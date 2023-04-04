Ford Motor : Bloomberg GEI Report

SECTION 2: EQUAL PAY & GENDER PAY PARITY

All responses in Section 2 must represent a minimum of 80% of the company's global workforce, unless otherwise noted.

applicable laws regulating hours of work and support a living wage by providing competitive compensation and

and equitable, irrespective of gender, race, or similar personal characteristics. Compensation should comply with

defines it. We are committed to equal pay for equal work. Employee compensation in each market should be fair

gaps that may exist taking into account all of these factors, which is not tied to the gender pay gap as Bloomberg

that is appropriate for any employee, regardless of gender. Our commitment, therefore, is to identify and close any

disregarding any differences such as experience, education, skills, or job role. All of these factors affect the pay level

The gender pay gap, as defined by Bloomberg, is the raw difference between average male and female pay levels,

Does the company publicly share a specific, time-bound action plan to close its gender pay gap?

some variables such as region, pay grade, education, and experience worldwide.

ratio is defined as the weighted average ratio of average female salaries to average male salaries controlling for

incentives, bonuses, and other forms of compensation. Our 2022 Global Salaried Gender Pay Ratio is 98.6%. This

We are committed to equal pay for equal work. This commitment applies to all forms of pay, including base salary,

What is the company's global mean (average) raw gender pay gap?

What is the company's proportion of women in the lower pay quartile globally?

What is the company's proportion of women in the lower middle pay quartile globally?

What is the company's proportion of women in the upper middle pay quartile globally?

What is the company's proportion of women in the top pay quartile globally?

been occasions when data on other compensation elements has been extracted and/or analyzed.*

Ford maintains pay data for all employees in its workforce. While most reviews have focused on base pay, there have

For what percentage of your workforce can you provide consolidated pay data?

Did the company publicly disclose a quantitative compensation review by gender for the fiscal year?

differences in pay between men and women doing equivalent work?

A new auditing firm was selected in 2021 and the subsequent equal pay audit occurred in 2022.

Did the company perform a global equal pay audit (also referred to as a pay equity review) during the fiscal year to identify

Calculation excludes executives, of which 23.23% are women.

What percentage of the company's top 10% compensated employees are women?

SECTION 3: INCLUSIVE CULTURE

All responses in Section 3 must represent a minimum of 80% of the company's global workforce of full-time employees, unless otherwise noted. The responses do not include part-time or unionized employees.

Global Parental Leave

31a What is the minimum number of weeks of fully paid primary parental leave offered by the company? If there is not a global 10 Although Ford does not have a global standard for paid primary parental leave, we develop affordable, competitive

standard, provide the minimum leave policy. benefit programs that will be used to attract, motivate, and retain employees. Our guiding principles define key areas

that are important for ensuring our Compensation & Benefits philosophy is applied consistently across the business.

The max company wide is 26 weeks fully paid for primary parental leave.

31b What is the minimum number of weeks of fully paid secondary parental leave offered by the company? If there is not a global 0.43 Although Ford does not have a global standard for paid secondary parental leave, we develop affordable,

standard, provide the minimum leave policy. competitive benefit programs that will be used to attract, motivate, and retain employees. Our guiding principles

define key areas that are important for ensuring our Compensation & Benefits philosophy is applied consistently

across the business. In 2021, Ford's South American operations equalized primary and secondary parental leave so

that both receive 20 days paid leave. The maximum fully paid secondary parental leave company-wide is 16 weeks.

31c If you have a parental leave policy in place, is there a minimum tenure requirement (probationary period)? No

32a

For US Employees only: How many weeks of fully paid primary parental leave does the company offer? 16 New Parent Days are paid days off that may be taken by employees in the first 12 months following the birth,

adoption or foster placement of a child. New Parent Days may be taken until the child's first birthday or the first

anniversary of the child's placement in the home.*

32b For US Employees only: For those employees that returned from primary parental leave during the fiscal year, what was the 16 *

average number of fully paid weeks taken?

32c For US Employees only: How many weeks of fully paid secondary parental leave does the company offer? 8 New Parent Days are paid days off that may be taken by employees in the first 12 months following the birth,

adoption or foster placement of a child. New Parent Days may be taken until the child's first birthday or the first

anniversary of the child's placement in the home.*

32d For US Employees only: For those employees that returned from secondary parental leave during the fiscal year, what was the 8 *

average number of fully paid weeks taken?

33

Of women who returned from parental leave during fiscal year 2020, what percentage remained employed by the company 100.0% New Parent Ramp-Up is a program in the US designed to help new parents adjust to balancing work and family

12 months after their return? obligations. Under this program, employees with new children (via birth, adoption or foster care) may work a

60%-80% reduced schedule for four weeks (typically the first four weeks following return from leave of absence,