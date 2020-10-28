Ford Motor : 2020 Q3 Earnings Slides

Q3 Earnings Review
October 28, 2020
All-New Ford Bronco Sport
2
Company Highlights
-
Moving with urgency to turn around our automotive operations - to improve quality, reduce costs and accelerate the restructuring of underperforming businesses
-
Transformation and growth plan predicated on delivering a company adjusted EBIT margin of 8 percent or better, and the consistent generation of adjusted Free Cash Flow to invest in accretive high-return products and services
-
Q4 launches are on track, including an all-newF-150, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport
-
Increased transparency, including purposeful, measurable key performance indicators so that you can track our performance and hold us accountable
-
Committed to building a vibrant and growing Ford Motor Company creating value for all stakeholders
3
Financial Highlights
-
Quarterly adjusted EBIT margin of 9.7% and $6.3B adjusted Free Cash Flow
-
Higher-than-expectedvehicle demand, positive net pricing and favorable mix
-
Ford Credit $1.1B in EBT - strongest performance in 15 years
-
Strong performance from North America; continued progress in European restructuring
-
Repaid remaining tranche of $15B of corporate revolver on September 24; ended Q3 with nearly $30B of cash and over $45B of liquidity
-
Focused on the underperforming parts of the business, and fortification of the balance sheet
4
