By Josh Beckerman

Ford Motor entered a $4 billion revolving credit agreement that the company said provides additional flexibility to manage through uncertainties in the present environment.

The agreement has a maturity date of Aug. 15, 2024.

Ford said in a securities filing that the terms and conditions are consistent with three other credit agreements.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-23 1752ET