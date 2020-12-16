Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

First Cobalt secures C$10 million government backing for Canada refinery

12/16/2020 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Model X electric cars recharge their batteries in Berlin

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's First Cobalt Corp said on Wednesday it has secured C$10 million in government loans and grants, allowing it to accelerate startup and expansion of North America's first cobalt refinery.

Cobalt is crucial for the lithium-ion batteries used in the fast-growing electric vehicle sector, and the financial backing is the latest bet on the burgeoning industry by the Ontario and Canadian governments.

First Cobalt's cobalt refinery in Ontario could also ease North America reliance on China, which dominates the supply chain for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Under Wednesday's deal, Canada will provide a C$5 million interest-free loan to First Cobalt while the Ontario government will give the company a C$5 million non-repayable grant.

Shares of First Cobalt surged as much as 46% Wednesday to C$0.205, their highest since April 2019.

The company said funding will support restart of the refinery, estimated to cost C$77 million.

The plant, located about 600 kilometers (373 miles) from the U.S. border, would be the sole North American producer of refined cobalt. Miner Glencore is to provide feedstock.

At its peak the refinery will produce 25,000 tonnes of battery-grade cobalt sulfate annually, which represents 5% of the global market for refined cobalt, First Cobalt said.

Canada and Ontario have stepped up financial support for EVs in hopes of spurring a domestic industry.

Last week, Ottawa unveiled a C$3 billion innovation fund, in part to develop a "battery ecosystem" from mineral extraction and processing through to manufacturing and recycling.

In October both governments agreed to support a C$1.8 billion overhaul of Ford Motor Co's Oakville assembly plant to manufacture EVs.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by David Gregorio and Steve Orlofsky)

By Jeff Lewis


© Reuters 2020
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
02:12pFirst Cobalt secures C$10 million government backing for Canada refinery
RE
11:45aFORD MOTOR : Double Ford Win with All-New Mustang Mach-E and F-150 in Edmunds To..
PU
12/15Biden to pick former Michigan governor Granholm to be energy secretary -sourc..
RE
12/15Automakers urge U.S. support for EV charging, R&D, incentives
RE
12/15China search giant Baidu considers making own electric vehicles -sources
RE
12/15FORD MOTOR : Mark Ovenden, Gary Johnson Retiring From Ford; Craig, Savona, Gray,..
PU
12/15China search giant Baidu considers making own electric vehicles -sources
RE
12/14UAW agrees to independent oversight to resolve U.S. corruption inquiry
RE
12/14FORD MOTOR : 2021 Ford Trends Report Finds Consumers Resilient and Adaptive Amid..
PU
12/12Warning Signs in the Best-Managed Companies -- Journal Report
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 B - -
Net income 2020 -139 M - -
Net cash 2020 5 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -61,0x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 36 403 M 36 403 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,21 $
Last Close Price 9,15 $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-1.61%36 403
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.45%213 112
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.71%96 298
DAIMLER AG17.44%75 406
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.83%59 628
BMW AG0.98%57 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ