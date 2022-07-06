Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Forcecon Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3483   TW0003483004

FORCECON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-04
57.70 TWD   +2.85%
06/23FORCECON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the ex-dividend base date of the Company and the period of cessation of conversion of convertible corporate bonds.
PU
06/23Forcecon Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on August 24, 2022
CI
06/21FORCECON TECHNOLOGY : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forcecon Technology : Announcement of adjustment to the cash dividends payout ratio.

07/06/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Forcecon Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/06 Time of announcement 16:28:16
Subject 
 Announcement of adjustment to the cash dividends
payout ratio.
Date of events 2022/07/06 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:NA
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
 Cash dividends NT$233,756,955/NT$3 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
 Cash dividends NT$233,756,955/NT$2.99836458 per share.
4.Reason for the change:
 Due to ESOP exercise, the number of outstanding shares of the Company was
 77,961,485 as of 2022/07/05, and the payout ratio of cash dividend is
 adjusted accordingly.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 According to the resolution of the Board of Directors on 2022/05/10,
 the Chairman was authorized to adjust the cash dividends payout ratio.

Disclaimer

Forcecon Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORCECON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
06/23FORCECON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the ex-dividend base date of the Company and the per..
PU
06/23Forcecon Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on August 24, 2022
CI
06/21FORCECON TECHNOLOGY : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Me..
PU
05/30FORCECON 2022' spurs collaboration, innovation for Air Force, industry, academia
AQ
05/26AETC Det. 23 'rebrands' to transform 21st century Air Force learning and readiness
AQ
05/12Forcecon Technology Co., Ltd. Approves Original Dividend Distribution
CI
05/10Forcecon Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/01FORCECON TECHNOLOGY : Announce FCN Board of Directors resolved distribution of dividends.
PU
04/01FORCECON TECHNOLOGY : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual..
PU
04/01FORCECON TECHNOLOGY : Announce FCN's 2021 consolidated financial statements have been appr..
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 8 815 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 495 M 151 M 151 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart FORCECON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Forcecon Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FORCECON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 57,70 TWD
Average target price 92,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
Managers and Directors
Chen Chi Jao Chairman & General Manager
Kelly Lin Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Hsien Fang Huang Independent Director
Li Heng Liang Independent Director
Chun Hsien Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORCECON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-36.52%151
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-7.24%4 898
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.75%1 790
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.4.23%911
EIZO CORPORATION-6.32%587
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-34.94%312