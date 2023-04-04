Ford Motor : CDP Climate Report 04/04/2023 | 04:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Ford Motor Company - Climate Change 2022 C0. Introduction C0.1 (C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization. Ford Motor Company is a global automotive company based in Dearborn, Michigan with 48 plants and about 183,000 employees worldwide. Our core business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing and servicing Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC ("Ford Credit") which is wholly owned and fully consolidated. At the same time, Ford is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, self-driving, and connected vehicle services. Contributing to a better world is a core value at Ford, and our commitment to sustainability is a key part of who we are as a company. Guided by our purpose to help build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams, our vision is to create a more dynamic and vibrant company that improves people's lives around the world while creating value for all stakeholders. Ford is committed to being fully carbon neutral worldwide across our vehicles, facilities and suppliers by no later than 2050, and we recently implemented new science-based targets towards this ambition, in line with terms of the Paris Climate Agreement. The risks and opportunities associated with the changing climate are shaping the way we do business, from offering electrified versions of our popular models by investing more than $30 billion through 2025, to a global carbon reduction strategy focused on powering our facilities with 100% local, renewable and zero carbon energy. Ford is continuously rethinking the way we use energy at our manufacturing facilities and other sites to help address climate change. We're creating high-performing,high-quality vehicles in environmentally and socially responsible ways, and reducing the effects of our operations and supply chains through world-class facilities. By using renewable and recycled materials in our vehicles, we're reducing waste, using fewer natural resources and improving vehicle quality and performance. Beyond minimizing our impact on the environment, Ford is committed to creating a net positive contribution to society and the environment. Through our work in advancing our planet, we are contributing to the following UN SDGs - Good Health and Well-Being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action. Our environmental Aspirational Goals include achieving carbon neutrality globally no later than 2050, attaining zero air emissions from our vehicles and facilities, using 100% carbon-free electricity in all manufacturing plants globally by 2035, reaching true zero waste to landfill across our operations, eliminating single-use plastics from our operations by 2030, aspiring to use only recycled and renewable content in vehicle plastics, making zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes, and aspiring to use freshwater for human consumption only; 2035 targets for our vehicles and manufacturing facilities have been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). For us, mobility is about human progress and making people's lives better in mature economies and major cities as well as helping solve problems in areas of the world that tend to be under-served by technological advances. We are reimagining what mobility will look like and foresee clean, smart vehicles communicating with each other, as well as the road infrastructure and public transit systems, orchestrated by open cloud-based platforms. We also promote safer behavior through a range of driver assist and semi-autonomous technologies. To help build a better world, we are doing our part to help meet the collective challenges the world faces across a range of sustainability issues and developing strategies to address them. We aim to earn trust, drive progress and make positive impacts. Ford has years of experience promoting supplier environmental disclosure through the CDP Supply Chain modules of the Climate Change and Water Security questionnaires. We have also shared Ford facilities' best practices in reducing our environmental footprint with key suppliers through our Partnership for A Cleaner Environment (PACE) program. In 2021, Ford communicated updated supplier environmental requirements via our new Supply Chain Code of Conduct, including the requirement to establish science-based GHG reduction targets and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions upon request. Ford suppliers are required to minimize their impact on climate change by establishing science-based GHG reduction targets. C0.2 (C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data. Start date End date Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past reporting Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing emissions data years for Reporting January 1 December 31 Yes 3 years year 2021 2021 C0.3 CDP Page 1 of 91 (C0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate. Argentina Australia Austria Belgium Brazil Canada Chile China Colombia Czechia Denmark Finland France Germany Greece Hungary India Ireland Israel Italy Mexico Morocco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Republic of Korea Romania Russian Federation Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan, China Thailand Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland United States of America Uruguay Viet Nam C0.4 (C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response. USD C0.5 (C0.5) Select the option that describes the reporting boundary for which climate-related impacts on your business are being reported. Note that this option should align with your chosen approach for consolidating your GHG inventory. Operational control C-TO0.7/C-TS0.7 (C-TO0.7/C-TS0.7) For which transport modes will you be providing data? Light Duty Vehicles (LDV) Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDV) C0.8 CDP Page 2 of 91 (C0.8) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)? Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization Provide your unique identifier Yes, an ISIN code US3453708600 C1. Governance C1.1 (C1.1) Is there board-level oversight of climate-related issues within your organization? Yes C1.1a (C1.1a) Identify the position(s) (do not include any names) of the individual(s) on the board with responsibility for climate-related issues. Position of Please explain individual(s) Board-level The Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors is comprised of 9 Directors (including our Executive Chair) and reports to the board on all climate related issues. Its committee functions include: • Reviewing and advising on the Company's pursuit of innovative policies and technologies that promote product safety, improve environmental and social sustainability, and seek to enrich our customers' experiences, increase shareholder value, and lead to a better world; • Advising on the development of strategies, policies, and practices that assist the Company in addressing public sentiment and shaping policy in the areas of energy consumption, climate change, greenhouse gas and other criteria pollutant emissions, waste disposal, and water use; • Maintaining and improving sustainability strategies to create value consistent with the long-term preservation and enhancement of shareholder value and social well-being; and • Reviewing trends in global mobility areas such as mobility infrastructure, vehicle ownership and business models, vehicle connectivity, and automation to help provide accessible, personal mobility throughout the world. Climate-relateddecision-making: As stakeholders increasingly rely on third party ESG data, the Committee provided advice and guidance to the Company on its efforts to further improve Ford's position as a leader in ESG disclosure. As a result, Ford increased stakeholder engagement (e.g., Ceres, CA100+ investors, MSCI, Bloomberg) and responded to emerging trends such as requirements for organizations to disclose risks within their mainstream annual reports and filings. With the committee's guidance, Ford met the 2021 EU Non-Financial Reporting Directive and is working towards meeting the mandatory 2025 UK climate risk Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. The Committee also provided advice and guidance on the Company's approval of science-based targets, adoption of a sustainability supplier code of conduct and human rights due diligence procedures, and efforts to utilize ESG financing opportunities to access growing levels of capital dedicated to ESG leveraging Ford's capital markets platforms to advance our core sustainability strategy. Examples of this kind of financing include Ford's inaugural ESG bond in 2Q 2021, and Sustainable Revolver transactions in 3Q 2021. C1.1b CDP Page 3 of 91 (C1.1b) Provide further details on the board's oversight of climate-related issues. Frequency Governance Scope of Please explain with mechanisms board- which into which level climate- climate- oversight related related issues issues are are integrated a scheduled agenda item Scheduled Reviewing and <> The Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors meets at least four times annually, or more frequently as circumstances dictate, to evaluate - some guiding Applicabl and advise on the Company's pursuit of innovative practices and technologies that promote product safety, improve environmental and social sustainability, and seek to meetings strategy e> enrich our customers' experiences, increase shareholder value, and lead to a better world. Their responsibilities include: (1) Discuss and advise management regarding the Reviewing and development of strategies, policies, and practices that assist the Company in addressing public sentiment and shaping policy in the areas of energy consumption, climate guiding major change, greenhouse gas and other criteria pollutant emissions, waste disposal, and water use. (2) Discuss and advise management on maintaining and improving plans of action sustainability strategies that create value consistent with the long-term preservation and enhancement of shareholder value and social well-being, including human rights, Reviewing and working conditions, and responsible sourcing. (3) Review trends in global mobility areas such as mobility infrastructure, vehicle ownership and business models, vehicle guiding risk connectivity, and automation to help provide accessible, personal mobility throughout the world. The Committee is responsible for reviewing the Integrated Sustainability management and Financial Report Summary as well as any Company initiatives related to innovation. The Committee reports regularly to the Board (i) following meetings of the policies Committee, (ii) with respect to such other matters as are relevant to the Committee's discharge of its responsibilities and (iii) with respect to such recommendations as the Reviewing and Committee may deem appropriate. The Committee shall perform a review and evaluation, at least annually, of the performance of the Committee and its members, including guiding annual a review of adherence of the Committee to its Charter. In addition, the Committee shall review and reassess, at least annually, the adequacy of its Charter and recommend budgets to the Nominating and Governance Committee any improvements to its Charter that the Committee considers necessary or appropriate. The Committee shall conduct such Reviewing and evaluation and reviews in such manner as it deems appropriate. The committee reviews items such as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Carbon Dioxide guiding (CO2 glidepath) and sustainability, as governance mechanisms for oversight of climate related issues. Additionally, the full Board of Directors reviews and guides the business plans Company's business plan and strategy, which incorporates the Company's commitment to reduce CO2 through SBTi endorsed carbon reduction targets from operations, Setting and the Compensation, Talent and Culture Committee of the Board of Directors approves performance goals and objectives under our incentive plans that support the performance Company's business plan and strategy. objectives Monitoring implementation and performance of objectives Overseeing major capital expenditures, acquisitions and divestitures Monitoring and overseeing progress against goals and targets for addressing climate-related issues C1.1d (C1.1d) Does your organization have at least one board member with competence on climate-related issues? Board Criteria used to assess competence of board member(s) on climate-related issues Primary Explain why your organization does member(s) reason for no not have at least one board member have board-level with competence on climate-related competence competence issues and any plans to address on climate- on climate- board-level competence in the future related related issues issues Row Yes Members of the Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors have experience advising the Company <> 1 on the development of strategies, policies, and practices that assist the Company in addressing public sentiment and shaping policy Applicable> in the areas of energy consumption, climate change, greenhouse gas and other criteria pollutant emissions, waste disposal, and water use. Certain members also have experience serving on similar committees at other companies, overseeing environmental policy initiatives, and championing environmental initiatives in various industries. C1.2 (C1.2) Provide the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues. Name of the position(s) and/or Reporting line Responsibility Coverage of Frequency of reporting to the board on climate-related committee(s) responsibility issues Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) <> Both assessing and managing climate-related risks and Quarterly Applicable> opportunities C1.2a CDP Page 4 of 91 (C1.2a) Describe where in the organizational structure this/these position(s) and/or committees lie, what their associated responsibilities are, and how climate- related issues are monitored (do not include the names of individuals). Ford's Chief Sustainability Officer is our Vice President of Sustainability, Environment and Safety Engineering (SE&SE). The SE&SE VP reports to the Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel. As the CSO, the SE&SE VP assists the Chair of the Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors in coordinating topics for review by the Committee and is responsible for delivering Sustainability Strategies including those in response to climate change. Topics are requested by the Board or recommended through various corporate forums as discussed below. The SE&SE VP also oversees the Sustainability, Homologation & Compliance (SH&C) group, the Environmental Quality Office (EQO), and the Automotive Safety Office (ASO). These departments oversee establishing strategies for and the delivery of Vehicle Safety, Stationary and Mobile Source Emissions and Compliance attributes for the company. In particular, SH&C and EQO coordinate the development and yearly review of Climate Change Strategy including a Global Technology Migration Path for CO2 Reduction (Glidepath) in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement to guide both product and facility actions to do our part for Climate Change initiatives. Our strategy is shaped by external factors, including government policies, physical risks such as extreme weather and other effects of climate change, market trends, and investor concern over climate change. We have institutionalized a regular Forecast, Controls and Risk Review and Special Attention Review process where the senior leadership of the Company reviews the status of the business, the risks, and opportunities presented to the business (in the areas of compliance, reporting, operating, and strategic risks, including strategic risk related to environmental and social sustainability), and develops specific plans to address those risks and opportunities. The Enterprise Risk Management process adopted by the Company identifies the top critical enterprise risks identified through a survey process of senior management and the Board of Directors. Once identified, each of the top risks is assigned an executive risk owner who is responsible to oversee risk assessment, develop mitigation plans, and provide regular updates. The Enterprise Risk Management process also engages Business Units and Skill Teams to determine which of the enterprise risks are most relevant to their specific objectives, and identify any additional risks that can be managed at a lower level in the organization. Risks at all levels are shared and aligned for a top-down and bottom-up view and management of risk. Additional governance forums: The Strategy & Transformation Forum is a working session on key strategic issues and decisions facing each business unit, primarily focused on key strategic choices and workstreams focused on capabilities and management systems to accelerate change and deliver the strategy. Product, Platform, Service & Technology Review (PPST) is used to align on product strategic choices that lead to enterprise product capital allocation decisions and new businesses go-to- market strategies. The People Forum enables us to review key people-related matters, leadership development and organization fitness elements of our business. The SE&SE VP leads the Global Sustainability & ESG Meeting (GSM), a multidisciplinary senior-level team to oversee actions in response to climate change and sustainable mobility strategies. The meeting is scheduled to meet monthly to provide strategic direction for compliance, govern vehicle environmental compliance policies and strategies, evaluate and report sustainability business environment and impact to Ford, approve and govern each function teams' Sustainability Integration 5-year plan, long-term goals metrics, and provide guidance and governance for key Sustainability trends that enable "Leadership." Our connection to other frameworks includes our TCFD, SASB, GRI, UNGC, UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework and UN SDG Goal 12-Responsible Consumption and Production. Additionally, Ford established a Sustainable Finance Committee to oversee the project evaluation and selection process for the use of proceeds under Ford's sustainable financing framework. The Sustainable Finance Committee is made up of senior leadership and other representatives from each of Ford's Treasury, Sustainability, Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, Ford Credit, and the Office of the General Counsel teams, and meets twice per year. Net proceeds from each sustainable financing will be used to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, new or existing green and/or social projects, assets or activities made by Ford or Ford Credit that meet the eligibility criteria under the framework, including projects related to clean transportation, clean manufacturing, making lives better, and/or community revitalization. A significant portion of the proceeds is expected to be allocated to clean transportation. C1.3 (C1.3) Do you provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues, including the attainment of targets? Provide Comment incentives for the management of climate- related issues Row Yes The Compensation, Talent and Culture Committee of the Board of Directors approved performance goals and business criteria to be used for determining the cash awards for 2021 1 participants, including executive officers, under the Company's shareholder-approved Annual Incentive Compensation Plan. The corporate performance criteria and weightings used for 2021 under the plan supported the Company's business plan and strategy, which incorporates our commitment to reduce CO2 through SBTi endorsed carbon reduction targets from operations and products. The individual performance of our senior leaders and associated compensation awards is assessed, in part, on their success in driving our Ford+ plan which is heavily focused on accelerating our zero emission vehicle strategy and responsible sourcing of raw materials. 