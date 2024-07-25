The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ford Motor Company (“Ford” or “the Company”) (NYSE: F) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ford released its second quarter earnings on July 25, 2024, falling far short of analyst estimates. According to an AP report, “Ryan Brinkman of JPMorgan said in an analyst note that the weaker-than-expected quarterly profit was surprising, particularly when General Motors reported a strong performance a day earlier. Brinkman outpointed that warranty costs were the culprit at Ford, which were above his expectation for flat to lower costs sequentially.” Based on this news, shares of Ford fell by more than 17% in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725028284/en/