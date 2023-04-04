Advanced search
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:24:54 2023-04-04 pm EDT
12.72 USD   +0.28%
Ford Motor : Bloomberg GEI Report

04/04/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Bloomberg

Gender-

Equality

Index (GEI)

Survey

Integrated Sustainability

sustainability.ford.com I shareholder.ford.com

and Financial Report 2023

It takes big dreams and bold action to be a leader

02 in sustainability. Our sustainability efforts drive our business today, and our aspirations chart a path forward on the road to better.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050

WASTE

Reach true zero waste to landfill across our operations

Eliminate single-use plastics from our operations by 2030

AIR

Attain zero emissions from our vehicles and facilities

SHAREHOLDER.FORD.COM

ENERGY

Use 100 percent carbon-free electricity

in all manufacturing by 2035

WATER

I 

Make zero water withdrawals for

manufacturing processes

SUSTAINABILITY.FORD.COM 

FORD INTEGRATED SUSTAINABILITY AND FINANCIAL REPORT 2023

Use freshwater only for human

consumption

Our

Sustainability

Aspirations

MATERIALS

Utilize only recycled or renewable content in vehicle plastics

SAFETY

Work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries

HUMAN RIGHTS

Source only raw materials that are responsibly produced

DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

Create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels like they belong

ACCESS

Drive human progress by providing mobility and accessibility for all

SECTION 1: FEMALE LEADERSHIP & TALENT PIPELINE - CONTINUED

Question

Answer

Supplementary Information

(2021 Data)

13

What percentage of the company's total employee workforce are women?

28.1%

*

14

What percentage of employees promoted during the fiscal year were women?

32.72%

*

15

What percentage of employees that left the company during the fiscal year were women?

30.22%

*

16

What percentage of employees hired during the fiscal year were women?

33.18%

*

17

Does the company have a targeted recruiting strategy to increase female hires?

Yes

Ford strives to provide a diverse slate of candidates to our hiring leaders for our positions. We work with our

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and a diverse set of outside associations to promote our opportunities and invite

them to apply.

See Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,

pages 61-69.

18

Does the company publicly share a specific, time-bound action plan with targets to increase the representation of women

Yes

In 2021, we created Aspirational Goals to increase the gender representation and racial diversity of our senior

in leadership positions?

leadership. These goals are tracked quarterly by every Skill Team and Business Unit Leader. We are seeing diversity

of senior leadership with an increase in women in these roles globally and an increase in racial minorities in the U.S.

19a

Did the company suspend hiring during the fiscal year due to the introduction of COVID-19 to the working environment?

No

We did not suspend any hiring and instead switched to virtual hiring and onboarding processes. We also kept our

internship program by going virtual and had over 600 interns in 2020 and 2021.

19b

Of total employees furloughed or required to take an extended leave of absence during the fiscal year as a direct or indirect result

14%

Furloughs took place only in the EU in 2021. 14% of employees in the EU furloughed were women.

of COVID-19 on the working environment, what percentage were women?

19c

Of total employees terminated during the fiscal year as a direct or indirect result of the introduction of COVID-19 to the working

N/A

No employees were terminated in 2021 as a result of COVID-19.

environment, what percentage were women?

19d

Of total employees assigned reduced working hours during the fiscal year as a direct or indirect result of the introduction

N/A

Working hours were not reduced as a result of COVID-19.

of COVID-19 to the working environment, what percentage were women?

19e

Of total employees volunteering reduced working hours during the fiscal year as a direct or indirect result of the introduction

71%

Voluntary work reduction took place only in the EU in 2021. 71% of employees in the EU who voluntarily worked

of COVID-19 to the working environment, what percentage were women?

reduced hours were women.

20a

What percentage of the company's total United States (US) employee base is women?

25.17%

Includes both hourly and salaried employees.

20b

What percentage of the company's women employees in the United States (US) self-identify as a member of an underrepresented

48.13%

racial or ethnic group?

21

Did the company publish the US EEO-1 report for the fiscal year?

Yes

See Equal Employment Opportunity 2022 Employer Information Report

22a

For US/UK Companies: How many directors on the company's board self-identify as a member of an underrepresented racial

2

or ethnic group?

22b

For US/UK Companies: What percentage of the company's board self-identifies as a member of an underrepresented racial

13%

or ethnic group?

22c

For US/UK Companies: How many directors on the company's board self-identify as both a women and a member of an

1

underrepresented racial or ethnic group?

22d

For US/UK Companies: What percentage of the company's board self-identifies as a both a women and member of an

7%

underrepresented racial or ethnic group?

23a

For US/UK Companies: How many of the company's executive officers self-identify as a member of an underrepresented racial

7

or ethnic group?

23b

For US/UK Companies: What percentage of the company's executive officers self-identify as a member of an underrepresented

54%

racial or ethnic group?

23c

For US/UK Companies: How many of the company's executive officers self-identify as both a women and a member of an

1

underrepresented racial or ethnic group?

23d

For US/UK Companies: What percentage of the company's executive officers self-identify as both a women and a member

8%

of an underrepresented racial or ethnic group?

24

For US/UK Companies: Does the company capture representation of employees self-identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual,

No

We are introducing a voluntary company-wideSelf-ID Initiative in 2023 designed to gather more complete and

transgender, or queer (LGBTQ+) in leadership Positions?

updated employee demographic information. New options are available including gender identity beyond binary

male/female, sexual orientation, personal pronouns and in the U.S. the addition of Middle Eastern/North African/

Arab American race.

25

For US/UK Companies: Does the company publically share a specific, time-bound action plan with targets to increase

Yes

In 2021, we created Aspirational Goals to increase the gender representation and racial diversity of our senior

the representation of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in leadership positions?

leadership. These goals are tracked quarterly by every Skill Team and Business Unit Leader. We are seeing diversity

of senior leadership with an increase in women in these roles globally and an increase in racial minorities in the U.S.

*Includes salaried positions only.

FORD INTEGRATED SUSTAINABILITY AND FINANCIAL REPORT 2023

SECTION 2: EQUAL PAY & GENDER PAY PARITY

Question

Answer

Supplementary Information

(2021 Data)

All responses in Section 2 must represent a minimum of 80% of the company's global workforce, unless otherwise noted.

26

What percentage of the company's top 10% compensated employees are women?

23.23%

Calculation excludes executives, of which 23.23% are women.

27

Did the company perform a global equal pay audit (also referred to as a pay equity review) during the fiscal year to identify

No

A new auditing firm was selected in 2021 and the subsequent equal pay audit occurred in 2022.

differences in pay between men and women doing equivalent work?

28

Did the company publicly disclose a quantitative compensation review by gender for the fiscal year?

Yes

29a

For what percentage of your workforce can you provide consolidated pay data?

100%

Ford maintains pay data for all employees in its workforce. While most reviews have focused on base pay, there have

been occasions when data on other compensation elements has been extracted and/or analyzed.*

29b

What is the company's proportion of women in the top pay quartile globally?

22.29%

*

29c

What is the company's proportion of women in the upper middle pay quartile globally?

22.85%

*

29d

What is the company's proportion of women in the lower middle pay quartile globally?

33.26%

*

29e

What is the company's proportion of women in the lower pay quartile globally?

33.61%

*

29f

What is the company's global mean (average) raw gender pay gap?

15.00%

We are committed to equal pay for equal work. This commitment applies to all forms of pay, including base salary,

incentives, bonuses, and other forms of compensation. Our 2022 Global Salaried Gender Pay Ratio is 98.6%. This

ratio is defined as the weighted average ratio of average female salaries to average male salaries controlling for

some variables such as region, pay grade, education, and experience worldwide.

30

Does the company publicly share a specific, time-bound action plan to close its gender pay gap?

No

The gender pay gap, as defined by Bloomberg, is the raw difference between average male and female pay levels,

disregarding any differences such as experience, education, skills, or job role. All of these factors affect the pay level

that is appropriate for any employee, regardless of gender. Our commitment, therefore, is to identify and close any

gaps that may exist taking into account all of these factors, which is not tied to the gender pay gap as Bloomberg

defines it. We are committed to equal pay for equal work. Employee compensation in each market should be fair

and equitable, irrespective of gender, race, or similar personal characteristics. Compensation should comply with

applicable laws regulating hours of work and support a living wage by providing competitive compensation and

benefits that meet or exceed legal requirements.

SECTION 3: INCLUSIVE CULTURE

All responses in Section 3 must represent a minimum of 80% of the company's global workforce of full-time employees, unless otherwise noted. The responses do not include part-time or unionized employees.

Global Parental Leave

31a

What is the minimum number of weeks of fully paid primary parental leave offered by the company? If there is not a global

10

Although Ford does not have a global standard for paid primary parental leave, we develop affordable, competitive

standard, provide the minimum leave policy.

benefit programs that will be used to attract, motivate, and retain employees. Our guiding principles define key areas

that are important for ensuring our Compensation & Benefits philosophy is applied consistently across the business.

The max company wide is 26 weeks fully paid for primary parental leave.

31b

What is the minimum number of weeks of fully paid secondary parental leave offered by the company? If there is not a global

0.43

Although Ford does not have a global standard for paid secondary parental leave, we develop affordable,

standard, provide the minimum leave policy.

competitive benefit programs that will be used to attract, motivate, and retain employees. Our guiding principles

define key areas that are important for ensuring our Compensation & Benefits philosophy is applied consistently

across the business. In 2021, Ford's South American operations equalized primary and secondary parental leave so

that both receive 20 days paid leave. The maximum fully paid secondary parental leave company-wide is 16 weeks.

31c

If you have a parental leave policy in place, is there a minimum tenure requirement (probationary period)?

No

32a

For US Employees only: How many weeks of fully paid primary parental leave does the company offer?

16

New Parent Days are paid days off that may be taken by employees in the first 12 months following the birth,

adoption or foster placement of a child. New Parent Days may be taken until the child's first birthday or the first

anniversary of the child's placement in the home.*

32b

For US Employees only: For those employees that returned from primary parental leave during the fiscal year, what was the

16

*

average number of fully paid weeks taken?

32c

For US Employees only: How many weeks of fully paid secondary parental leave does the company offer?

8

New Parent Days are paid days off that may be taken by employees in the first 12 months following the birth,

adoption or foster placement of a child. New Parent Days may be taken until the child's first birthday or the first

anniversary of the child's placement in the home.*

32d

For US Employees only: For those employees that returned from secondary parental leave during the fiscal year, what was the

8

*

average number of fully paid weeks taken?

33

Of women who returned from parental leave during fiscal year 2020, what percentage remained employed by the company

100.0%

New Parent Ramp-Up is a program in the US designed to help new parents adjust to balancing work and family

12 months after their return?

obligations. Under this program, employees with new children (via birth, adoption or foster care) may work a

60%-80% reduced schedule for four weeks (typically the first four weeks following return from leave of absence,

if one was taken) at full pay.

*Includes salaried positions only.

FORD INTEGRATED SUSTAINABILITY AND FINANCIAL REPORT 2023

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 20:17:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
