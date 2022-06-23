Forcecon Technology : Announcement of the ex-dividend base date of the Company and the period of cessation of conversion of convertible corporate bonds.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/23 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends of NT$233,756,955. 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/22 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/25 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/26 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/30 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/30 9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/07/01 10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will start from the date:2022/07/05 11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will end on the date:2022/07/30 12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/24 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The period of cessation of conversion of the Company's third domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds:2022/07/05~2022/07/30. (2)For this ex-dividend date, the chairperson shall be fully authorized to handle and announce any matters not set forth herein in case the dividend payout ratio changes based on impact on the number of outstanding shares by changes in share capital.