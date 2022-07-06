Forcecon Technology : Announcement of adjustment to the cash dividends payout ratio.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders'meeting:NA 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: Cash dividends NT$233,756,955/NT$3 per share. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: Cash dividends NT$233,756,955/NT$2.99836458 per share. 4.Reason for the change: Due to ESOP exercise, the number of outstanding shares of the Company was 77,961,485 as of 2022/07/05, and the payout ratio of cash dividend is adjusted accordingly. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: According to the resolution of the Board of Directors on 2022/05/10, the Chairman was authorized to adjust the cash dividends payout ratio.