Ford Currently Up 10 Straight Days, on Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk

Ford Motor Company (F) is currently at $13.28, up $0.05 or 0.42%

--Would be highest close since Dec. 14, 2022, when it closed at $13.48

--Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 21.23% over this period

--Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

--Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Aug. 8, 2022, when it rose 22.9%

--Up 14.14% month-to-date

--Up 14.14% year-to-date

--Down 63.66% from its all-time closing high of $36.53 on May 3, 1999

--Down 46.94% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2022), when it closed at $25.02

--Down 47.3% from its 52-week closing high of $25.19 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 21.23% from its 52-week closing low of $10.95 on Dec. 28, 2022

--Traded as high as $13.35; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it hit $13.78

--Up 1.02% at today's intraday high

--Eighth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:26:42 AM ET

