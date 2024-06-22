Ford Motor Company is the biggest car manufacturer in the world. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - car sales (92.5%): Ford and Lincoln brands; - financing services (5.9%): primarily vehicle purchase financing; - other (1.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (66.4%), Canada (7.6%), the United Kingdom (5.1%), Mexico (1.6%) and other (19.3%).

