    502865   INE518A01013

FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED

(502865)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-13
700.65 INR   -1.59%
06:10aFORBES MPANY : Subsidiary Annual Report 2021-2022
PU
09/07FORBES MPANY : Annual Report 2021-2022
PU
09/07Forbes & Company Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
Forbes mpany : Subsidiary Annual Report 2021-2022

09/15/2022 | 06:10am EDT
FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 2021-2022

FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED

Financial Statements of Subsidiary Companies

for the year ended

2021-2022

Contents

Sr.

Name of Company

Page No.

No.

1

Campbell Properties & Hospitality Services Limited

1 - 35

2

EFL Mauritius Limited

36

- 65

3

Forbes Bumi Armada Limited

66 - 102

4

Forbes Campbell Finance Limited

103

- 149

5

Forbes Campbell Services Limited

150

- 184

6

Forbes Facility Services Private Limited

185

- 233

7

Forbes Lux International AG

234

- 244

8

Forbes Technosys Limited

245

- 298

9

Lux del Paraguay S.A

299

- 303

10

Lux Hungaria Kereskedelmi Kft

304

- 336

11

Lux International AG

337

- 350

12

Lux International Services & Logistics Gmbh

351

- 362

13

Lux Oesterreich Gmbh

363

- 368

14

Lux Professional SA

369

- 372

15

Lux Schweiz AG

373

- 376

16

Lux Welity Polska sp.zo.o

377

- 391

17

Volkart Fleming Shipping & Services Limited

392

- 429

CAMPBELL PROPERTIES & HOSPITALITY SERVICES LIMITED

(a wholly owned subsidiary)

Financial Statements

For the Year ended March 31, 2022

Page 1 to 429

Page 2 to 429

Management's Responsibility for Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity)[v] and cash flows of the Company in accordance with[vi] the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

The Board is also responsible for overseeing any amendments in Company's Act has been incorporated or not.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism during the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal controls systems in place and the operative effectiveness of such controls

Page 3 to 429

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Forbes & Company Limited published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 10:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 147 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
Net income 2022 42 259 M 532 M 532 M
Net Debt 2022 2 738 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 921 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 571
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Forbes & Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Tahilyani Chelaram Managing Director & Executive Director
Nirmal Jagawat Chief Financial Officer
Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry Chairman
Ravi Prem Chief Operation Officer-Engineering
Rupa Khanna Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED-88.86%112
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-24.22%55 110
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-11.38%33 047
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-25.87%7 859
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-22.21%7 027
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-10.00%5 931