  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Forcecon Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3483   TW0003483004

FORCECON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-21
64.10 TWD   -4.61%
06/21FORCECON TECHNOLOGY : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/30FORCECON 2022' spurs collaboration, innovation for Air Force, industry, academia
AQ
05/26AETC Det. 23 'rebrands' to transform 21st century Air Force learning and readiness
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forcecon Technology : Announcement of the ex-dividend base date of the Company and the period of cessation of conversion of convertible corporate bonds.

06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Forcecon Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 18:22:18
Subject 
 Announcement of the ex-dividend base date of the
Company and the period of cessation of conversion of
convertible corporate bonds.
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/23
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends of
 NT$233,756,955.
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/22
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/25
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/26
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/30
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/30
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/07/01
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:2022/07/05
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:2022/07/30
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/24
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 (1)The period of cessation of conversion of the Company's third domestic
    unsecured convertible corporate bonds:2022/07/05~2022/07/30.
 (2)For this ex-dividend date, the chairperson shall be fully authorized
    to handle and announce any matters not set forth herein in case the
    dividend payout ratio changes based on impact on the number of
    outstanding shares by changes in share capital.

Disclaimer

Forcecon Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
