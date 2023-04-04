Ford Motor : Bloomberg GEI Report

|
Question
|
|
Answer
|
Supplementary Information
|
|
|
|
(2021 Data)
|
|
13
|
|
What percentage of the company's total employee workforce are women?
|
28.1%
|
*
|
14
|
|
What percentage of employees promoted during the fiscal year were women?
|
32.72%
|
*
|
15
|
|
What percentage of employees that left the company during the fiscal year were women?
|
30.22%
|
*
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
What percentage of employees hired during the fiscal year were women?
|
33.18%
|
*
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
Does the company have a targeted recruiting strategy to increase female hires?
|
Yes
|
Ford strives to provide a diverse slate of candidates to our hiring leaders for our positions. We work with our
|
|
|
|
|
Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and a diverse set of outside associations to promote our opportunities and invite
|
|
|
|
|
them to apply.
|
|
|
|
|
See Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,
|
|
|
|
|
pages 61-69.
|
18
|
|
Does the company publicly share a specific, time-bound action plan with targets to increase the representation of women
|
Yes
|
In 2021, we created Aspirational Goals to increase the gender representation and racial diversity of our senior
|
|
|
in leadership positions?
|
|
leadership. These goals are tracked quarterly by every Skill Team and Business Unit Leader. We are seeing diversity
|
|
|
|
|
of senior leadership with an increase in women in these roles globally and an increase in racial minorities in the U.S.
|
19a
|
|
Did the company suspend hiring during the fiscal year due to the introduction of COVID-19 to the working environment?
|
No
|
We did not suspend any hiring and instead switched to virtual hiring and onboarding processes. We also kept our
|
|
|
|
|
internship program by going virtual and had over 600 interns in 2020 and 2021.
|
19b
|
|
Of total employees furloughed or required to take an extended leave of absence during the fiscal year as a direct or indirect result
|
14%
|
Furloughs took place only in the EU in 2021. 14% of employees in the EU furloughed were women.
|
|
|
of COVID-19 on the working environment, what percentage were women?
|
|
|
19c
|
|
Of total employees terminated during the fiscal year as a direct or indirect result of the introduction of COVID-19 to the working
|
N/A
|
No employees were terminated in 2021 as a result of COVID-19.
|
|
|
environment, what percentage were women?
|
|
|
19d
|
|
Of total employees assigned reduced working hours during the fiscal year as a direct or indirect result of the introduction
|
N/A
|
Working hours were not reduced as a result of COVID-19.
|
|
|
of COVID-19 to the working environment, what percentage were women?
|
|
|
19e
|
|
Of total employees volunteering reduced working hours during the fiscal year as a direct or indirect result of the introduction
|
71%
|
Voluntary work reduction took place only in the EU in 2021. 71% of employees in the EU who voluntarily worked
|
|
|
of COVID-19 to the working environment, what percentage were women?
|
|
reduced hours were women.
|
20a
|
|
What percentage of the company's total United States (US) employee base is women?
|
25.17%
|
Includes both hourly and salaried employees.
|
|
|
|
|
20b
|
|
What percentage of the company's women employees in the United States (US) self-identify as a member of an underrepresented
|
48.13%
|
|
|
|
racial or ethnic group?
|
|
|
21
|
|
Did the company publish the US EEO-1 report for the fiscal year?
|
Yes
|
See Equal Employment Opportunity 2022 Employer Information Report
|
22a
|
|
For US/UK Companies: How many directors on the company's board self-identify as a member of an underrepresented racial
|
2
|
|
|
|
or ethnic group?
|
|
|
22b
|
|
For US/UK Companies: What percentage of the company's board self-identifies as a member of an underrepresented racial
|
13%
|
|
|
|
or ethnic group?
|
|
|
22c
|
|
For US/UK Companies: How many directors on the company's board self-identify as both a women and a member of an
|
1
|
|
|
|
underrepresented racial or ethnic group?
|
|
|
22d
|
|
For US/UK Companies: What percentage of the company's board self-identifies as a both a women and member of an
|
7%
|
|
|
|
underrepresented racial or ethnic group?
|
|
|
23a
|
|
For US/UK Companies: How many of the company's executive officers self-identify as a member of an underrepresented racial
|
7
|
|
|
|
or ethnic group?
|
|
|
23b
|
|
For US/UK Companies: What percentage of the company's executive officers self-identify as a member of an underrepresented
|
54%
|
|
|
|
racial or ethnic group?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23c
|
|
For US/UK Companies: How many of the company's executive officers self-identify as both a women and a member of an
|
1
|
|
|
|
underrepresented racial or ethnic group?
|
|
|
23d
|
|
For US/UK Companies: What percentage of the company's executive officers self-identify as both a women and a member
|
8%
|
|
|
|
of an underrepresented racial or ethnic group?
|
|
|
24
|
|
For US/UK Companies: Does the company capture representation of employees self-identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual,
|
No
|
We are introducing a voluntary company-wideSelf-ID Initiative in 2023 designed to gather more complete and
|
|
|
transgender, or queer (LGBTQ+) in leadership Positions?
|
|
updated employee demographic information. New options are available including gender identity beyond binary
|
|
|
|
|
male/female, sexual orientation, personal pronouns and in the U.S. the addition of Middle Eastern/North African/
|
|
|
|
|
Arab American race.
|
25
|
|
For US/UK Companies: Does the company publically share a specific, time-bound action plan with targets to increase
|
Yes
|
In 2021, we created Aspirational Goals to increase the gender representation and racial diversity of our senior
|
|
|
the representation of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in leadership positions?
|
|
leadership. These goals are tracked quarterly by every Skill Team and Business Unit Leader. We are seeing diversity
|
|
|
|
|
of senior leadership with an increase in women in these roles globally and an increase in racial minorities in the U.S.