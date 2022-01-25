Ford Motor : Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition Custom Build to be Auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in Fight Against Homelessness

One-of-a-kind 2021 Ford Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition to be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson, with all proceeds benefiting Detroit's Pope Francis Center in its fight against homelessness

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 - Ford Motor Company and the Pope Francis Center in Detroit will auction a unique Bronco® paying homage to the original 1966 Ford Bronco at the annual Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday.

Proceeds from the sale of the 2021 Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition custom build will support the Pope Francis Center and its fight against chronic homelessness. The center, which has been serving Detroit's most vulnerable citizens for more than three decades, is committed to eradicating chronic homelessness in Detroit by 2030.

"It's an honor to be able to help support a great charity like the Pope Francis Center," said Steve Gilmore, chief designer, Ford Vehicle Personalization. "Father Timothy McCabe and the team at the center were really instrumental in this project, collaborating on theme ideas and colors. The key was finding those special touches that really speak to the heritage of the '66 Bronco, and then combining them with some of the modern features on a Bronco First Edition."

Ford Motor Company Fund, which works closely with the Pope Francis Center on annual programming, helped bring the one-of-a-kind vehicle to auction. The Bronco four-door was donated by David Fischer Jr., president & CEO at The Suburban Collection Holdings, LLC.

The custom build wears classic Wimbledon White exterior paint, a color featured on the 1966 Bronco but not available on today's Bronco lineup. Custom wheels with matching Wimbledon White finish by Detroit Steel Wheels feature a Rapid Red stripe at the center to match striping on the bodysides and hood corners. Iconic Silver-painted elements, such as the face of the one-piece grille and the upper portion of the Ford Performance heavy-duty modular front metal bumper, add to the heritage-inspired look.

For even more contrast, a unique set of Bronco First Edition graphics in reflective Rapid Red place the Pope Francis Center name alongside First Edition on the vehicle's hood and bodyside. The custom build is outfitted with accessories from Ford Performance Parts, including a rooftop lightbar, side pod lights and wheel-well rock lights from Rigid™, as well as tube doors from Genuine Ford Accessories. Other accessories include an in-vehicle safe, MOLLE strap system mounted to the inner swing-gate, plus full vehicle cover and garage storage bags for the tube doors.

Inside, the Bronco features a Wimbledon White-painted instrument panel with vent accents, grab handles and signature Bronco brand lettering in red. The seating and door panel trim are updated with matching white vinyl contrasting the black seat surround and interior trim.

The Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition is set to be auctioned at 4:30 p.m. MST on Thursday and will be broadcast live on FYI,™ television. For more information, please visit the Barrett-Jackson auction website.

A page from Bronco history

Ford provided a specially modified 1980 Bronco for use by Pope John Paul II on his visit to the United States, Oct. 1-7, 1979. The vehicle, in Wimbledon White, featured an open-air rear compartment, allowing the Pope to stand and greet his friends and followers. After the Pope's visit, ownership of the Bronco was turned over to the United States Secret Service.