVIK AB5.37%30 638