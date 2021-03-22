Media release Forbo Group

Baar, March 22, 2021
At the Ordinary General Meeting on April 5, 2019, the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd was authorized to repurchase own shares, either through a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange or by another means, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital over a period of three years for the purpose of a capital reduction.
Based on this authorization, the Board of Directors has decided to buy back a maximum of 165,000 registered Forbo shares (representing 10% of the share capital of Forbo Holding Ltd currently registered in the commercial register) via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
The official notice for the share buyback features detailed information and is published in German and French on our website at www.forbo.com - Investors - Share information - Share buyback - Share buyback program 2019-2022.