Forcecon Technology : Announcement of the ex-dividend base date of the Company and the period of cessation of conversion of convertible corporate bonds.
06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Forcecon Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
18:22:18
Subject
Announcement of the ex-dividend base date of the
Company and the period of cessation of conversion of
convertible corporate bonds.
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/23
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends of
NT$233,756,955.
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/22
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/25
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/26
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/30
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/30
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/07/01
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:2022/07/05
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:2022/07/30
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/24
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The period of cessation of conversion of the Company's third domestic
unsecured convertible corporate bonds:2022/07/05~2022/07/30.
(2)For this ex-dividend date, the chairperson shall be fully authorized
to handle and announce any matters not set forth herein in case the
dividend payout ratio changes based on impact on the number of
outstanding shares by changes in share capital.
Forcecon Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:08 UTC.