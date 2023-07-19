General information about company
Scrip code
502865
NSE Symbol
MSEI Symbol
ISIN
INE518A01013
Name of the entity
Forbes & Company Limited
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2023
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2024
Reporting Quarter
Quarterly
Date of Report
30-06-2023
Risk management committee
Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 2000 listed entities
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
No
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the
Companies Act, 2013
No of post
No of
of
Number of
Chairperson
No of
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Whether
Directorship
Directorship
in listed
in listed
in Audit/
Stakeholder
special
Stakeholder
Committee
Tenure
entities
entities
Title
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in
Notes for
Notes for
Category
Date
Whether the
Initial Date
of
including
including
(Mr
Name of the
Category 1
Category 2
Start Date of
End Date of
Details of
Current
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including this
listed
not
not
Sr
PAN
DIN
3 of
of
director is
of
director
this listed
this listed
/
Director
of directors
of directors
disqualification
disqualification
disqualification
status
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
listed entity
entities
providing
providing
directors
Birth
disqualified?
appointment
(in
entity (Refer
entity
Ms)
17(1A) of
resolution
months)
Regulation
(Refer
(Refer
including
PAN
DIN
Listing
Regulation
this listed
17A of
Regulation
Regulations]
26(1) of
entity (Refer
Listing
17A(1) of
Listing
Regulation
Regulations)
Listing
Regulations)
26(1) of
Regulations
Listing
Regulations)
Non-
Shapoorji
Executive -
Chairperson
06-
1
Mr
Pallonji
AAEPM2061M
00010114
Non
related to
09-
No
Active
NA
03-09-2001
16-09-2021
1
0
0
0
Mistry
Independent
Promoter
1964
Director
Non-
03-
Sivanandhan
Executive -
Not
2
Mr
AAVPD7633B
03607203
02-
No
Active
NA
06-08-2014
06-08-2019
106.27
5
5
7
2
Dhanushkodi
Independent
Applicable
1951
Director
Non-
Jai
Executive -
Not
04-
3
Mr
Laxmikant
ABXPM9835B
05260191
Non
09-
No
Active
NA
22-05-2012
29-09-2022
1
0
0
0
Applicable
Mavani
Independent
1971
Director
Mahesh
Executive
Not
26-
4
Mr
Chelaram
AABPT0638G
01423084
MD
09-
No
Active
NA
28-04-2016
28-04-2021
1
0
2
0
Director
Applicable
Tahilyani
1964
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of post
No of
of
Number of
Chairperson
No of
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Whether
Directorship
Directorship
in Audit/
Stakeholder
in listed
in listed
special
Stakeholder
Committee
Tenure
entities
entities
Title
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in
Notes for
Notes for
Name
Category
Category
Date
Whether the
Initial Date
of
including
including
(Mr
Category 1
Start Date of
End Date of
Details of
Current
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including this
listed
not
not
Sr
of the
PAN
DIN
2 of
3 of
of
director is
of
director
this listed
this listed
/
of directors
disqualification
disqualification
disqualification
status
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
listed entity
entities
providing
providing
Ms)
Director
directors
directors
Birth
disqualified?
17(1A) of
resolution
appointment
(in
entity (Refer
entity
(Refer
including
PAN
DIN
Listing
months)
Regulation
(Refer
Regulation
this listed
17A of
Regulation
Regulations]
26(1) of
entity (Refer
Listing
17A(1) of
Listing
Regulation
Regulations)
Listing
Regulations)
26(1) of
Regulations
Listing
Regulations)
Rani
Non-
02-
Executive -
Not
11-08-
5
Mrs
Ajit
ACZPJ8785E
07070938
06-
No
Active
Yes
01-09-2018
01-09-2021
58.01
2
2
2
0
Independent
Applicable
2021
Jadhav
Director
1948
Nikhil
Non-
07-
Executive -
Not
6
Mr
Jaysinh
AENPB5028A
00414281
04-
No
Active
NA
16-05-2019
49.16
2
2
0
2
Independent
Applicable
Bhatia
Director
1958
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
00414281
Nikhil Jaysinh Bhatia
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
16-05-2019
Independent Director
2
01423084
Mahesh Chelaram
Executive Director
Member
28-04-2016
Tahilyani
3
03607203
Sivanandhan
Non-Executive -
Member
26-05-2016
Dhanushkodi
Independent Director
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
03607203
Sivanandhan
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
07-10-2013
Dhanushkodi
Director
2
00010114
Shapoorji Pallonji
Non-Executive - Non
Member
07-03-2002
Mistry
Independent Director
3
00414281
Nikhil Jaysinh Bhatia
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
16-05-2019
Director
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Forbes & Company Limited published this content on 19 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2023 04:52:05 UTC.