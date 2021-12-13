Log in
1802 CHF   -0.66%
01:02aFixed-price buyback offer completed
EQ
11/29Forbo Holding launches fixed-price buyback offer
AQ
11/26Forbo to Repurchase 5% Stake in Fixed-Price Offer
MT
Fixed-price buyback offer completed

12/13/2021 | 01:02am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Fixed-price buyback offer completed

13-Dec-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDIA RELEASE
AD HOC announcement pursuant TO ARTICLE 53 of the six exchange regulation listing rules

Within the framework of the fixed-price buyback offer, a total of 74,835 registered shares were tendered to Forbo. Effective December 14, 2021, the suspension of trading on the second trading line will be canceled.

Baar, December 13, 2021

Within the framework of the buyback offer made by the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd on November 26, 2021, for a maximum of 82,500 registered shares (5% of the share capital) at a fixed price of CHF 1,745 per registered share, a total of 74,835 registered shares (4.54% of the share capital) were tendered to Forbo by the end of the tender period on December 10, 2021 (5 pm CET).

Effective December 14, 2021, the suspension of trading on the second trading line will be canceled.

Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions. Forbo's linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. It is biodegradable and CO2-neutral (cradle to gate), without offsetting. In the manufacture of its heterogeneous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses the latest in phthalate-free plasticizers with a base layer containing up to 45% recycled material. The BioBelt(TM) is a biologically degradable conveyor belt made largely from renewable, plant-based materials. The AmpMiser(TM) conveyor belt enables energy savings and therefore also a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 50%. For Forbo as a responsible manufacturer, the careful use of all resources for a sustainable future is a guiding principle.

Forbo employs about 5,500 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 assembly centers, and 49 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,117.7 million in the 2020 business year. Forbo is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland. Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN  CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S).

Contact person:
This E. Schneider
Executive Chairman
Phone +41 58 787 25 49
www.forbo.com
www.forbo.com -> Sustainability


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Forbo Holding AG
Lindenstrasse 8
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 787 25 25
Fax: +41 58 787 25 20
E-mail: info@forbo.com
Internet: www.forbo.com
ISIN: CH0003541510
Valor: 354151
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1256832

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1256832  13-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

© EQS 2021
All news about FORBO HOLDING AG
11/26Forbo launches fixed-price buyback offer
EQ
07/30FORBO : H1 Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows 15%; FY21 Targets Upgraded
MT
07/30Forbo Holding Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/30Forbo Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of 2021
CI
07/30Tranche Update on Forbo Holding AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 25, 2021.
CI
04/08FORBO HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/01FORBO : Media release
PU
Analyst Recommendations on FORBO HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2021 1 232 M 1 336 M 1 336 M
Net income 2021 133 M 144 M 144 M
Net cash 2021 153 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 2 846 M 3 091 M 3 087 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 519
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart FORBO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Forbo Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FORBO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 802,00 CHF
Average target price 2 033,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Bauer Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Jaeger Chief Financial Officer
Mathias Ernst Schneider Executive Chairman
Peter Altorfer Vice Chairman
Michael Pieper Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORBO HOLDING AG18.71%3 091
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC77.61%20 917
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD-19.50%1 691
TARKETT28.19%1 361
DYNASTY CERAMIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED29.73%782
ZHEJIANG WALRUS NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD.-28.46%512