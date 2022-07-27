Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:27 2022-07-27 am EDT
12.77 USD   +1.79%
Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf to Speak August 9 at J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference

07/27/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Ford Credit Chief Financial Officer Brian Schaaf will provide an update on Ford Credit during a fireside chat with credit analyst Avi Steiner at the J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference. The fireside chat will take place at 8:50 a.m. ET Tuesday, August 9.

Schaaf will discuss Ford Credit’s financial results, funding, liquidity and portfolio performance.

The fireside chat can be viewed online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Credit Company

Ford Motor Credit Company is a leading automotive financial services company. It provides dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world, including through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services in the United States, Canada and China. Ford Credit is a subsidiary of Ford established in 1959. For more information, visit www.fordcredit.com or www.lincolnafs.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 144 B - -
Net income 2022 4 524 M - -
Net cash 2022 14 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 50 408 M 50 408 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 183 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 12,54 $
Average target price 16,84 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-39.62%50 408
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%217 526
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.52%81 874
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-19.71%58 795
BMW AG-14.02%50 516
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-43.13%48 618