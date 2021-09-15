Log in
Ford Motor : Alex Purdy to Discuss Ford Connected Services Growth at Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum

09/15/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Alex Purdy, Ford’s director of Business Operations, Enterprise Connectivity, will participate in a fireside chat with autos analyst Chris McNally at the Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Purdy will discuss how the company is delivering on the Ford+ plan to drive growth in connected services. He’ll explain how Ford is doing that by building software capabilities and partnering with other tech companies to develop always-on customer relationships and experiences that get better over time; creating recurring revenue streams; expanding Ford’s addressable market; and creating value for customers, the company and other Ford stakeholders.

Participants can view the webcast online. Information about the event is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 129 B - -
Net income 2021 5 010 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 0,27%
Capitalization 51 373 M 51 373 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,86 $
Average target price 16,08 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY46.30%51 373
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.12%251 438
VOLKSWAGEN AG29.30%146 173
DAIMLER AG25.49%91 740
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.85%73 660
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED22.18%73 245