Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EV startup Rivian announces $2.5 billion funding round led by Amazon, Ford

07/23/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Rivian's CEO, Scaringe, with the R1T all-electric pickup truck at LA Auto Show in Los Angeles

DETROIT (Reuters) -Electric car startup Rivian said on Friday it has closed a $2.5 billion fundraising round led by investors Amazon.com Inc , Ford Motor Co and T. Rowe Price.

The announcement came the day after the California-based company said it was exploring building a second U.S. assembly plant. Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported on Thursday that Rivian's planned plant, dubbed "Project Tera," will include battery cell production.

"As we near the start of vehicle production, it's vital that we keep looking forward and pushing through to Rivian's next phase of growth," Rivian Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in a statement.

"This infusion of funds ... allows Rivian to scale new vehicle programs, expand our domestic facility footprint, and fuel international product rollout," he added.

Rivian, which has a plant currently in Normal, Illinois, said it has raised about $10.5 billion to date. It will seek a valuation of well over $50 billion in a potential public listing later this year, a source previously told Reuters.

Automakers are racing to develop EVs as China, Europe and other countries and regions mandate lower carbon emissions. Rivian aims to compete when it rolls out its R1T pickup and R1S SUV, as well as a delivery van for Amazon.

Scaringe said in a letter to customers last week that COVID-19 had delayed the launch of its vehicles. The first deliveries of the R1T, previously slated for July, were pushed to September, while the R1S was delayed to autumn.

Scaringe told Reuters last November that Rivian planned to follow the initial three vehicles with smaller models targeted at China and Europe where it may eventually build vehicles.

In addition to Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Ford and funds managed by T. Rowe Price, Friday's funding round also was led by D1 Capital Partners. It also included participation by Third Point, Fidelity Management and Research Co, Dragoneer Investment Group and Coatue, Rivian said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman; editing by Diane Craft and Marguerita Choy)

By Ben Klayman


© Reuters 2021
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
04:17pT ROWE PRICE : EV startup Rivian announces $2.5 bln funding round led by Amazon,..
RE
04:01pWall Street notches record closing high on earnings, economic strength
RE
02:13pWall Street extends rally, S&P, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs
RE
11:51aFORD MOTOR : Leaders to discuss results for second-quarter 2021, outlook for ful..
AQ
11:51aFORD MOTOR : OCTO TELEMATICS AND FORD TEAM UP TO PROVIDE MORE ACCURATE AUTO INSU..
AQ
11:51aFORD MOTOR : Hires doug power to help step up strategic investment in evs, conne..
AQ
11:51aFORD MOTOR : ARGO AI AND FORD TO LAUNCH SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES ON LYFT NETWORK; I..
AQ
07/22MARKET CHATTER : Amazon-Backed Rivian Confirms Plan for Second Manufacturing Fac..
MT
07/22Exclusive-Amazon-backed Rivian confirms plan for second U.S. assembly plant
RE
07/22KEEPING IT FRESH : New Ford Refresh95 Cabin Air Filter Can Help Improve Vehicle ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 B - -
Net income 2021 4 537 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 55 524 M 55 524 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 13,91 $
Average target price 15,66 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY58.25%60 633
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.22%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.99%152 568
DAIMLER AG23.52%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.62%87 475
BMW AG15.96%71 766