Ford Motor : CDP Water

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Ford Motor Company - Water Security 2022 W0. Introduction W0.1 (W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization. Ford Motor Company is a global automotive company based in Dearborn, Michigan with 48 plants and about 183,000 employees worldwide. Our core business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing and servicing Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC ("Ford Credit") which is wholly owned and fully consolidated. At the same time, Ford is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, self-driving, and connected vehicle services. Contributing to a better world is a core value at Ford, and our commitment to sustainability is a key part of who we are as a company. Guided by our purpose to help build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams, our vision is to create a more dynamic and vibrant company that improves people's lives around the world while creating value for all stakeholders. Ford is committed to being fully carbon neutral worldwide across our vehicles, facilities and suppliers by no later than 2050, and recently announced we have implemented new science-based targets towards this ambition, in line with terms of the Paris Climate Agreement. The risks and opportunities associated with the changing climate are shaping the way we do business, from offering electrified versions of our popular models by investing more than $30 billion through 2025, to a global carbon reduction strategy focused on powering our facilities with 100% local, renewable and zero carbon energy. Ford is continuously rethinking the way we use energy at our manufacturing facilities and other sites to help address climate change. We're creating high-performing,high-quality vehicles in environmentally and socially responsible ways, and reducing the effects of our operations and supply chains through world-class facilities. By using renewable and recycled materials in our vehicles, we're reducing waste, using fewer natural resources and improving vehicle quality and performance. Beyond minimizing our impact on the environment, Ford is committed to creating a net positive contribution to society the environment. Through our work in advancing our planet we are contributing to the following UN SDGs - Good Health and Well-Being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action. Our environmental Aspirational Goals include achieving carbon neutrality globally no later than 2050, attaining zero air emissions from our vehicles and facilities, using 100% carbon-free electricity in all manufacturing plants globally by 2035, reaching true zero waste to landfill across our operations, eliminating single-use plastics from our operations by 2030, aspiring to use only recycled and renewable content in vehicle plastics, making zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes, and aspiring to use freshwater for human consumption only. 2035 targets for our vehicles and manufacturing facilities have been approved by the Science Base Target Initiative. For us, mobility is about human progress and making people's lives better in mature economies and major cities as well as helping solve problems in areas of the world that tend to be under-served by technology advances. We are reimagining what mobility will look like and foresee clean, smart vehicles communicating with each other, as well as the road infrastructure and public transit systems, orchestrated by open cloud-based platforms. We also promote safer behavior through a range of driver assist and semi- autonomous technologies. To help build a better world, we are doing our part to help meet the collective challenges the world faces across a range of sustainability issues and developing strategies to address them. We aim to earn trust, drive progress and make positive impacts. Ford has years of experience promoting supplier environmental disclosure through the CDP Supply Chain program Climate & Water questionnaires. We have also shared Ford facilities' best practices in reducing our environmental footprint with key suppliers through our Partnership for A Cleaner Environment (PACE) program. In 2021, Ford communicated updated supplier environmental requirements via our new Supply Chain Code of Conduct, including the requirement to establish science-based GHG reduction targets and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions upon request. Ford suppliers are required to minimize their impact on climate change by establishing science-based GHG reduction targets. W0.2 (W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data. Start date End date Reporting year January 1 2021 December 31 2021 W0.3 CDP Page 1 of 37 (W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate. Argentina Canada China Germany India Mexico Romania Russian Federation South Africa Spain Taiwan, China Thailand Turkey United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland United States of America Viet Nam W0.4 (W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response. USD W0.5 (W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported. Companies, entities or groups over which operational control is exercised W0.6 (W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure? Yes W0.6a (W0.6a) Please report the exclusions. Exclusion Please explain Commercial office The use of water in office buildings is excluded because many Ford office buildings are leased and Ford does not have direct control over the water usage. Also, the amount of water used in buildings and office buildings is minor (less than 2 megaliters per year) and represents 0.01% of total reported 2021 withdrawal compared to the amount of water used in manufacturing plants (withdrawals in facilities not the range of 15,000 megaliters per year). Commercial office buildings and facilities not associated with manufacturing are, however, encouraged to independently develop programs to monitor, associated with track and reduce water usage. manufacturing. Facilities that The threshold of 30,000 cubic meters is intended to exclude new manufacturing plants that are ramping up and small satellite commercial and testing facilities. New manufacturing facilities consumed 30,000 that use greater than 30,000 cubic meters per year during the first full year of production after CY2000 will be added to the program. There are zero (0) manufacturing facilities in this category cubic meters per and therefore are not included in our calculations. Manufacturing facilities that fall below 24,000 cubic meters per year for two consecutive calendar years will be subsequently excluded from year or less of the program. Facilities shall re-enter the program if water use exceeds 30,000 cubic meters in any successive year. water. W0.7 (W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)? Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization. Provide your unique identifier Yes, an ISIN code US3453708600 Yes, a Ticker symbol F W1. Current state W1.1 CDP Page 2 of 37 (W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business. Direct use Indirect Please explain importance use rating importance rating Sufficient Vital Important Direct use of freshwater is vital for operations because Ford uses water in many key manufacturing processes, including vehicle painting, cooling towers, and machining of amounts of powertrain components as well as for employee use (WASH). Indirect freshwater use is also important to operations. Ford is a large purchaser of materials, parts and good components that use water in their manufacture such as aluminum, steel, rubber, and plastics. A lack of good quality freshwater can have an appreciable impact on our quality direct and indirect operations hence the rating of "vital for operations" and "important". Ford expects that sufficient amounts of good quality freshwater available for use will freshwater continue to be vital for direct use in the future, as our core manufacturing processes will be the same. We expect that our suppliers will continue to depend on access to available water for operations and that water scarcity concerns will continue to emerge globally, due to the increased demand and variable supply. for use Sufficient Important Important Ford uses water in many key manufacturing processes, and direct use of recycled, brackish and/or produced water is currently important for Ford facilities in water scarce amounts of regions to ensure enough water for all production needs without significantly reducing available freshwater. We expect it to continue to be important in the future, and may recycled, become vital as water scarcity continues to increase globally. Ford has an ultimate goal of zero water withdrawal for its manufacturing processes, and the availability of brackish sufficient amounts of recycled water will help us achieve this goal. In our manufacturing plant in Valencia, Spain the concentrate of a Reverse Osmosis (R/O) installation and/or feeds another stage of R/O unit as raw water to improve the overall efficiency and to optimize the water balance. Indirect use of recycled water by our suppliers is important produced for continuity of supply, especially in water scare regions. Our suppliers report reuse of reverse osmosis reject water for painting operations and treated wastewater for water irrigation. We expect water scarcity to increase in some regions in the future, which will keep the ranking as "important". Water recycling will reduce freshwater dependence. available for use W1.2 (W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored? % of Please explain sites/facilities/operations Water withdrawals - total 100% Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor incoming water at 100 percent of sites. Each Ford manufacturing facility obtains this data from water bills volumes and enters it into a corporate database monthly. Water use is vital for manufacturing operations and community use, therefore it is important to track actual usage as a baseline for water goal setting. Water withdrawals - 100% Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor incoming water at 100 percent of sites. Water sources include city, surface, well, and gray water volumes by source (wastewater). It is important to understand the source of the water withdrawal from a watershed impact perspective and as a baseline for goal setting. Each Ford manufacturing facility obtains this data from water bills and enters it into a corporate database monthly. Entrained water associated with your metals & mining sector activities - total volumes [only metals and mining sector] Produced water associated with your oil & gas sector activities - total volumes [only oil and gas sector] Water withdrawals quality 100% Water used in production processes must meet strict quality standards and therefore it is measured and monitored in all Ford facilities. The frequency of monitoring varies depending on the consistency of the water source, availability of pre-treatment at the plant and the criticality of the operation in which it is used. Monitoring frequency can range from daily to monthly to annually. Monitoring is done by sampling and analysis, with TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) and conductivity being commonly monitored. Water discharges - total 100% Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. volumes Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a combination of continuous flow meters and batch volume determinations. Each Ford manufacturing facility then enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters. Water discharges - 100% Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Tracking destination provides data regarding how volumes by destination watersheds may be affected. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a combination of continuous flow meters and batch volume determinations. Each Ford manufacturing facility enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters. Water discharges - 100% Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. volumes by treatment Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a combination of continuous flow method meters and batch volume determinations. Each Ford manufacturing facility enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters. Water discharge quality - 100% Ford's discharges are subject to many regulatory requirements, therefore we measure and monitor standard effluent parameters and report to the appropriate by standard effluent regulatory agencies as required. Frequency of monitoring and parameters monitored vary by facility depending on discharge permits, ranging from batch to parameters weekly to annual to continuous. Commonly measured parameters are TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) and zinc and methods are lab analysis or in-line measurement. Water discharge quality - Not relevant Ford's water discharges are generally at ambient temperature, so this is not a relevant metric for Ford. We expect Ford's discharges to be at ambient temperature temperature in the future, therefore we do not expect this metric to be relevant in the future. Water consumption - 76-99 Ford does not separately calculate consumption at each facility on an ongoing basis. This decision is continually reassessed via the water assessments total volume performed each year. Consumption data is obtained from water assessments performed at select Ford facilities. As of 2021, a third party has conducted water assessments at 80% of all Ford facilities. These assessments indicate that consumption associated with water incorporated into the product is not material. Water recycled/reused 100% We monitor 100% of the facilities that have end of pipe wastewater recycling at least monthly using meters. There are also many other recycle and reuse projects at our facilities. Examples include cooling tower cycles of concentration, paint pit water reuse, reverse osmosis reject water reuse, and cooling tower blowdown reuse. Monitoring of these types of recycling and reuse varies in frequency. The provision of fully- 100% Ford has acknowledged the human right to water and in 2014, became a signatory to the UN CEO Water Mandate. Our Code of Human Rights, Basic functioning, safely Working Conditions, and Corporate Responsibility requires Ford to provide a safe and healthy work environment for all employees at 100% of our sites. At managed WASH services existing facilities, human rights assessments are performed, and these include checking on the provision of WASH services to all workers. Human rights to all workers assessments are completed on four facilities per year. For new facilities, the method of ensuring that fully-functioning, safely managed WASH services are provided to all workers is inclusion of this requirement in facility building specifications. Therefore, when new facilities are built, WASH services are provided to all workers. W1.2b CDP Page 3 of 37 (W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, and how do these volumes compare to the previous reporting year? Volume Comparison Please explain (megaliters/year) with previous reporting year Total 14420 Lower Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore total water withdrawals decreased as well. Ford considers a decrease of withdrawals 5% to 15% to be "lower". Total withdrawals decreased by 7.8% from 2020 to 2021. If production increases, we expect that our future withdrawals may increase. However, if more areas of the world become water stressed in the future, our strategy aims to reduce withdrawals. Total 7060 About the Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. discharges same Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Sanitary is only able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters. Ford considers any change of less than 5% to be "about the same". Total vehicle production decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore total discharges decreased by about 4.3% from 2020 to 2021. Post 2021 CDP response, we discovered an error in our 2020CY discharge data which is now calculated to be 7,380 megaliters/year. If production increases and more areas of the world become water stressed and we reuse and recycle more water, we expect that our future discharges may decrease. Total 7360 Lower Ford Motor Company considers and calculates consumption as merely the difference between withdrawals and process water discharges (Consumption = consumption Withdrawals - Discharges), and thus a majority of this consumption is associated with sanitary discharge and evaporation. 2021 contained vehicle production down- time at manufacturing facilities associated with the global microchip shortage, therefore sanitary discharges and evaporation around comfort cooling remained similar to 2019 volumes. Ford considers a decrease of 5% to 15% to be "lower". Total consumption decreased by about 7.6% from 2020 to 2021. Post 2021 CDP response, we discovered an error in our 2020CY discharge data which effected our consumption calculation and is now calculated to be 8,261 megaliters/year. If production increases and more areas of the world become water stressed, we expect that our future consumption may remain about the same or slightly decrease. W1.2d (W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress and provide the proportion. Withdrawals % Comparison Identification Please explain are from withdrawn with tool areas with from previous water stress areas with reporting water year stress Row Yes 11-25 About the WRI Ford used the WRI Aqueduct tool and its default values and thresholds to evaluate all of Ford's global facilities across North America, South America, 1 same Aqueduct Europe, Asia and South Africa for Baseline water stress and Overall water risk. Using the various outputs of the WRI tool (sites with "High" or "Extremely High" outputs for Baseline water stress were defined as such, along with internal company knowledge, we determined that eleven (11) of Ford's manufacturing sites are in water stressed areas. The number of water stressed sites remains unchanged from when the tool was previously utilized in 2018. Year-to-year changes of less than 5% were considered "about the same". The water stressed facilities include plants in India, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa and Spain. W1.2h (W1.2h) Provide total water withdrawal data by source. Relevance Volume Comparison Please explain (megaliters/year) with previous reporting year Fresh surface water, including Relevant 141 Lower Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore water withdrawal from fresh surface rainwater, water from wetlands, water decreased as well. Ford considers a decrease of 5% to 15% to be "lower". rivers, and lakes Brackish surface water/Seawater Not Ford withdrew 14,420 megaliters from fresh surface water, groundwater or third party sources in 2021, and did not withdraw relevant from brackish surface water or seawater, therefore this source is not relevant. Groundwater - renewable Relevant 937 Much lower Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore withdrawal of renewable groundwater decreased as well. Ford considers a change of >15% to be "much lower". Groundwater - non-renewable Relevant 1487 Lower Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore water withdrawal of non-renewable groundwater decreased as well. Ford considers a decrease up to 15% to be "lower". Produced/Entrained water Not Ford withdrew 14,420 megaliters from fresh surface water, groundwater or third party sources in 2021, and did not withdraw relevant from produced/entrained water, therefore this source is not relevant. Third party sources Relevant 11855 Lower Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore water withdrawal from third party sources decreased as well. Ford considers a change of 5% to 15% to be "lower". Third party sources includes both municipal water and wastewater from another organization. W1.2i CDP Page 4 of 37 (W1.2i) Provide total water discharge data by destination. Relevance Volume Comparison Please explain (megaliters/year) with previous reporting year Fresh surface Relevant 29 Much lower Discharges to fresh surface water decreased from 2020 to 2021. This was due to the reduced vehicle production volumes due to vehicle water manufacturing down time associated with the global microchip shortage. Ford considers a change of 15% or more to be "much lower". Brackish Not <> Ford discharged 7,060 megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations in 2021, and did not discharge to brackish surface surface relevant Applicable> water or seawater, therefore this destination is not relevant. water/seawater Groundwater Relevant 170 Much higher Discharges to groundwater increased by in 2021 over 2020 due to an increased amount of recycled water being used for irrigation. Ford considers a change of 15% or more to be "much higher". Third-party Relevant 6861 About the Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021 due to vehicle manufacturing down time associated with the global destinations same microchip shortage. Post 2021 CDP response, we discovered an error in our 2020CY discharge data which effected our third-party destination discharges calculation and is now corrected to be 6,574 megaliters/year. Ford considers a change of less than 5% to be considered "about the same". Third-party destinations include municipal wastewater treatment plants. W1.2j (W1.2j) Within your direct operations, indicate the highest level(s) to which you treat your discharge. Relevance Volume Comparison % of your Please explain of (megaliters/year) of treated sites/facilities/operations treatment volume with this volume applies to level to previous discharge reporting year Tertiary Not <> Ford Motor Company does not utilize tertiary treatment (as defined by CDP) for any of our discharges. Ford discharged 7,060 treatment relevant Applicable> megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations. In 2021, Ford did not conduct tertiary treatment as we would only consider using it in the event that our biological system was unable to meet discharge permit limits / parameters (e.g. phosphates, nitrogen, etc.). Therefore this level of treatment is not relevant. Secondary Relevant 1927 Much higher 21-30 Ford Motor Company defines secondary treatment as biologically treated wastewater. We provide this level of treatment to treatment meet local regulations, however in the absence of regulations around wastewater discharge quality, Ford has minimum treatment standards to meet. We provide secondary treatment anytime a manufacturing facility discharges directly to the environment, if needed to meet discharge requirements to a municipality, or to facilitate onsite reuse of treated wastewater. In the near term, this volume is expected to increase due to both increased vehicle production , the lessening of the global microchip shortage and our goal to increase onsite reuse and recycling of treated wastewater. Ford considers a year-to-year change over 15% were considered "much higher"/"much lower". Primary Not <> Ford Motor Company does not utilize primary treatment (as defined by CDP) for any of our discharges. All discharge waters treatment relevant Applicable> at Ford that receive primary treatment subsequently receive secondary treatment. We provide secondary treatment anytime only a manufacturing facility discharges directly to the environment, if needed to meet discharge requirements to a municipality, or to facilitate onsite reuse of treated wastewater, In the near term, this volume is expected to remain the same at 0 as all primary water subsequently receives secondary treatment. Discharge Not <> Ford Motor Company does not discharge untreated water to the environment (as defined by CDP). Ford discharged 7,060 to the relevant Applicable> megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations in 2021 and we do not discharge any untreated natural wastewater to the environment. environment without treatment Discharge Not <> Ford Motor Company does not discharge process wastewater to a third party without treatment. Ford discharged 7,060 to a third relevant Applicable> megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations in 2021 and we do not discharge any wastewater to party third party without treatment. without treatment Other Relevant 5133 About the 71-80 Ford Motor Company defines other treatment as some form of pre-treatment(chemical-physical, oil separation, solids same removal, etc.) of process wastewater prior to discharge to a municipality for further treatment. We provide pre-treatment (other) for all process wastewater. In the near term, this volume is expected to increase due to increased vehicle production and the lessen effect of the global microchip shortage, however our ultimate goal is to reduce this volume and reuse wastewater onsite. Ford considers a change of less than 5% to be considered "about the same". W1.3 (W1.3) Provide a figure for your organization's total water withdrawal efficiency. Revenue Total water withdrawal volume Total water withdrawal Anticipated forward trend (megaliters) efficiency Row 3770000000 14420 2614424.41054092 We expect water withdrawal and vehicle production to increase in 2022CY as the supply shortage of microchips 1 0 lessens. W1.4 (W1.4) Do you engage with your value chain on water-related issues? Yes, our suppliers Yes, our customers or other value chain partners CDP Page 5 of 37 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

