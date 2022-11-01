Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:56 2022-11-01 pm EDT
13.34 USD   -0.26%
12:31pDoug Field to Discuss Ford's Focus on Software-Defined Vehicles and Services at Bernstein Conference on Nov. 7
BU
07:11aNomura Adjusts Ford Motor Company to $12.50 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04:01aExclusive-Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 2023-sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Doug Field to Discuss Ford's Focus on Software-Defined Vehicles and Services at Bernstein Conference on Nov. 7

11/01/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ford Model e Chief Advanced Product Development and Technology Officer Doug Field will participate in a virtual fireside chat with technology analyst Toni Sacconaghi at Bernstein’s 6th Electric Revolution Conference in London on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. GMT).

Field will discuss how -- under the Ford+ plan for transformation -- technology innovation and software are helping Ford develop breakthrough electric vehicles at scale and strengthen its internal combustion product line up.

He will describe the current customer enthusiasm for Ford’s first EV products and BlueCruise L2 hands-free system, and how the company’s vision for its next generation EVs and L2+/L3 systems is taking shape.

Ford’s talented team of new and existing experts are developing software and digital systems that Ford believes will truly differentiate the brand through incredible customer experiences – and unlock new growth and highly accretive recurring revenue opportunities for the company.

Beyond EVs and BlueCruise, the Model e team is developing an array of software for all parts of the Ford enterprise, including services for Ford Blue’s popular gas-powered vehicles and hybrids, and productivity tools for Ford Pro’s commercial products.

A webcast of the conversation can be viewed online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
12:31pDoug Field to Discuss Ford's Focus on Software-Defined Vehicles and Services at Bernste..
BU
07:11aNomura Adjusts Ford Motor Company to $12.50 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04:01aExclusive-Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 2023-sources
RE
10/31U.S. automaker Ford opens $260 million campus in Mexico
RE
10/31Ford Motor Credit Names Eliane Okamura as CFO as Brian Schaaf Announces Retirement
MT
10/31Ford Credit CFO Schaaf to retire; Eliane Okamura named CFO
BU
10/31Ford Motor : Credit CFO Schaaf to retire; Eliane Okamura named CFO
PU
10/31SPEYF announces successful production of lithium carbonate from lithium chloride extrac..
AQ
10/31Ford Motor Providing Severance Packages to White-Collar Employees It Considers Underper..
MT
10/28October New-Vehicle Sales Seen Flat Sequentially on Affordability Concerns, TrueCar Dat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 148 B - -
Net income 2022 4 754 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 431 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 53 754 M 53 754 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 183 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 13,37 $
Average target price 15,43 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.63%53 754
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.18%189 676
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.12%76 853
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.30%61 992
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.05%55 762
BMW AG-10.14%50 830