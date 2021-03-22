Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Forbo Holding AG    FORN   CH0003541510

FORBO HOLDING AG

(FORN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/22 12:20:00 pm
1684 CHF   +1.45%
01:29pFORBO  : Media release
PU
01:23pFORBO  : launches share buyback program 2019–2022 via second trading line
PU
01:20pMedia release Forbo Group
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Forbo : MEDIA RELEASE

03/22/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDIA RELEASE

Forbo launches share buyback program 2019-2022 via second trading line

The Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd has decided to launch the share buyback program 2019-2022 via a second trading line and thus buy back a maximum of 165,000 registered Forbo shares (10% of the share capital).

Baar, March 22, 2021

At the Ordinary General Meeting on April 5, 2019, the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd was authorized to repurchase own shares, either through a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange or by another means, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital over a period of three years for the purpose of a capital reduction.

Based on this authorization, the Board of Directors has decided to buy back a maximum of 165,000 registered Forbo shares (representing 10% of the share capital of Forbo Holding Ltd currently registered in the commercial register) via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The official notice for the share buyback features detailed information and is published in German and French on our website at www.forbo.com - Investors - Share information - Share buyback - Share buyback program 2019-2022.

Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions. The company employs about 5,300 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 assembly centers, and 49 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,117.7 million in the 2020 business year. Forbo is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland.

Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S).

Contact person:

This E. Schneider

Executive Chairman

Phone +41 58 787 25 49

www.forbo.com

Disclaimer

Forbo Holding AG published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 17:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORBO HOLDING AG
01:29pFORBO  : Media release
PU
01:23pFORBO  : launches share buyback program 2019–2022 via second trading line
PU
01:20pMedia release Forbo Group
TE
03/09FORBO  : Baader Helvea Lifts Price Target on Forbo, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
03/05FORBO  : Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Forbo, Maintains Hold Recomme..
MT
03/04FORBO  : CEO to Depart in September; Successor Named
MT
03/04FORBO  : FY20 Profit Plummets 23% Amid COVID-19; Board Lowers Dividend
MT
03/04FORBO  : Media release; 2020 business year
PU
03/04Media release Forbo Group
TE
01/19FORBO  : Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Farbo, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 198 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
Net income 2021 118 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2021 234 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 2 622 M 2 818 M 2 839 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 317
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart FORBO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Forbo Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORBO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 652,50 CHF
Last Close Price 1 660,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 9,94%
Spread / Average Target -0,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Bauer Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Jaeger Chief Financial Officer
Mathias Ernst Schneider Executive Chairman
Michael Pieper Vice Chairman
Vincent Studer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORBO HOLDING AG9.35%2 774
ASSA ABLOY AB16.05%30 900
SAINT-GOBAIN29.55%30 747
FERGUSON PLC-3.60%28 117
GEBERIT AG3.97%22 192
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC18.73%14 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ