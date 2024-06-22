FORD MOTOR ON CDK OUTAGE: MANY FORD AND LINCOLN CUSTOMERS ABLE TO RECEIVE SALES, SERVICE SUPPORT DUE TO ALTERNATIVE PROCESSES AVAILABLE TO OUR DEALERS
Ford Motor Company
Equities
F
US3453708600
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.84 USD
|-0.84%
|+1.11%
|-2.87%
|01:41am
|FORD MOTOR ON CDK OUTAGE: MANY FORD AND LINCOLN CUSTOMERS ABLE T…
|RE
|Jun. 21
|Group claiming CDK systems hack demands millions of dollars, Bloomberg News reports
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-2.87%
|47.67B
|+18.66%
|262B
|-13.42%
|59.57B
|-6.35%
|59.37B
|+32.85%
|54.48B
|+13.23%
|50.55B
|+37.59%
|44.52B
|+23.09%
|42.86B
|+64.22%
|38.23B
|+18.93%
|25.16B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- F Stock
- News Ford Motor Company
- Ford Motor On Cdk Outage: Many Ford And Lincoln Customers Able T…