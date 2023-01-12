Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:58:54 2023-01-12 am EST
13.32 USD   +0.72%
10:46aFord Currently Up 10 Straight Days, on Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31aMarketScreener's World Press Review: January 12
MS
01/11Ford Currently up Nine Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since July 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Currently Up 10 Straight Days, on Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ford Motor Company (F) is currently at $13.28, up $0.05 or 0.42%


--Would be highest close since Dec. 14, 2022, when it closed at $13.48

--Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 21.23% over this period

--Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

--Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Aug. 8, 2022, when it rose 22.9%

--Up 14.14% month-to-date

--Up 14.14% year-to-date

--Down 63.66% from its all-time closing high of $36.53 on May 3, 1999

--Down 46.94% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2022), when it closed at $25.02

--Down 47.3% from its 52-week closing high of $25.19 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 21.23% from its 52-week closing low of $10.95 on Dec. 28, 2022

--Traded as high as $13.35; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it hit $13.78

--Up 1.02% at today's intraday high

--Eighth most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:26:42 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1045ET

All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
10:46aFord Currently Up 10 Straight Days, on Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31aMarketScreener's World Press Review: January 12
MS
01/11Ford Currently up Nine Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since July..
DJ
01/11LG Energy Solution, Ford Motor in Talks for Battery Plant in Turkey
MT
01/11Biden's climate agenda has a problem: Not enough wo..
RE
01/10Oxbotica raises $140 million to deploy self-driving commercial vehicles
RE
01/10Global markets live: Microsoft, Apple, Pfizer, Shell, Ford...
MS
01/10South Korean Stocks Close Higher for Fifth Straight Day Despite Fed Rate Hike Fears; SK..
MT
01/10SK On May Pull Back from Car Battery Plant Deal in Turkey
MT
01/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 148 B - -
Net income 2022 2 589 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,9x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 53 151 M 53 151 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 183 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 13,22 $
Average target price 15,35 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.40%53 151
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.38%188 823
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.76%79 853
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.98%78 377
BMW AG10.07%63 261
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.43%53 731