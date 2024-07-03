Consumer stocks were little changed as investors look ahead to Friday's payrolls report for the latest reading of the strength of the labor market.

Ford Motor reported second-quarter U.S. electric-vehicle sales rose sharply from a year ago, boosted by strength in sales of its F-150 Lightning electric trucks. Sales of hybrid vehicles also saw a big jump, fueled by Maverick trucks, to reach a new quarterly record. The company said total U.S. vehicle sales for the second quarter rose 1% from a year ago. Electric vehicle sales were up 61% to 23,975.

Constellation Brands posted a bigger-than-expected profit for its fiscal first quarter and backed its guidance, as sales fell slightly short of estimates.

