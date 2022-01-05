Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Ford Best-Selling Automaker in Q4; Becomes No. 2 for Electric Vehicle Sales for 2021; F-Series Best-Selling Truck for 45th Year In Row and Best-Selling Vehicle for 40th Straight Year; SUV Share Expands

01/05/2022 | 09:16am EST
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its December 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005685/en/

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 184,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 127 B - -
Net income 2021 6 419 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 97 149 M 97 149 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 24,31 $
Average target price 20,37 $
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY17.04%97 149
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.13%266 370
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.13%95 445
DAIMLER AG6.69%87 171
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG6.44%69 027
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-1.87%56 464