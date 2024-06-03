Ford: Michigan Central Station to reopen

This week, Ford plans to unveil the renovated Michigan Central Station building, which will breathe new life into this iconic Detroit landmark.



After six years of renovation work, the former station, built in 1913 and abandoned since 1998, will be presented to the public in a modernized version next Thursday.



The site, which will initially house around 1,000 of the automaker's researchers, with the aim of accommodating 2,500 by 2018, is to be located at the heart of a 12-hectare project designed to promote technology and culture, as well as incorporating a youth assistance program.



Ford, which acquired the building in 2018, explains that it not only wants to house its employees there, but also invite partners, entrepreneurs, students and even competitors, in order to stimulate innovation.



