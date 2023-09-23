Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor offered a 10% wage increase for the first year followed by increases of 2% and 3% through the second and third year in their tentative agreement with Unifor, the Canadian Union said on Saturday.

The agreement also includes a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company and an increase in the monthly basic benefit and special allowance in all class codes across Defined Benefit and Hybrid Pension plans.

