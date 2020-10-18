Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/18/2020 | 11:26pm EDT
Construction site of a residential compound in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, however, overall growth missed forecasts pointing to persistent challenges for one of the world's few current engines of demand.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, slower than the median 5.2% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and following 3.2% growth in the second quarter.

"The rebound in Q3 GDP was less strong than expected, but was still a decent 4.9% YoY," said Frances Cheung, head of macro strategy for Asia at Westpac in Singapore. "September data beat expectations, suggesting a pickup in momentum towards the latter part of Q3... The pickup in momentum was broad-based, which bodes well for the Q4 outlook."

China's yuan and major stock indexes trimmed gains following the weak-than-expected data, with the benchmark Shanghai index trading 0.6% higher and the CSI300 index <.CSI300> up 0.8% after rising as much as 1% and 1.2%, respectively.

The world's second-largest economy grew 0.7% in the first nine months from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

China's V-shaped recovery? https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP/qzjpqaewypx/chart.png

Policymakers globally are pinning their hopes on a robust recovery in China to help restart demand as economies struggle with heavy lockdowns and a second wave of coronavirus infections.

China has been steadily recovering from decades-low growth seen in the first months of the year caused by coronavirus shutdowns.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 2.7% in July-September, the NBS said, compared with expectations for a 3.2% rise and an 11.5% rise in the previous quarter.

But several recent indicators have pointed to a broader upturn in consumption as well in the third quarter.

Retail sales grew 3.3% in September from a year earlier, speeding up from a modest 0.5% rise in August and posting the fastest growth since December 2019. Industrial output grew 6.9% after a 5.6% rise in August, showing the factory sector's recovery was also sustaining momentum.

Fixed-asset investment rose 0.8% in the first nine months from a year earlier, after dipping 0.3% in the first eight months.

The government has rolled out a raft of measures this year, including more fiscal spending, tax relief and cuts in lending rates and banks' reserve requirements to revive the coronavirus-hit economy and support employment.

While the central bank stepped up policy support earlier this year after widespread travel restrictions choked economic activity, it has more recently held off on further easing.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast an expansion of 1.9% for China for the full year, the only major economy expected to report growth in 2020.

Premier Li Keqiang warned earlier in October that China needs to make arduous efforts to achieve its full-year economic goals, citing a complex domestic and foreign environment.

CONSUMPTION PICKS UP

China's retail spending has lagged the comeback in factory activity as heavy job losses and persistent worries about infections keep consumers at home, even as restrictions lifted.

However, the third quarter saw several signs of a consumption recovery.

In September, auto sales marked a sixth straight month of gains with a solid 12.8% growth. Ford Motor Co's China vehicle sales jumped 25% in the September quarter from a year earlier.

Domestic passenger flights in September, meanwhile, beat their COVID-19 levels, indicating that the sector was approaching a full recovery.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which caused China's first contraction since at least 1992 in the first quarter, is now largely under control, although there has been a small resurgence of cases in the eastern province of Shandong.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Gabriel Crossley and Kevin Yao


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
10/18China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns
RE
10/18WRAPUP 2-China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns
RE
10/18China's third-quarter GDP set to show broadening recovery as consumers resurf..
RE
10/16FORD MOTOR : Bowyer chooses long role in NASCAR over proper farewell tour
AQ
10/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Gilead, Daimler, Pfizer
10/15Ford's third-quarter China sales rise 25% year-on-year to 164,352 vehicles
RE
10/15Ford's Q3 China sales rise 25% y/y to 164,352 vehicles
RE
10/15FORD MOTOR : China Third Quarter 2020 Sales Results (opens in new window)
PU
10/15Houston Software Executive Robert Brockman Charged With Tax Evasion -- Update
DJ
10/15Fiat Chrysler to invest up to $1.5 billion to build EVs at Canadian plant
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 B - -
Net income 2020 -1 575 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,5x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 30 514 M 30 514 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,85 $
Last Close Price 7,67 $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-17.53%30 514
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.47%181 121
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.54%84 257
DAIMLER AG0.06%61 914
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-8.61%47 870
BMW AG-13.70%47 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group