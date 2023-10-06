FORD MOTOR SAYS IT WILL FURLOUGH ANOTHER 495 EMPLOYEES DUE TO IMPACTS OF THE UAW STRIKE
Ford Motor Says It Will Furlough Another 495 Employees Due To Im…
October 06, 2023 at 05:16 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.00 USD
|+0.84%
|-3.38%
|+3.18%
|11:18pm
|+3.18%
|47 626 M $
|+41.90%
|236 B $
|+3.99%
|71 711 M $
|+14.79%
|62 964 M $
|-8.28%
|62 382 M $
|+60.14%
|52 822 M $
|-8.15%
|41 704 M $
|+27.28%
|30 291 M $
|+60.29%
|27 254 M $
|-12.80%
|24 196 M $