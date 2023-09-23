Sept 22 (Reuters) - Unifor, which represents about 5,600 Canadian auto workers, on Friday said that its Ford leadership group has voted unanimously to support the tentative agreement with Ford Motor.

"This collective and unanimous endorsement across Ford operations indicates the strength of the gains made in this tentative deal with major wins on pensions, on wages and on benefits," said Unifor Ford Master Bargaining Chair John D'Agnolo. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)