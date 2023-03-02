Ford Establishes Latitude AI Subsidiary Focused on Automated Driving System

By Denny Jacob

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said it established Latitude AI, a subsidiary focused on developing a hands-free, eyes-off-the road automated driving system.

The automaker said establishing Latitude supports its shift last year to focus on automated driving technologies. It said it will reimagine the driver experience by automating driving during times such as bumper-to-bumper traffic or long stretches on a highway.

"We see automated driving technology as an opportunity to redefine the relationship between people and their vehicles," said Doug Field, chief advanced product development and technology officer.

Sammy Omari, executive director, ADAS Technologies at Ford, also will serve as the chief executive officer of Latitude, the company said. Peter Carr is appointed chief technology officer, overseeing Latitude's product and technical development, and David Gollob is named president, with responsibility for business operations, the company added.

The automotive industry is undergoing a major transformation, with more focus on transitioning to electric vehicles and driverless cars. Technological progress has been made, with driverless taxis run by Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo and General Motors Co.'s Cruise operating in San Francisco and Phoenix. Additionally, Tesla's Inc. charges a fee for its so-called "full self-driving" software package that automates most mundane driving tasks but, crucially, requires drivers to keep their eyes on the road as a backup.

