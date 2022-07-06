Forcecon Technology : Announcement of adjustment to the cash dividends payout ratio.
07/06/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Provided by: Forcecon Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/06
Time of announcement
16:28:16
Subject
Announcement of adjustment to the cash dividends
payout ratio.
Date of events
2022/07/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:NA
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$233,756,955/NT$3 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Cash dividends NT$233,756,955/NT$2.99836458 per share.
4.Reason for the change:
Due to ESOP exercise, the number of outstanding shares of the Company was
77,961,485 as of 2022/07/05, and the payout ratio of cash dividend is
adjusted accordingly.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to the resolution of the Board of Directors on 2022/05/10,
the Chairman was authorized to adjust the cash dividends payout ratio.
Forcecon Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:43:02 UTC.