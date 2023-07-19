Forbes & Company Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading engineering products, and real estate development, and leasing of premises. The Company manufactures precision engineering tools for industrial applications, printing, embossing (conventional and automated) marking machines, and development of the real estate. The Company's segment includes engineering, health, hygiene, safety products and its services, real estate, information technology (IT) enabled services and products, and shipping and logistics services. The Company's brands include Totem, Aquasure Packaged Drinking Water (PDW), Eurovigil security systems, and Aeroguard. It offers a range of industries applications, such as steel fabrication, building and construction, automobile, mining, oil fields, railways, shipbuilding, bridges,, and workshops.