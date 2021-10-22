Ford Motor : Bronco, Bronco Sport Project Vehicles for SEMA Demonstrate Parts and Personalization Potential

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport Project Vehicles for SEMA Demonstrate Parts and Personalization Potential

Custom Bronco ® and Bronco Sport project vehicles bound for the 2021 SEMA Show demonstrate endless possibilities for enhancing and personalizing, with an extensive lineup of lift kits, wheels, racks and more from Genuine Ford Parts, Ford Licensed Accessories * and Ford Performance Parts **

factory-installed Ford Performance Parts components and dealer-installed and aftermarket accessories that make it easier for customers to personalize their vehicles More new Bronco accessories, many available in 2022, help boost off-road performance and customization, including a new front drive unit to support up to 5.38:1 gears, all-new Bronco Method off-road wheels, and performance tuning for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost ® engine

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 - The Built Wild™ Bronco® brand makes its live debut at the annual SEMA Show Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas, showcasing a diverse lineup of personalized two- and four-door Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs for everything under the sun, from winter fun to rocky desert trails.

Ford will show off four custom Broncos and two Bronco Sport SUVs from some of the leading builders in the off-road industry at the Ford booth (#22200). Each features examples from the growing list of Genuine Ford Parts, Ford Licensed Accessories and Ford Performance Parts - plus many more aftermarket parts and custom fabricated applications.

"Bronco and Bronco Sport customers love parts and accessories that emphasize performance and off-road lifestyle, so we worked closely with Bronco design and vehicle engineering to deliver the products to match their individual lifestyle," said Eric Cin, Ford global director, vehicle personalization, accessories and licensing. "Since the reveal last year, we've expanded the line to more than 350 Bronco and Bronco Sport parts and accessories and growing."

All of the Ford components and parts on the SEMA builds - along with the entire catalog of Bronco and Bronco Sport parts and accessories -are now available on the new Ford Accessories website at Accessories.Ford.com.

Thanks to its patented modular design that allows for quick and easy personalization along with the extensive lineup of aftermarket parts, Bronco has been nominated for its first-ever SEMA 4x4 SUV of the Year Award. Results of the SEMA member vote will be announced Nov. 1.

Additional vintage and race Broncos will be on display at Ford Out Front near the main entrance to the Las Vegas Convention Center along with the first-ever Bronco capability course, featuring Bronco Mountain, where attendees and media can experience the off-road capabilities of Bronco and Bronco Sport.

New accessories elevate Bronco performance

Of the many new Bronco parts unveiled at SEMA, front and center is a new Ford Performance Parts front drive unit that supports up to a 5.38:1 gearset - a significant off-road performance upgrade in the first year of Bronco production.

Ford Performance Parts also developed several new Bronco chassis components for the Bronco two- and four-door SUVs, including new severe-duty steering rack and tie rod ends to further improve steering system durability under high loads.

The team also created performance tuning for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost® four-cylinder engine that can be uploaded via a Pro-Cal 4 scan tool to the OBDII port.