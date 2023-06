Auto union harshly criticizes US Ford joint venture battery loan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Auto Workers (UAW) union President Shawn Fain on Friday harshly criticized the U.S. Energy Department plan to lend $9.2 billion to a joint venture of Ford Motor and South Korea's SK On to build three U.S. battery plants.

Fain called the loan a massive "giveaway" with "no consideration for wages, working conditions, union rights or retirement security" that would help create low paying jobs adding, "Why is Joe Biden's administration facilitating this corporate greed with taxpayer money?" (Reporting by David Shepardson)