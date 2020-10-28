Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : 2020 Q3 Earnings Slides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

Q3 Earnings Review

October 28, 2020

All-New Ford Bronco Sport

Information Regarding This Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

GAAP And Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.

Additional Information

Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N / M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

2

Company Highlights

  • Moving with urgency to turn around our automotive operations - to improve quality, reduce costs and accelerate the restructuring of underperforming businesses
  • Transformation and growth plan predicated on delivering a company adjusted EBIT margin of 8 percent or better, and the consistent generation of adjusted Free Cash Flow to invest in accretive high-return products and services
  • Q4 launches are on track, including an all-newF-150, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport
  • Increased transparency, including purposeful, measurable key performance indicators so that you can track our performance and hold us accountable
  • Committed to building a vibrant and growing Ford Motor Company creating value for all stakeholders

3

Financial Highlights

  • Quarterly adjusted EBIT margin of 9.7% and $6.3B adjusted Free Cash Flow
  • Higher-than-expectedvehicle demand, positive net pricing and favorable mix
  • Ford Credit $1.1B in EBT - strongest performance in 15 years
  • Strong performance from North America; continued progress in European restructuring
  • Repaid remaining tranche of $15B of corporate revolver on September 24; ended Q3 with nearly $30B of cash and over $45B of liquidity
  • Focused on the underperforming parts of the business, and fortification of the balance sheet

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 20:09:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
06:53aTESLA AUTOPILOT 'A DISTANT SECOND' T : Consumer Reports
RE
06:01aEDMUNDS : Spooktacular car tech
AQ
10/27Hyundai's Motional partners with Via to launch U.S. robotaxi service in 2021
RE
10/27FORD MOTOR : Should you invest in Alibaba, Walt Disney, Intel Corp, Ford, or Sal..
PR
10/27U.S. ITC delays decision on LG Chem, SK Innovation trade secret case
RE
10/23Covid-19 Continues to Boost and Bust S&P 500 Companies
DJ
10/23FORD MOTOR : FUND, ELENA EXPAND SUPPORT FOR READING; INVEST $200,000 TO KEEP YOU..
AQ
10/23BRONCO BUILD & PRICE NOW LIVE : Customers can see, configure their dream 4x4 in ..
AQ
10/23FORD MOTOR COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
10/22Tesla's release of new 'self-driving' software closely watched by U.S. regula..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 B - -
Net income 2020 -1 575 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,4x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 31 509 M 31 509 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,19 $
Last Close Price 7,92 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-17.85%31 509
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.76%186 381
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.10%80 788
DAIMLER AG-4.68%59 582
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-4.67%49 931
BMW AG-15.96%46 930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group