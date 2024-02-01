Ford President and CEO Jim Farley and CFO John Lawler will discuss the company’s customer-centered Ford+ plan to improve growth, margins and capital efficiency while reducing cyclicality at the upcoming Wolfe Research Global Auto Conference in New York City. The conference is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15; the Ford leaders will be speaking at 8:55 a.m. ET.

During the fireside chat, Farley and Lawler will highlight Ford's lineup of iconic, software-defined leading gas, hybrid and electric vehicles. They will explain how Ford’s distinct business segments – Ford Blue, Ford Pro and Ford Model e – are providing great customer insights and the flexibility to allocate capital to meet the dynamic needs of global customers.

A link to listen to the session will be available via webcast. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

