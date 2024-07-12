DETROIT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain met with the union's executive board late Thursday to discuss his deep concerns with President Joe Biden's ability to defeat Donald Trump in the November election, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Fain called together top officials at the nearly 400,000-member union to discuss concerns and what the union's options are, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. The union is considering its next steps, the sources said.

Fain and the UAW, which endorsed Biden in January, are important allies of Biden and are expected to play a critical role in helping Biden win in key swing states including Michigan, where the UAW is based.

Biden and Trump have both made several appearances in Michigan to woo voters, especially those employed by U.S. automakers like Ford Motor, General Motors and Jeep-maker Stellantis.

UAW communications director Jonah Furman and the Biden campaign declined to comment.

Fain, who announced the UAW's endorsement of Biden in January, has repeatedly rebuked Trump.

(Reporting by Nora Eckert in Detroit and Nandita Bose in Washington, editing by Ben Klayman and Deepa Babington)

