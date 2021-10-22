Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Ford Motor : Bronco, Bronco Sport Project Vehicles for SEMA Demonstrate Parts and Personalization Potential

10/22/2021 | 07:04am EDT
FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport Project Vehicles for SEMA Demonstrate Parts and Personalization Potential

  • Custom Bronco® and Bronco Sport project vehicles bound for the 2021 SEMA Show demonstrate endless possibilities for enhancing and personalizing, with an extensive lineup of lift kits, wheels, racks and more from Genuine Ford Parts, Ford Licensed Accessories* and Ford Performance Parts**
  • Six custom builds - including four Broncos and two Bronco Sports - from noted builders such as Vaughn Gittin Jr. showcase many of the factory-installed Ford Performance Parts components and dealer-installed and aftermarket accessories that make it easier for customers to personalize their vehicles
  • More new Bronco accessories, many available in 2022, help boost off-road performance and customization, including a new front drive unit to support up to 5.38:1 gears, all-new Bronco Method off-road wheels, and performance tuning for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost® engine

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 - The Built Wild Bronco® brand makes its live debut at the annual SEMA Show Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas, showcasing a diverse lineup of personalized two- and four-door Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs for everything under the sun, from winter fun to rocky desert trails.

Ford will show off four custom Broncos and two Bronco Sport SUVs from some of the leading builders in the off-road industry at the Ford booth (#22200). Each features examples from the growing list of Genuine Ford Parts, Ford Licensed Accessories and Ford Performance Parts - plus many more aftermarket parts and custom fabricated applications.

"Bronco and Bronco Sport customers love parts and accessories that emphasize performance and off-road lifestyle, so we worked closely with Bronco design and vehicle engineering to deliver the products to match their individual lifestyle," said Eric Cin, Ford global director, vehicle personalization, accessories and licensing. "Since the reveal last year, we've expanded the line to more than 350 Bronco and Bronco Sport parts and accessories and growing."

All of the Ford components and parts on the SEMA builds - along with the entire catalog of Bronco and Bronco Sport parts and accessories -are now available on the new Ford Accessories website at Accessories.Ford.com.

Thanks to its patented modular design that allows for quick and easy personalization along with the extensive lineup of aftermarket parts, Bronco has been nominated for its first-ever SEMA 4x4 SUV of the Year Award. Results of the SEMA member vote will be announced Nov. 1.

Additional vintage and race Broncos will be on display at Ford Out Front near the main entrance to the Las Vegas Convention Center along with the first-ever Bronco capability course, featuring Bronco Mountain, where attendees and media can experience the off-road capabilities of Bronco and Bronco Sport.

New accessories elevate Bronco performance

Of the many new Bronco parts unveiled at SEMA, front and center is a new Ford Performance Parts front drive unit that supports up to a 5.38:1 gearset - a significant off-road performance upgrade in the first year of Bronco production.

Ford Performance Parts also developed several new Bronco chassis components for the Bronco two- and four-door SUVs, including new severe-duty steering rack and tie rod ends to further improve steering system durability under high loads.

The team also created performance tuning for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost® four-cylinder engine that can be uploaded via a Pro-Cal 4 scan tool to the OBDII port.

Ford Performance Parts is also unveiling new aftermarket wheels available at Ford dealers with the 17-inch Method

Race Wheel® sets for Bronco. The Bronco-specific 17 x 8.5-inch Method 703 Bead Grip® wheels are made from solid T6 heat-treated A356 aluminum with patented Bead Grip technology for increased tire bead security when running at lower pressures off-road.

Here is a rundown of the six custom Bronco and Bronco Sport builds headed to SEMA:

2021 Bronco RTR Fun-Runner by RTR Vehicles

Legendary Ford Performance driver and builder Vaughn Gittin Jr. created a Bronco RTR dealer package concept with a host of Ford Performance and Ford Licensed Accessories parts installed. The RTR Vehicles' build features a 2021 two-

door Badlands series Bronco with custom RTR and Ford Licensed Accessories sound bar, paint protection film and doorsill plates. Sport exhaust with twin black chrome tips from Ford Performance Parts gives the 2.3-liter EcoBoost a more powerful sound and look.

RTR turned the vehicle into the ultimate fun-runner, increasing capability and performance while setting this Bronco apart with its signature styling, attitude and approach to functional needs. It features an Ultimate Dana 44 FDU front

axle, fun-haverlong-travel spec Ultimate Dana 60 semi-float rear axle, RCV Performance CV axles and performance intake system.

Suspension upgrades include Fox Performance Elite 2.5 coilovers and fun-haveroff-roadlong-travel suspension kit. Fun- Runner rides on RTR Tech 6 forged bead-lock wheels and 37-inchoff-road tires.

2021 Bronco by BDS Suspensions

Long-time Ford builder BDS Suspensions, a subsidiary of Fox Shocks, created an off-road first responder vehicle

based on a 2021 two-door Black Diamond series Bronco. With nearly a half-century of suspension experience, BDS Suspensions' creation is outfitted as the ultimate fire truck, featuring equipment inside and out to help rescue crews take on the trails.

The ultra-capable vehicle is equipped with a BDS 4-inch UCA System with Fox 2.5 PES coilovers, BDS rear adjustable control arms and track bar, swaybar disconnect and 37-inch BFGoodrich® KM3 tires.

CrawlTek Revolution bumpers include recessed winch mount, recovery hooks and belly skid up front, plus winch mount and recovery hooks in back. Both winches are WARN Industries ZEON® 10s units. Other updates include a modified

half-truck hardtop, CrawlTek slider steps, a CargoGlide custom CG1000XL slideout tray and ARB® TwinAir underhood air compressor.

2021 Bronco by Tucci Hot Rods

Tucci Hot Rods will show a quad-track snow adventure vehicle based on a 2021 four-door Badlands series Bronco. The show car veteran has built a wide range of specialty cars and trucks over the years - from the mild to the wild. With this build, Tucci aims to help drivers take on deep snow and ice, with 8-series tracks in place of all-terrain tires.

Equipped with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and 7-speed manual transmission, this SUV features Mattracks 88-Series quad tracks for ultimate off-road adventures on snow and sand. It is outfitted with Ford Licensed Accessories swing gate

storage, flat snowboard rack and Yakima LockNLoad platform roof rack system.

Lighting is augmented with Rigid® Light Shop Adapt Light Bar, Radiance Pods and Rock Light Kit. A WARN Industries ZEON® 10s winch is added up front along with retractable running boards for easy entry and exit.

2021 Bronco BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports

Theresa Contreras, a veteran Ford SEMA builder, designer and founder of BAJA FORGED Parts, is back with a four-

door Outer Banks series Bronco custom build. The vehicle mixes off-road adventure needs with modern amenities like an onboard fridge, premium sound bar, cargo organizer and BAJA FORGED bumpers front and rear.

The vehicle's suspension is upgraded with an ICON Vehicle Dynamics® 3.0 suspension lift. Exterior upgrades include Ford Performance Parts off-road rock lights, Ford Licensed Accessories tailgate folding table, and BAJA FORGED fender flares and spare tire carrier.

Cabin features include a JBL® sound bar, premium interior organizer, under-floor safe and cargo organizer, all from Ford Licensed Accessories, plus GFA cargo area protector and all-weather floor mats.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 11:03:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
