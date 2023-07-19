General information about company

Scrip code

502865

NSE Symbol

MSEI Symbol

ISIN

INE518A01013

Name of the entity

Forbes & Company Limited

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2023

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2024

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

30-06-2023

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 2000 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the

Companies Act, 2013

No of post

No of

of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in listed

in listed

in Audit/

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Category 2

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

not

Sr

PAN

DIN

3 of

of

director is

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

directors

Birth

disqualified?

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Ms)

17(1A) of

resolution

months)

Regulation

(Refer

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

26(1) of

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

Shapoorji

Executive -

Chairperson

06-

1

Mr

Pallonji

AAEPM2061M

00010114

Non

related to

09-

No

Active

NA

03-09-2001

16-09-2021

1

0

0

0

Mistry

Independent

Promoter

1964

Director

Non-

03-

Sivanandhan

Executive -

Not

2

Mr

AAVPD7633B

03607203

02-

No

Active

NA

06-08-2014

06-08-2019

106.27

5

5

7

2

Dhanushkodi

Independent

Applicable

1951

Director

Non-

Jai

Executive -

Not

04-

3

Mr

Laxmikant

ABXPM9835B

05260191

Non

09-

No

Active

NA

22-05-2012

29-09-2022

1

0

0

0

Applicable

Mavani

Independent

1971

Director

Mahesh

Executive

Not

26-

4

Mr

Chelaram

AABPT0638G

01423084

MD

09-

No

Active

NA

28-04-2016

28-04-2021

1

0

2

0

Director

Applicable

Tahilyani

1964

Rani

Non-

02-

Executive -

Not

11-08-

5

Mrs

Ajit

ACZPJ8785E

07070938

06-

No

Active

Yes

01-09-2018

01-09-2021

58.01

2

2

2

0

Independent

Applicable

2021

Jadhav

Director

1948

Nikhil

Non-

07-

Executive -

Not

6

Mr

Jaysinh

AENPB5028A

00414281

04-

No

Active

NA

16-05-2019

49.16

2

2

0

2

Independent

Applicable

Bhatia

Director

1958

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00414281

Nikhil Jaysinh Bhatia

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

16-05-2019

Independent Director

2

01423084

Mahesh Chelaram

Executive Director

Member

28-04-2016

Tahilyani

3

03607203

Sivanandhan

Non-Executive -

Member

26-05-2016

Dhanushkodi

Independent Director

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

03607203

Sivanandhan

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

07-10-2013

Dhanushkodi

Director

2

00010114

Shapoorji Pallonji

Non-Executive - Non

Member

07-03-2002

Mistry

Independent Director

3

00414281

Nikhil Jaysinh Bhatia

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

16-05-2019

Director

