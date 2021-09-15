Ford Motor : Alex Purdy to Discuss Ford Connected Services Growth at Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum

Alex Purdy, Ford’s director of Business Operations, Enterprise Connectivity, will participate in a fireside chat with autos analyst Chris McNally at the Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Purdy will discuss how the company is delivering on the Ford+ plan to drive growth in connected services. He’ll explain how Ford is doing that by building software capabilities and partnering with other tech companies to develop always-on customer relationships and experiences that get better over time; creating recurring revenue streams; expanding Ford’s addressable market; and creating value for customers, the company and other Ford stakeholders.

Participants can view the webcast online. Information about the event is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

