Ford Motor Company - Climate Change 2023
C0. Introduction
C0.1
(C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization.
Ford Motor Company is a global automotive company based in Dearborn, Michigan with 44 plants and about 173,000 employees worldwide. Our core business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing and servicing Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC ("Ford Credit") which is wholly owned and fully consolidated. At the same time, Ford is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, self-driving, and connected vehicle services.
Contributing to a better world is a core value at Ford, and our commitment to sustainability is a key part of who we are as a company. Guided by our purpose to help build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams, our vision is to create a more dynamic and vibrant company that improves people's lives around the world while creating value for all stakeholders. Ford is committed to being fully carbon neutral worldwide across our vehicles, facilities and suppliers by no later than 2050, and we are implementing science-based targets towards this ambition, in line with terms of the Paris Climate Agreement. The risks and opportunities associated with the changing climate are shaping the way we do business, from offering electrified versions of our popular models by investing more than $50 billion from 2022 through 2026, to a global carbon reduction strategy focused on powering our global facilities with 100% local zero carbon electricity by 2035. Ford is continuously rethinking the way we use energy at our manufacturing facilities and other sites to help address climate change. We're creating high-performing,high-quality vehicles in environmentally and socially responsible ways, and reducing the effects of our operations and supply chains through world-class facilities. By using renewable and recycled materials in our vehicles, we're reducing waste, using fewer natural resources and improving vehicle quality and performance. Beyond minimizing our impact on the environment, Ford is committed to creating a net positive contribution to society and the environment. Through our work in advancing our planet, we are contributing to the following UN SDGs - Good Health and Well-Being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action.
Our environmental Aspirational Goals include achieving carbon neutrality globally no later than 2050, attaining zero air emissions from our vehicles and facilities, using 100% carbon-free electricity in all manufacturing plants globally by 2035, reaching true zero waste to landfill across our operations, eliminating single-use plastics from our operations by 2030, aspiring to use only recycled and renewable content in vehicle plastics, making zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes, and aspiring to use freshwater for human consumption only; 2035 targets for our vehicles and manufacturing facilities have been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).
For us, mobility is about human progress and making people's lives better in mature economies and major cities as well as helping solve problems in areas of the world that tend to be under-served by technological advances. We are reimagining what mobility will look like and foresee clean, smart vehicles communicating with each other, as well as the road infrastructure and public transit systems, orchestrated by open cloud-based platforms. We also promote safer behavior through a range of driver assist and semi- autonomous technologies. To help build a better world, we are doing our part to help meet the collective challenges the world faces across a range of sustainability issues and developing strategies to address them. We aim to earn trust, drive progress and make positive impacts. Ford has years of experience promoting supplier environmental disclosure through the CDP Supply Chain modules of the Climate Change and Water Security questionnaires. In 2022, Ford announced a strategic partnership with Manufacturer 2030 (M2030) to enhance supply chain sustainability, ran the Ford carbon neutrality campaign, joined the First Movers Coalition and announced targeted carbon neutrality initiatives for our European operations, logistics and direct suppliers. Ford was among the first American automakers to include its global supply chain on the M2030 platform. In the first phase of the partnership, Ford offered the voluntary platform to 3,000 Tier 1 global supplier sites; the initial campaign engaged suppliers that had not provided a carbon neutrality target to Ford. M2030 is a key program for Ford to help form realistic action plans to achieve our carbon neutrality goals.
C0.2
(C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data and indicate whether you will be providing emissions data for past reporting years.
Reporting year
Start date
January 1 2022
End date
December 31 2022
Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past reporting years
Yes
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 1 emissions data for
5 years
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 2 emissions data for
5 years
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 3 emissions data for
3 years
C0.3
(C0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brazil
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Czechia
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
India
Ireland
Israel
Mexico
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Korea
Romania
Russian Federation
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan, China
Thailand
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
United States of America
Viet Nam
C0.4
(C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
USD
C0.5
(C0.5) Select the option that describes the reporting boundary for which climate-related impacts on your business are being reported. Note that this option should align with your chosen approach for consolidating your GHG inventory.
Operational control
C-TO0.7/C-TS0.7
(C-TO0.7/C-TS0.7) For which transport modes will you be providing data?
Light Duty Vehicles (LDV)
Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDV)
C0.8
(C0.8) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, a Ticker symbol
F
C1. Governance
C1.1
(C1.1) Is there board-level oversight of climate-related issues within your organization?
Yes
C1.1a
(C1.1a) Identify the position(s) (do not include any names) of the individual(s) on the board with responsibility for climate-related issues.
Position
Responsibilities for climate-related issues
of
individual
or
committee
Board-level
The Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors is comprised of 9 Directors (including our Executive Chair) and reports to the board on all climate-related issues. Its
committee
functions include:
• Reviewing and advising on the Company's pursuit of innovative policies and technologies that promote product safety, improve environmental and social sustainability, and seek to enrich our
customers' experiences, increase shareholder value, and lead to a better world;
• Assessing the Company's progress on strategic economic, product safety, environmental, and social issues, as well as the degree to which sustainability principles have been integrated into various
skill teams;
• Reviewing the Company's Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report Summary as well as any Company initiatives related to sustainability and innovation;
• Advising on the development of strategies, policies, and practices that assist the Company in addressing public sentiment and shaping policy in the areas of energy consumption, climate change,
greenhouse gas and other criteria pollutant emissions, waste disposal, and water use; and
• Advising management on maintaining and improving sustainability strategies to create value consistent with the long-term preservation and enhancement of shareholder value and social well-being
With the committee's guidance, Ford continued to meet the EU Non-Financial Reporting Directive in 2022 and is working towards meeting the mandatory 2025 UK climate risk Task Force on Climate-
related Financial Disclosures. The Committee receives updates and provides input on Ford's carbon neutrality strategies and our performance toward achieving key metrics with respect to Scope 1, 2
and 3 emissions on a regular basis. The Committee also provided advice and guidance on the Company's approval of science-based targets, adoption of a sustainability supplier code of conduct and
human rights due diligence procedures, and efforts to utilize ESG financing opportunities to access growing levels of capital dedicated to ESG leveraging Ford's capital markets platforms to advance
our core sustainability strategy. Examples of this kind of financing include Ford's second ESG bond, which was issued in 3Q 2022, and the renewal of Ford's sustainability-linked revolving credit
facilities in 2Q 2022.
C1.1b
(C1.1b) Provide further details on the board's oversight of climate-related issues.
Frequency
Governance
Scope of
Please explain
with which
mechanisms
board-
climate-
into which
level
related
climate-
oversight
issues are
related issues
a
are integrated
scheduled
agenda
item
Scheduled
Reviewing
<>
The Sustainability, Innovation & Policy Committee of the Board of Directors meets at least three times annually, to evaluate and advise on the Company's pursuit of
- some
innovation/R&D
Applicabl
innovative practices and technologies that promote product safety, improve environmental and social sustainability, and seek to enrich our customers' experiences,
meetings
priorities
e>
increase shareholder value, and lead to a better world. Their responsibilities include:
Reviewing and
(1) Discuss and advise management regarding the development of strategies, policies, and practices that assist the Company in addressing public sentiment and shaping
guiding
policy in the areas of energy consumption, climate change, greenhouse gas and other criteria pollutant emissions, waste disposal, and water use.
strategy
(2) Discuss and advise management on maintaining and improving sustainability strategies that create value consistent with the long-term preservation and enhancement
Overseeing
of shareholder value and social well-being, including human rights, working conditions, and responsible sourcing.
and guiding the
(3) Review the Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report Summary as well as any Company initiatives related to innovation.
development of
The Committee reports regularly to the Board (i) following meetings of the Committee, (ii) with respect to such other matters as are relevant to the Committee's discharge of
a transition
its responsibilities and (iii) with respect to such recommendations as the Committee may deem appropriate.
plan
The Committee performs a review and evaluation, at least annually, of the performance of the Committee and its members, including a review of adherence of the
Monitoring the
Committee to its Charter. In addition, the Committee reviews and reassesses, at least annually, the adequacy of its Charter and recommends to the Nominating and
implementation
Governance Committee any improvements to its Charter that the Committee considers necessary or appropriate.
of a transition
As a specific example, the Committee reviews Ford's carbon neutrality strategy and progress toward meeting our climate transition plans, including our Scope 1 and 2
plan
emissions target to reduce GHG emissions in our operations by 76% by 2035 from a 2017 baseline, which is aligned with the SBTi 1.5°C pathway. The Committee also
Overseeing the
reviews our Scope 3 target to reduce emissions from the use of sold products by 50% per vehicle kilometer by 2035 from a 2019 baseline, which is consistent with the well-
setting of
below 2°C path. Vehicle sector pathways for 1.5°C target setting have not yet been developed by SBTi but will be evaluated by Ford as soon as they are available.
corporate
Additionally, the full Board of Directors reviews and guides the Company's business plan and strategy, which incorporates the Company's commitment to reduce CO2
targets
through SBTi endorsed carbon reduction targets from operations, and the Compensation, Talent and Culture Committee of the Board of Directors approves performance
Monitoring
goals and objectives under our incentive plans that support the Company's business plan and strategy.
progress
towards
corporate
targets
Overseeing
and guiding
public policy
engagement
Overseeing
value chain
engagement
Reviewing and
guiding the risk
management
process
C1.1d
(C1.1d) Does your organization have at least one board member with competence on climate-related issues?
Board
Criteria used to assess competence of board member(s) on climate-related issues
Primary reason for
Explain why your organization does not have at
member(s) have
no board-level
least one board member with competence on
competence on
competence on
climate-related issues and any plans to address
climate-related
climate-related
board-level competence in the future
issues
issues
Row
Yes
Members of the Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors have experience
1
advising the Company on the development of strategies, policies, and practices that assist the Company in
addressing public sentiment and shaping policy in the areas of energy consumption, climate change,
greenhouse gas and other criteria pollutant emissions, waste disposal, and water use.
Certain members also have experience serving on similar committees at other companies, overseeing
environmental policy initiatives, and championing environmental initiatives in various industries.
C1.2
(C1.2) Provide the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues.
Position or committee
Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO)
Climate-related responsibilities of this position
Developing a climate transition plan
Implementing a climate transition plan
Integrating climate-related issues into the strategy
Setting climate-related corporate targets
Monitoring progress against climate-related corporate targets
Managing public policy engagement that may impact the climate
Managing value chain engagement on climate-related issues
Assessing climate-related risks and opportunities
Managing climate-related risks and opportunities
Coverage of responsibilities
Reporting line
CEO reporting line
Frequency of reporting to the board on climate-related issues via this reporting line
Quarterly
Please explain
Ford's Chief Sustainability Officer is our Vice President of Environmental and Safety Compliance (E&SC) serves as Ford's top environment, safety and human rights officer, responsible for implementing sustainability best practices throughout the Company and leading our global environment, human rights, and safety strategy, policy, and performance. The E&SC VP reports to the Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel, who in turn reports to the Chief Executive Officer.
As the CSO, the E&SC VP assists the Chair of the Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors in coordinating topics for review by the Committee and is responsible for delivering Sustainability Strategies including those in response to climate change. Topics are requested by the Board or recommended through various corporate forums as discussed below.
The E&SC VP also oversees the Sustainability, Homologation & Compliance (SH&C) group, the Environmental Quality Office (EQO), and the Automotive Safety Office (ASO). These departments oversee establishing strategies for and the delivery of Vehicle Safety, Stationary and Mobile Source Emissions and Compliance attributes for the company. In particular, SH&C and EQO coordinate the development and yearly review of Climate Change Strategy including progress toward meeting our SBTi approved emissions targets for GHG reduction in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement to guide both product and facility actions to do our part for Climate Change initiatives. Our strategy is shaped by external factors, including government policies, physical risks such as extreme weather and other effects of climate change, market trends, and investor concern over climate change.
Additional governance forums: The Global Product Day forum is used to align on product strategic choices that lead to enterprise product capital allocation decisions and new businesses go-to-market strategies. The Executive People Forum enables us to review key people-related matters, leadership development and organization fitness elements of our business.
The E&SC VP leads the Global Sustainability & ESG Meeting (GSM), a multidisciplinary senior-level team to oversee actions in response to climate change, ESG strategy and sustainability aspirational goals. The meeting is scheduled to meet monthly to provide strategic direction for compliance, govern ESG compliance policies and strategies, evaluate and report sustainability business environment and impact to Ford, and provide guidance and governance for key Sustainability trends that enable "Leadership." Our connection to other frameworks includes our TCFD, SASB, GRI, UNGC, UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework and UN SDGs.
In 2022, Ford issued its inaugural Sustainable Financing Report, highlighting first-year actions guided by the Sustainable Financing Framework and an update on the allocation and impact of its inaugural sustainable bond issuance in 2021.
C1.3
(C1.3) Do you provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues, including the attainment of targets?
Provide incentives for the
Comment
management of climate-related
issues
Row
Yes
The corporate performance goals for determining the cash awards for 2022 under the Company's Annual Performance Bonus Plan ("Plan") were designed to support the
1
Company's business plan and strategy, which incorporates our commitment to reduce CO2 through SBTi endorsed carbon reduction targets from operations and products.
Further, the individual performance factor that applies to awards under the Plan and to determining the size of equity awards is assessed on the individual's success in
driving and aligning with our Ford+ plan and corporate strategy, which can include efforts around sustainability, climate change, and other areas depending on each
individual's role.
C1.3a
(C1.3a) Provide further details on the incentives provided for the management of climate-related issues (do not include the names of individuals).
Entitled to incentive
Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO)
Type of incentive
Monetary reward
Incentive(s)
Bonus - % of salary
Salary increase
Shares
Retirement plan
Performance indicator(s)
Achievement of climate transition plan KPI
Progress towards a climate-related target
Achievement of a climate-related target
Implementation of an emissions reduction initiative
Reduction in absolute emissions
Reduction in emissions intensity
Energy efficiency improvement
Increased share of low-carbon energy in total energy consumption
Increased share of renewable energy in total energy consumption
Reduction in total energy consumption
Increased engagement with suppliers on climate-related issues
Increased supplier compliance with a climate-related requirement
Incentive plan(s) this incentive is linked to
Long-Term Incentive Plan
Further details of incentive(s)
The Chief Sustainability Officer's yearly compensation incentives are variable according to individual performance to objectives, many of which are directly or indirectly tied to climate improvements or climate transition plan delivery. For performance to those climate-related objectives, the CSO can receive financial compensation adjustments up or down for the bonus-% of salary, shares and salary increase incentive types identified.
Explain how this incentive contributes to the implementation of your organization's climate commitments and/or climate transition plan
The Chief Sustainability Officer's team is responsible for delivering our aspirational goals and strategies including achieving carbon neutrality no later than 2050 among other objectives. The carbon neutrality goal includes eliminating Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, so higher performance in delivering greenhouse gas emissions reductions may yield increased financial compensation, thus an incentive to deliver climate improvements.
C2. Risks and opportunities
C2.1
(C2.1) Does your organization have a process for identifying, assessing, and responding to climate-related risks and opportunities?
Yes
C2.1a
(C2.1a) How does your organization define short-, medium- and long-term time horizons?
From
To
Comment
(years)
(years)
Short-
0
5
Short-term horizons are those situations or issues that need to be addressed immediately or in the short term. Examples include unexpected events such as changes in resource
term
availability, changes in exchange rates or tariffs, and facility shut-downs (such as due to a severe weather event).
Medium-
5
10
Medium-term horizons allow for a complete product cycle plan rotation where consumer preferences and regulatory requirements are known, and time is available to consider
term
alternatives for orderly implementation.
Long-
10
30
Long term horizons encompass long term strategic issues that require time to develop efficient and cost-effective solutions through research, technology development, and business
term
strategy restructuring.
C2.1b
(C2.1b) How does your organization define substantive financial or strategic impact on your business?
The Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) process is the model for how we run the company. Fully integrated into how we run the business, it enables us to monitor the changing global business environment for risks and opportunities - including those related to sustainability - and use this analysis to inform and adjust our strategies as needed. It also creates accountability for setting, tracking and reporting progress against our goals, objectives, revenue targets, and sustainability targets. This process ensures we implement sustainability-related risk assessments, planning, strategy implementation and performance reviews consistently across the organization.
In addition to sustainability governance, the ERM process includes our financial planning process that establishes a 5-year plan that is reviewed twice a year. The plan includes a downturn analysis (similar to the size of the 2008/2009 recession) as well as planning for events with potential substantive financial impact. Ford Motor Company defines substantive financial impact on our business if the resulting deviation from planned earnings exceeds $250 million when identifying or assessing climate related risks. Such a reduction in revenue could be caused by a stop in production/sale of vehicles from labor issues, severe weather events, result from a regulation that would prohibit the sale of our products.
C2.2
(C2.2) Describe your process(es) for identifying, assessing and responding to climate-related risks and opportunities. Value chain stage(s) covered
Direct operations
Upstream
Downstream
Risk management process
Integrated into multi-disciplinarycompany-wide risk management process
Frequency of assessment
More than once a year
Time horizon(s) covered
Short-term
Medium-term
Long-term
Description of process
IDENTIFY
Climate-related risks and opportunities are identified through two pathways. The first path is through the corporate Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) process which, at least twice a year, identifies the top critical enterprise risks in all areas, including climate, through a survey of senior management and the Board of Directors. The second path is a bottom-up approach where Business Units and Skill Teams -- such as the Environment & Safety Compliance team - identify risks and opportunities at a regional or program level over the short, medium, and long term. The short- and medium-term risks and opportunities are generally identified by teams with responsibility for the corporate business and cycle plans on an ongoing basis, while long-term risks are identified by the strategic planning teams in annual reviews. Using this company-wide process enables risk/opportunity identification in all areas, including direct operations (e.g. facilities), upstream (e.g. suppliers), and downstream (e.g. customers).
ASSESS
All identified risks are assessed for substantive impact, that is, a deviation of greater than $250 million from planned earnings. The assessment process is carried out through a series of reviews, depending on where the risk was identified. The top risks identified by the ERM process are assigned an executive risk owner who is responsible to oversee risk assessment. The Enterprise Risk Management process also engages Business Units and Skill Teams to determine which of the enterprise risks are most relevant to their specific objectives, and identify any additional risks that can be managed at a lower level in the organization. Risks identified at the lower levels are brought to senior leadership for assessment through the Special Attention Review (SAR) process in the relevant Business Unit or Skill Team. The SAR meetings are held weekly at VP-level and review the status of the identified risks and opportunities in the areas of compliance, reporting, operating, and strategic risks, including strategic risk related to environmental and social sustainability. Climate-specific risks/opportunities are also addressed at the monthly Global Sustainability Meeting, a multidisciplinary senior-level team to oversee actions in response to climate change and sustainable mobility strategies. The meeting is scheduled monthly to provide strategic direction for compliance, govern vehicle environmental compliance policies and strategies, evaluate and report sustainability business environment and impact to Ford, approve and govern long-term goals & metrics, and provide guidance and governance for key Sustainability trends that enable "Leadership."
RESPOND
Once the risks or opportunities are identified and assessed to be substantive, the response is developed. The ERM executive risk owner develops mitigation plans and provides regular updates, approximately quarterly. The SAR is used to develop specific plans to address those risks and opportunities.
As an example, the risk of emerging regulations for CO2 emissions from our direct operations was identified by the Environment and Safety Compliance team. The risk was assessed to be substantive at the VP's SAR and a cross-functional response team was convened. The STAR method was used to describe the following response:
Situation: CO2 regulations are likely to be forthcoming for stationary sources.
Task: Develop a strategy that reduces both Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and will be robust under future regulations.
Action: The policy analysts determined regulations were likely to require a CO2 reduction pathway consistent with 1.5°C. The research team developed 1.5°C science- based targets. The Environment and Safety Compliance team worked with Ford Land to develop a global strategy for efficiency improvements, and procurement of low- carbon energy to meet the targets. The strategy was reviewed at the executive level in the SAR/ERM and GSM forums.
Result: Ford adopted robust targets of 100% low-carbon electricity for all operations (non-manufacturing and manufacturing) by 2035 and 76% reduction in Scope 1+Scope 2 emissions CO2 from all operations (non-manufacturing and manufacturing) by 2035 (approved by SBTi). Following the 1.5°C pathway gives confidence we are prepared to meet future regulations such as what the European Union may issue in its drive for carbon neutrality by 2050.
C2.2a
(C2.2a) Which risk types are considered in your organization's climate-related risk assessments?
Relevance
Please explain
&
inclusion
Current
Relevant,
Climate-related current regulation risk is relevant because it is directly related to meeting product emission targets or sales volumes for environmentally friendly vehicles. We must comply
regulation
always
with global greenhouse gas, fuel economy, and zero emission vehicle regulations which require significant ongoing improvements to our vehicles and increasing volumes of zero emission
included
vehicles. We are subject to fines if we don't meet the regulatory standards. Ford's investment of more than $50 billion in EVs and batteries through 2026 will also support continued
regulatory compliance,
Example 1 : EU Regulation 2019/631 and UK Statutory Instrument (SI) 2021/1242 set CO2 emission performance standards for new passenger cars and new light commercial vehicles.
All manufacturers must ensure that the average CO2 emissions of their passenger car and light commercial vehicle fleets do not exceed the WLTP limits. Fords electrification
implementation plan is progressing well and created for 2021 a surplus on Ford credits which in an open pool with VW were transferred to enable VW to meet the EU&UK CO2 regulations
for the year 2021 to reach compliance. Not meeting the target would result in a fine for each gCO2/km beyond the limit, multiplied by the number of vehicles in the relevant year.
Example 2: The European Emission Trading Scheme (EU ETS) operates in 30 countries focusing on CO2 emissions from industrial sources. Ford is directly affected by the EU ETS and
the UK equivalent UK ETS in our plants in Dagenham, Dunton, Valencia, Cologne Vehicle Operations and Saarlouis powerplant, where we measure, report and verify our emissions in
accordance with the scheme rules. We established and maintain an accurate emission measurement and robust reporting procedure to ensure we have enough allowances to cover our
emissions and avoid costly purchases of additional allowances. Our energy efficiency improvements reduce the amount of allowances needed.
Relevance
Please explain
&
inclusion
Emerging
Relevant,
In major markets where Ford conducts business (N. America, China, Europe, etc.), governments have vehicle fuel economy and/or greenhouse gas standards for both vehicles and
regulation
always
facilities and continue to set increasingly stringent standards. Therefore, it is always relevant to our business to evaluate proposed regulations to ensure our products and facilities will be
included
compliant, and that policies are in place to support the EV transition. In the following examples, our electrification strategy could be at risk for a successful transition if complementary
regulations are not set to support development of EV charging infrastructure, provide customer education and purchase incentives, and limit the CO2 emissions of the electric grid.
Ex. 1: California's Advanced Clean Truck Initiative seeks to electrify medium/heavy duty trucks. Depending on how these requirements are phased in they could result in multiple
investments in new vehicle programs each requiring tens to hundreds of millions of dollars depending on the degree of change required. In cases such as these Ford seeks requirements
be phased-in so that environmental goals are reached in an investment efficient way that aligns with product change cadences.
Ex. 2: The European Green Deal is a set of policy initiatives by the European Commission with the future vision to be climate neutral in 2050. For example, the regulators propose
passenger cars CO2 targets to be reduced by 100% by 2035 demanding a higher share of electrified vehicles. Not complying with future CO2 targets could lead to high financial penalties.
In Europe, Ford is targeting 100% BEV passenger vehicles by 2030 and is aiming to reach 100% ZEV for all light commercial vehicles by 2035. In Ford of Europe we have also an
accelerated carbon neutrality target of 2035 for our own manufacturing, our direct suppliers and logistics. Seven new all-electric,fully-connected Ford passenger and commercial vehicles
will be rolled out in Europe by 2024.
Ex. 3: The UK government's Net Zero Strategy will adopt a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate for its future regulatory CO2 regime. A ZEV mandate will require that a certain percentage
of manufacturer sales each year are zero emission, increasing from 2024 to 100% in 2035. Ford is targeting 100% BEV passenger vehicles already by 2030 and is aiming to reach 100%
ZEV for all commercial vehicles through 2035.
Technology
Relevant,
Technology is always included and relevant because hardware and software solutions need to be available in a timeframe that allow us to meet our CO2 reduction goals in a cost-effective
always
manner. As we make further CO2 reductions, it becomes increasingly more challenging and costly to continue making incremental improvements because the technology that is simplest
included
to implement has already been utilized. Additionally, technology may not be available to make the improvements at the rate required to meet regulatory or internal requirements.
Example 1: We are subject to the capacity of the battery production sector, which may not be advancing as quickly as demand from Ford and other OEMs. Battery technology risks include
not only the production infrastructure but the underlying global supply of raw materials such as lithium and cobalt. Any battery technology gap brings with it the risk that we might have to
limit EV sales, unable to meet market demand because the supply isn't in place. In 2021 we created Ford Ion Park, a global battery center of excellence that will allow Ford to quickly scale
breakthrough battery cell designs with novel materials once the company vertically integrates battery cells and batteries.
Example 2: The current charging infrastructure roll-out in Europe as well as the forecast for implementing additional charging infrastructure by 2030 is not sufficient to meet future demand.
Investment of all stakeholders is needed to develop a sustainable growing EV market and to reach the defined environmental goals.
Legal
Relevant,
Ford faces several sources of climate-change-related legal risk. As environmental laws requiring emissions reductions become stricter over time, Ford will manage risk of noncompliance
always
and potential for regulatory enforcement actions. Such actions can result in monetary fines, costly mitigation actions, and vehicle recalls. Moreover, corporations are facing growing
included
requirements regarding climate change in matters concerning corporate disclosures. Most notably, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission will soon expand existing
corporate disclosure requirements to include risks and actions related to climate change. Mitigation of enforcement risk can involve a number of potential strategies, including efforts to
reduce regulatory complexity, effective communications with regulators, and implementation of more robust planning and compliance processes. Additionally, corporations face some risk
from private causes of climate action, aimed at changing corporate practices; this requires diligent monitoring and Ford reduces this risk with pro-active efforts to implement best practices
and to engage stakeholders to address concerns before any litigation.
The voluntary California Framework Agreement represents an example of mitigating legal risk by reducing regulatory complexity. As it became clear that One National Program for fuel
economy and GHG standards was about to dissolve, we focused on the emerging risk of having to comply with two different sets of fleet average GHG standards. California and the states
adopting California's GHG standards would have one program, and other states would follow the Federal program. Having to meet different sets of GHG standards in different geographic
areas would increase Ford's planning and distribution complexity, giving rise to increased compliance risk. With competing regulatory and deregulatory efforts by different Administrations,
and legal challenges, there was uncertainty about what vehicle emission standards would apply where and when. Ford decided to address this risk proactively by pursuing and signing a
voluntary framework with California based on a nationwide fleet average structure. When California sued the federal government over its new rules, many other automakers joined the
litigation against California. Ford did not. Ford had reduced its regulatory complexity by entering into the voluntary framework agreement with California and did not need to rely on litigation
to resolve the regulatory issues.
Market
Relevant,
The risks and opportunities associated with climate change shape the way Ford does business, including our Ford+ plan for growth and value creation and our global carbon reduction
always
strategy focused on reducing emissions from our vehicles, operations, and supply chain no later than 2050, backed by interim science-based targets the company will achieve by 2035.
included
The electrification of our fleet is essential to reduce our vehicle emissions. Ford is investing more than $50 billion from 2022 through 2026 in EVs and battery components. We are on track
to deliver an annual run rate of 600,000 EVs globally by the end of this year and 2 million globally by the end of 2026. Demand for Ford's first-generation electric vehicles - Mustang Mach-
E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit - is strong and the company continues to expand production capacity.
Even so, market conditions impact Ford's ability to scale EVs, including lingering supply chain instability and reliance on critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite and
manganese for EV batteries. The sustainable growth of EVs is also constrained by external factors like available and reliable public charging infrastructure, carbon-free electricity,
consumer education about the benefits of EVs and widening income inequality that limits access to clean transportation. Ford's strategy to overcome these market constraints include
directly sourcing raw materials at the mine level, building North America's largest public charging network, advocating for public policies that support the adoption of EVs and investing in
carbon-free electricity.
For example, in Michigan, Ford announced the largest renewable energy purchase through a utility in U.S. history, adding 650 megawatts of new solar energy in Michigan for Ford. The
agreement with DTE ensures that by 2025, every Ford vehicle manufactured in Michigan will be assembled with the equivalent of 100% carbon-free electricity, 10 years earlier than Ford's
global goal. In North America, Ford invested over $7.1 million in facility upgrades for energy efficiency and conservation. Globally, Ford incorporated 64.6% carbon-free electricity into its
manufacturing operations, including all purchased electricity for manufacturing in Europe and Mexico.
Reputation
Relevant,
Climate-related reputation risk is relevant as it is often tied to other risks such as reducing environmental, social and governance issues associated with accessing the battery raw materials
sometimes
needed to scale EVs. As the company transitions to a greater mix of EVs, we expect to increase our reliance on lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite and manganese. The extractions of these
included
materials are at times criticized in terms of human rights as well as environmental aspects.
Ford's strategy to overcome these reputational impacts include working directly with mining companies to secure raw materials aligned with Ford's environmental, social and governance
policies, introducing new sustainability and human rights requirements into its sourcing agreements, conducting third-party audits and training its suppliers and investing in localized EV and
battery manufacturing.
Ford's Supply Chain Sustainability team conducts an annual risk assessment of nearly all of our approximately 4,500 Tier 1 supplier sites around the world. Based on this assessment, we
conduct audits on the highest risk suppliers. As a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), we use its Validated Audit Protocol (VAP) to assess labor, health and safety,
management systems, ethics and environmental issues in our supply chain. Additionally, we conduct site-level supplier Sustainability Self-Assessment Questionnaires (SAQs) aligned with
the Automotive Industry Guiding Principles. We use the SAQ to determine supplier policy gaps with our Supplier Code of Conduct. When gaps or corrective actions are identified in any of
our supplier audits or SAQ responses, we provide our suppliers with tools and training from the RBA to support their continual improvement. We also provide training locally to our suppliers
based in countries with higher risk of forced labor, to ensure they recruit ethically.
In 2021, Ford initiated EV and battery supply chain mapping and auditing to better understand the origins of raw materials in its EV supply chain, including nickel, lithium, cobalt and
graphite. To date, the project has conducted 30 supplier audits along these four critical mineral battery supply chains at all tiers to the mine site.
Acute
Relevant,
We consider acute physical risks as relevant in our climate change assessments. Evaluating this type of risk is dependent on the topic. For facilities that may be in zones with a higher risk
physical
sometimes
of water stress or floods from an analysis using the WRI Aqueduct data source, such as our manufacturing sites in Vietnam or Turkey, actions are taken to ensure continued availability of
included
water to minimize production disruptions.
Example of acute physical risk: Purchasing operations engages in an organization wide Supply Risk Management process that focuses on strategic and tactical planning to minimize
disruption for the Ford vehicle and component assembly plants due to supply chain events. We used these tools to understand the potential business disruption exposure of major
catastrophic weather events, such as typhoons hitting the Philippines, flooding in Germany, and ice storms in Texas. Disruption to the supply chain can result in significant production
losses at our vehicle assembly plants, as well as incremental costs to expedite shipping of components to our plants. We assess the risks each of our facilities faces based on continuously
updated data and consider the risk of exposure to hurricanes, tornadoes, other storms, flooding, heatwaves, water stress and wildfires. These potential disruptions to production include
climate change-induced weather events or other natural or man-made disasters. Our supply risk strategy has continued to evolve with the launch and development of new predictive tools
developed internally. Ford implemented an N-Tier Supply Mapping and Risk Sensing solution which provides a consolidated reporting view of Ford's multi-tier supplier network, supplier risk
scores, category risk scores and daily risk events in the form of user interactive visuals. In addition, a predictive tool is being developed the Ford Global Data Insight & Analytics team. This
system, named Supplier Performance and Risk (SPR), allows us to monitor a host of predictive data inputs to mitigate potential supply disruptions. Ford has made over $10 million in
research and capital investments since 2000 to implement the supply chain monitoring program and N-Tier assessment tools.
Relevance
Please explain
&
inclusion
Chronic
Relevant,
Where appropriate, chronic physical risks are considered in our climate change assessments. Evaluating this type of risk is dependent on the topic.
physical
sometimes
included
We have also identified that approximately 21 percent of our global sites are at risk for water stress based on the WRI Aqueduct analysis. Water availability is a local issue, therefore, we
conducted our analysis using detailed watershed-level and consumption data. According to our analysis, about 21 percent of our operations are located in regions that are now or will be
considered to be at risk for water stress over the long term trend to 2050. To address this issue, Ford implemented a water reduction strategy to reduce water utilization at all manufacturing
facilities with special attention to prioritize reduction of potable water sources at our facilities at risk for water stress based on the WRI Aqueduct analysis. Ford also engages suppliers to
take similar actions at their facilities.
C2.3
(C2.3) Have you identified any inherent climate-related risks with the potential to have a substantive financial or strategic impact on your business?
Yes
C2.3a
(C2.3a) Provide details of risks identified with the potential to have a substantive financial or strategic impact on your business. Identifier
Risk 1
Where in the value chain does the risk driver occur?
Upstream
Risk type & Primary climate-related risk driver
Acute physical
Heavy precipitation (rain, hail, snow/ice)
Primary potential financial impact
Decreased revenues due to reduced production capacity
Climate risk type mapped to traditional financial services industry risk classification
Company-specific description
Global climate change has the potential to lead to increased extreme precipitation events that produce ice or flooding which can disrupt production either directly or through interruptions to the supply chain. In 2021 an acute weather event, Winter Storm Uri in the United States, caused significant disruption to supplier facilities due to ice and subfreezing temperatures causing widespread power outages. Over 500 parts and dozens of Tier 1 suppliers were impacted by raw material shortages. These suppliers provided parts for most of our Ford North American assembly plants including: Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly (both in Kentucky); Michigan Assembly Plant, Dearborn Truck Plant, and Flat Rock Assembly (Michigan); Kansas City Assembly Plant (Missouri); Oakville Assembly (Ontario); and Cuautitlan Assembly and Hermosillo Assembly (Mexico). Additionally, Ford has both direct operations plants and suppliers' facilities in areas at the risk of flooding. A study using WRI Aqueduct showed 14 Ford sites representing 11% of production are located in high flood risk river basins, primarily in Mexico (Chihuahua Engine Plant), Turkey (Kocaeli Assembly Plant) and Vietnam (Ford Vietnam Assembly).
Time horizon
Short-term
Likelihood
About as likely as not
Magnitude of impact
Medium
Are you able to provide a potential financial impact figure?
Yes, a single figure estimate
Potential financial impact figure (currency)
16709000
Potential financial impact figure - minimum (currency)
Potential financial impact figure - maximum (currency)
Explanation of financial impact figure
An example of a possible financial impact due to an acute weather event could be lost production due to either a Ford facility or a supplier facility production being disrupted. The Hermosillo, Mexico plant produced over 255,500 vehicles in 2022 (Bronco Sport and Maverick), 9.6% of North American production. If Hermosillo production was stopped due to the unavailability of parts, vehicle wholesales could decrease. A week long shutdown of a production facility and ensuing loss of wholesales could possibly, on average, incur a 9.6% reduction in North American earnings before interest and taxes ($16.7 million weekly, based on 2022 EBIT), assuming production of those products could not be moved to another facility.
Cost of response to risk
10000000
Description of response and explanation of cost calculation
Purchasing operations engages in an organization-wide Supply Risk Management process that focuses on strategic and tactical planning to minimize disruption for the Ford vehicle and component assembly plants due to supply chain events, including acute climate-related situations.
Case Study
SITUATION: Global supply chain is subject to natural, weather, and man-made risks
TASK: Identify a solution for minimizing disruption to Ford vehicle and component assembly plants due to supply chain events
ACTION: Ford implemented an N-Tier Supply Mapping and Risk Sensing solution which provides a consolidated reporting view of Ford's multi-tier supplier network, supplier risk scores, category risk scores and daily risk events in the form of user interactive visuals. In addition, a predictive tool is being developed the Ford Global Data Insight & Analytics team. This system, named Supplier Performance and Risk (SPR), allows us to monitor a host of predictive data inputs to mitigate potential supply disruptions.
RESULT: Beginning in 2022, we used these tools to understand the potential business disruption exposure of daily risk events including storms, tornadoes, and tsunamis. Suppliers are alerted within 24 hours of an event hitting the platform, supplier responses are codified and triaged for action within 5 days (working to reduce to 2 days).
Explanation of cost: $10+ million is our cumulative investment since 2020 which includes research expenses to develop models, acquire data, engineer software and the scientists' and engineers' salaries. Also included is capital investments for computing hardware to run the tools and 3rd party development costs. Ford investment to implement the Supply Performance and Risk monitoring program and sub-Tier assessment tools. The N-Tier system enables us to assess the risks each of our and our suppliers' facilities faces based on continuously updated data and take into account the risk of exposure to hurricanes, tornadoes, other storms, flooding, heatwaves, water stress and wildfires. When the platform identifies risks, the system notifies suppliers, who respond with their status. The supplier status data are used to identify any disruptions and enable mitigation actions within 5 days. A future collaboration platform under development will allow for instant communication which will reduce the alert and response time to hours.
Comment
C2.4
(C2.4) Have you identified any climate-related opportunities with the potential to have a substantive financial or strategic impact on your business?
Yes
C2.4a
(C2.4a) Provide details of opportunities identified with the potential to have a substantive financial or strategic impact on your business. Identifier
Opp1
Where in the value chain does the opportunity occur?
Downstream
Opportunity type
Products and services
Primary climate-related opportunity driver
Development and/or expansion of low emission goods and services
Primary potential financial impact
Increased revenues resulting from increased demand for products and services
Company-specific description
In 2020, when Ford committed to being carbon neutral globally by 2050, we had announced only three electric vehicle models, and none were in production. Now those three EVs - the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning, and the E-Transit-- are being sold globally. In November 2022 Ford produced the 150,000th Mustang Mach-E. Over the past three years, the urgency of responding to climate change has continued. The opportunity to continue developing EVs is driven by both customer demand and regulatory standards. On the customer side, in the U.S., we are now the number two EV company. In 2022, our EV sales grew at about twice the rate of the industry with more than 60% of our sales to customers new to Ford. Regulations in the European Union require EVs in order to meet the 100% emission reduction target for new cars and vans by 2035. To meet the customer demand and internal and external the climate-based vehicle emission reduction targets, we are targeting an annual run rate of 600,000 EVs by late 2023 and more than 2 million by the end of 2026. By 2030, we expect half of our global vehicle sales volume will be electric. To meet the opportunity we are developing new EVs. In 2022 we announced 7 EVs for the European market by 2026 including the E-Transit Custom commercial van in 2023 and an electric version of the Ford Puma passenger car in 2024.
Time horizon
Short-term
Likelihood
Virtually certain
Magnitude of impact
High
Are you able to provide a potential financial impact figure?
Yes, a single figure estimate
Potential financial impact figure (currency)
391400000
Potential financial impact figure - minimum (currency)
Potential financial impact figure - maximum (currency)
