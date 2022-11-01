Doug Field to Discuss Ford's Focus on Software-Defined Vehicles and Services at Bernstein Conference on Nov. 7

Ford Model e Chief Advanced Product Development and Technology Officer Doug Field will participate in a virtual fireside chat with technology analyst Toni Sacconaghi at Bernstein’s 6th Electric Revolution Conference in London on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. GMT).

Field will discuss how -- under the Ford+ plan for transformation -- technology innovation and software are helping Ford develop breakthrough electric vehicles at scale and strengthen its internal combustion product line up.

He will describe the current customer enthusiasm for Ford’s first EV products and BlueCruise L2 hands-free system, and how the company’s vision for its next generation EVs and L2+/L3 systems is taking shape.

Ford’s talented team of new and existing experts are developing software and digital systems that Ford believes will truly differentiate the brand through incredible customer experiences – and unlock new growth and highly accretive recurring revenue opportunities for the company.

Beyond EVs and BlueCruise, the Model e team is developing an array of software for all parts of the Ford enterprise, including services for Ford Blue’s popular gas-powered vehicles and hybrids, and productivity tools for Ford Pro’s commercial products.

A webcast of the conversation can be viewed online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

