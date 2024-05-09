NEWS

Ford Issues 2024 Proxy Statement, Sets Virtual Annual Meeting for May 9

DEARBORN, Mich., March 29, 2024 - Ford today published its 2024 proxy statement and announced the date of the company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, which will again be held virtually.

The proxy statement and details about the annual meeting can be viewed in the "Reports & Filings" section at shareholder.ford.com, under "Annual Reports & Proxy Statements." The annual meeting will take place online at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 9. Shareholders can listen, vote and submit questions by logging in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FORD2024.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer- centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

