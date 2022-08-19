Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:20 2022-08-19 pm EDT
15.88 USD   -1.70%
04:34pFORD MOTOR : CDP Water
PU
01:39pGM restores quarterly dividend after more than two years
RE
11:29aLincoln Model L100 Concept Signals the Brand's Future Vision; Explores Reimagined Space for Personal Mobility
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor : CDP Water

08/19/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ford Motor Company - Water Security 2022

W0. Introduction

W0.1

(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive company based in Dearborn, Michigan with 48 plants and about 183,000 employees worldwide. Our core business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing and servicing Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC ("Ford Credit") which is wholly owned and fully consolidated. At the same time, Ford is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, self-driving, and connected vehicle services.

Contributing to a better world is a core value at Ford, and our commitment to sustainability is a key part of who we are as a company. Guided by our purpose to help build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams, our vision is to create a more dynamic and vibrant company that improves people's lives around the world while creating value for all stakeholders. Ford is committed to being fully carbon neutral worldwide across our vehicles, facilities and suppliers by no later than 2050, and recently announced we have implemented new science-based targets towards this ambition, in line with terms of the Paris Climate Agreement. The risks and opportunities associated with the changing climate are shaping the way we do business, from offering electrified versions of our popular models by investing more than $30 billion through 2025, to a global carbon reduction strategy focused on powering our facilities with 100% local, renewable and zero carbon energy. Ford is continuously rethinking the way we use energy at our manufacturing facilities and other sites to help address climate change. We're creating high-performing,high-quality vehicles in environmentally and socially responsible ways, and reducing the effects of our operations and supply chains through world-class facilities. By using renewable and recycled materials in our vehicles, we're reducing waste, using fewer natural resources and improving vehicle quality and performance. Beyond minimizing our impact on the environment, Ford is committed to creating a net positive contribution to society the environment. Through our work in advancing our planet we are contributing to the following UN SDGs - Good Health and Well-Being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action.

Our environmental Aspirational Goals include achieving carbon neutrality globally no later than 2050, attaining zero air emissions from our vehicles and facilities, using 100% carbon-free electricity in all manufacturing plants globally by 2035, reaching true zero waste to landfill across our operations, eliminating single-use plastics from our operations by 2030, aspiring to use only recycled and renewable content in vehicle plastics, making zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes, and aspiring to use freshwater for human consumption only. 2035 targets for our vehicles and manufacturing facilities have been approved by the Science Base Target Initiative.

For us, mobility is about human progress and making people's lives better in mature economies and major cities as well as helping solve problems in areas of the world that tend to be under-served by technology advances. We are reimagining what mobility will look like and foresee clean, smart vehicles communicating with each other, as well as the road infrastructure and public transit systems, orchestrated by open cloud-based platforms. We also promote safer behavior through a range of driver assist and semi- autonomous technologies. To help build a better world, we are doing our part to help meet the collective challenges the world faces across a range of sustainability issues and developing strategies to address them. We aim to earn trust, drive progress and make positive impacts. Ford has years of experience promoting supplier environmental disclosure through the CDP Supply Chain program Climate & Water questionnaires. We have also shared Ford facilities' best practices in reducing our environmental footprint with key suppliers through our Partnership for A Cleaner Environment (PACE) program. In 2021, Ford communicated updated supplier environmental requirements via our new Supply Chain Code of Conduct, including the requirement to establish science-based GHG reduction targets and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions upon request. Ford suppliers are required to minimize their impact on climate change by establishing science-based GHG reduction targets.

W0.2

(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Start date

End date

Reporting year

January 1 2021

December 31 2021

W0.3

CDP

Page

1

of 37

(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.

Argentina

Canada

China

Germany

India

Mexico

Romania

Russian Federation

South Africa

Spain

Taiwan, China

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

United States of America

Viet Nam

W0.4

(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

USD

W0.5

(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.

Companies, entities or groups over which operational control is exercised

W0.6

(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?

Yes

W0.6a

(W0.6a) Please report the exclusions.

Exclusion

Please explain

Commercial office

The use of water in office buildings is excluded because many Ford office buildings are leased and Ford does not have direct control over the water usage. Also, the amount of water used in

buildings and

office buildings is minor (less than 2 megaliters per year) and represents 0.01% of total reported 2021 withdrawal compared to the amount of water used in manufacturing plants (withdrawals in

facilities not

the range of 15,000 megaliters per year). Commercial office buildings and facilities not associated with manufacturing are, however, encouraged to independently develop programs to monitor,

associated with

track and reduce water usage.

manufacturing.

Facilities that

The threshold of 30,000 cubic meters is intended to exclude new manufacturing plants that are ramping up and small satellite commercial and testing facilities. New manufacturing facilities

consumed 30,000

that use greater than 30,000 cubic meters per year during the first full year of production after CY2000 will be added to the program. There are zero (0) manufacturing facilities in this category

cubic meters per

and therefore are not included in our calculations. Manufacturing facilities that fall below 24,000 cubic meters per year for two consecutive calendar years will be subsequently excluded from

year or less of

the program. Facilities shall re-enter the program if water use exceeds 30,000 cubic meters in any successive year.

water.

W0.7

(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?

Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.

Provide your unique identifier

Yes, an ISIN code

US3453708600

Yes, a Ticker symbol

F

W1. Current state

W1.1

CDP

Page

2

of 37

(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.

Direct use

Indirect

Please explain

importance

use

rating

importance

rating

Sufficient

Vital

Important

Direct use of freshwater is vital for operations because Ford uses water in many key manufacturing processes, including vehicle painting, cooling towers, and machining of

amounts of

powertrain components as well as for employee use (WASH). Indirect freshwater use is also important to operations. Ford is a large purchaser of materials, parts and

good

components that use water in their manufacture such as aluminum, steel, rubber, and plastics. A lack of good quality freshwater can have an appreciable impact on our

quality

direct and indirect operations hence the rating of "vital for operations" and "important". Ford expects that sufficient amounts of good quality freshwater available for use will

freshwater

continue to be vital for direct use in the future, as our core manufacturing processes will be the same. We expect that our suppliers will continue to depend on access to

available

water for operations and that water scarcity concerns will continue to emerge globally, due to the increased demand and variable supply.

for use

Sufficient

Important

Important

Ford uses water in many key manufacturing processes, and direct use of recycled, brackish and/or produced water is currently important for Ford facilities in water scarce

amounts of

regions to ensure enough water for all production needs without significantly reducing available freshwater. We expect it to continue to be important in the future, and may

recycled,

become vital as water scarcity continues to increase globally. Ford has an ultimate goal of zero water withdrawal for its manufacturing processes, and the availability of

brackish

sufficient amounts of recycled water will help us achieve this goal. In our manufacturing plant in Valencia, Spain the concentrate of a Reverse Osmosis (R/O) installation

and/or

feeds another stage of R/O unit as raw water to improve the overall efficiency and to optimize the water balance. Indirect use of recycled water by our suppliers is important

produced

for continuity of supply, especially in water scare regions. Our suppliers report reuse of reverse osmosis reject water for painting operations and treated wastewater for

water

irrigation. We expect water scarcity to increase in some regions in the future, which will keep the ranking as "important". Water recycling will reduce freshwater dependence.

available

for use

W1.2

(W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?

% of

Please explain

sites/facilities/operations

Water withdrawals - total

100%

Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor incoming water at 100 percent of sites. Each Ford manufacturing facility obtains this data from water bills

volumes

and enters it into a corporate database monthly. Water use is vital for manufacturing operations and community use, therefore it is important to track actual

usage as a baseline for water goal setting.

Water withdrawals -

100%

Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor incoming water at 100 percent of sites. Water sources include city, surface, well, and gray water

volumes by source

(wastewater). It is important to understand the source of the water withdrawal from a watershed impact perspective and as a baseline for goal setting. Each

Ford manufacturing facility obtains this data from water bills and enters it into a corporate database monthly.

Entrained water

associated with your

metals & mining sector

activities - total volumes

[only metals and mining

sector]

Produced water

associated with your oil &

gas sector activities -

total volumes [only oil

and gas sector]

Water withdrawals quality

100%

Water used in production processes must meet strict quality standards and therefore it is measured and monitored in all Ford facilities. The frequency of

monitoring varies depending on the consistency of the water source, availability of pre-treatment at the plant and the criticality of the operation in which it is

used. Monitoring frequency can range from daily to monthly to annually. Monitoring is done by sampling and analysis, with TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) and

conductivity being commonly monitored.

Water discharges - total

100%

Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated.

volumes

Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a combination of continuous flow

meters and batch volume determinations. Each Ford manufacturing facility then enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only able to be

measured at sites that have sanitary meters.

Water discharges -

100%

Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Tracking destination provides data regarding how

volumes by destination

watersheds may be affected. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption.

Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a combination of continuous flow meters and batch volume determinations. Each Ford manufacturing

facility enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters.

Water discharges -

100%

Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated.

volumes by treatment

Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a combination of continuous flow

method

meters and batch volume determinations. Each Ford manufacturing facility enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only able to be

measured at sites that have sanitary meters.

Water discharge quality -

100%

Ford's discharges are subject to many regulatory requirements, therefore we measure and monitor standard effluent parameters and report to the appropriate

by standard effluent

regulatory agencies as required. Frequency of monitoring and parameters monitored vary by facility depending on discharge permits, ranging from batch to

parameters

weekly to annual to continuous. Commonly measured parameters are TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) and zinc and methods are lab analysis or in-line

measurement.

Water discharge quality -

Not relevant

Ford's water discharges are generally at ambient temperature, so this is not a relevant metric for Ford. We expect Ford's discharges to be at ambient

temperature

temperature in the future, therefore we do not expect this metric to be relevant in the future.

Water consumption -

76-99

Ford does not separately calculate consumption at each facility on an ongoing basis. This decision is continually reassessed via the water assessments

total volume

performed each year. Consumption data is obtained from water assessments performed at select Ford facilities. As of 2021, a third party has conducted

water assessments at 80% of all Ford facilities. These assessments indicate that consumption associated with water incorporated into the product is not

material.

Water recycled/reused

100%

We monitor 100% of the facilities that have end of pipe wastewater recycling at least monthly using meters. There are also many other recycle and reuse

projects at our facilities. Examples include cooling tower cycles of concentration, paint pit water reuse, reverse osmosis reject water reuse, and cooling tower

blowdown reuse. Monitoring of these types of recycling and reuse varies in frequency.

The provision of fully-

100%

Ford has acknowledged the human right to water and in 2014, became a signatory to the UN CEO Water Mandate. Our Code of Human Rights, Basic

functioning, safely

Working Conditions, and Corporate Responsibility requires Ford to provide a safe and healthy work environment for all employees at 100% of our sites. At

managed WASH services

existing facilities, human rights assessments are performed, and these include checking on the provision of WASH services to all workers. Human rights

to all workers

assessments are completed on four facilities per year. For new facilities, the method of ensuring that fully-functioning, safely managed WASH services are

provided to all workers is inclusion of this requirement in facility building specifications. Therefore, when new facilities are built, WASH services are provided to

all workers.

W1.2b

CDP

Page

3

of 37

(W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, and how do these volumes compare to the previous reporting year?

Volume

Comparison

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with

previous

reporting

year

Total

14420

Lower

Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore total water withdrawals decreased as well. Ford considers a decrease of

withdrawals

5% to 15% to be "lower". Total withdrawals decreased by 7.8% from 2020 to 2021. If production increases, we expect that our future withdrawals may increase.

However, if more areas of the world become water stressed in the future, our strategy aims to reduce withdrawals.

Total

7060

About the

Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated.

discharges

same

Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Sanitary is only able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters. Ford considers any

change of less than 5% to be "about the same". Total vehicle production decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore total discharges decreased by about 4.3% from

2020 to 2021. Post 2021 CDP response, we discovered an error in our 2020CY discharge data which is now calculated to be 7,380 megaliters/year. If production

increases and more areas of the world become water stressed and we reuse and recycle more water, we expect that our future discharges may decrease.

Total

7360

Lower

Ford Motor Company considers and calculates consumption as merely the difference between withdrawals and process water discharges (Consumption =

consumption

Withdrawals - Discharges), and thus a majority of this consumption is associated with sanitary discharge and evaporation. 2021 contained vehicle production down-

time at manufacturing facilities associated with the global microchip shortage, therefore sanitary discharges and evaporation around comfort cooling remained similar

to 2019 volumes. Ford considers a decrease of 5% to 15% to be "lower". Total consumption decreased by about 7.6% from 2020 to 2021. Post 2021 CDP

response, we discovered an error in our 2020CY discharge data which effected our consumption calculation and is now calculated to be 8,261 megaliters/year. If

production increases and more areas of the world become water stressed, we expect that our future consumption may remain about the same or slightly decrease.

W1.2d

(W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress and provide the proportion.

Withdrawals

%

Comparison

Identification

Please explain

are from

withdrawn

with

tool

areas with

from

previous

water stress

areas with

reporting

water

year

stress

Row

Yes

11-25

About the

WRI

Ford used the WRI Aqueduct tool and its default values and thresholds to evaluate all of Ford's global facilities across North America, South America,

1

same

Aqueduct

Europe, Asia and South Africa for Baseline water stress and Overall water risk. Using the various outputs of the WRI tool (sites with "High" or

"Extremely High" outputs for Baseline water stress were defined as such, along with internal company knowledge, we determined that eleven (11) of

Ford's manufacturing sites are in water stressed areas. The number of water stressed sites remains unchanged from when the tool was previously

utilized in 2018. Year-to-year changes of less than 5% were considered "about the same". The water stressed facilities include plants in India, Mexico,

Turkey, South Africa and Spain.

W1.2h

(W1.2h) Provide total water withdrawal data by source.

Relevance

Volume

Comparison

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with previous

reporting year

Fresh surface water, including

Relevant

141

Lower

Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore water withdrawal from fresh surface

rainwater, water from wetlands,

water decreased as well. Ford considers a decrease of 5% to 15% to be "lower".

rivers, and lakes

Brackish surface water/Seawater

Not

Ford withdrew 14,420 megaliters from fresh surface water, groundwater or third party sources in 2021, and did not withdraw

relevant

from brackish surface water or seawater, therefore this source is not relevant.

Groundwater - renewable

Relevant

937

Much lower

Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore withdrawal of renewable

groundwater decreased as well. Ford considers a change of >15% to be "much lower".

Groundwater - non-renewable

Relevant

1487

Lower

Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore water withdrawal of non-renewable

groundwater decreased as well. Ford considers a decrease up to 15% to be "lower".

Produced/Entrained water

Not

Ford withdrew 14,420 megaliters from fresh surface water, groundwater or third party sources in 2021, and did not withdraw

relevant

from produced/entrained water, therefore this source is not relevant.

Third party sources

Relevant

11855

Lower

Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore water withdrawal from third party

sources decreased as well. Ford considers a change of 5% to 15% to be "lower". Third party sources includes both municipal

water and wastewater from another organization.

W1.2i

CDP

Page

4

of 37

(W1.2i) Provide total water discharge data by destination.

Relevance

Volume

Comparison

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with

previous

reporting

year

Fresh surface

Relevant

29

Much lower

Discharges to fresh surface water decreased from 2020 to 2021. This was due to the reduced vehicle production volumes due to vehicle

water

manufacturing down time associated with the global microchip shortage. Ford considers a change of 15% or more to be "much lower".

Brackish

Not

<>

Ford discharged 7,060 megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations in 2021, and did not discharge to brackish surface

surface

relevant

Applicable>

water or seawater, therefore this destination is not relevant.

water/seawater

Groundwater

Relevant

170

Much higher

Discharges to groundwater increased by in 2021 over 2020 due to an increased amount of recycled water being used for irrigation. Ford considers a

change of 15% or more to be "much higher".

Third-party

Relevant

6861

About the

Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021 due to vehicle manufacturing down time associated with the global

destinations

same

microchip shortage. Post 2021 CDP response, we discovered an error in our 2020CY discharge data which effected our third-party destination

discharges calculation and is now corrected to be 6,574 megaliters/year. Ford considers a change of less than 5% to be considered "about the

same". Third-party destinations include municipal wastewater treatment plants.

W1.2j

(W1.2j) Within your direct operations, indicate the highest level(s) to which you treat your discharge.

Relevance

Volume

Comparison

% of your

Please explain

of

(megaliters/year)

of treated

sites/facilities/operations

treatment

volume with

this volume applies to

level to

previous

discharge

reporting

year

Tertiary

Not

<>

Ford Motor Company does not utilize tertiary treatment (as defined by CDP) for any of our discharges. Ford discharged 7,060

treatment

relevant

Applicable>

megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations. In 2021, Ford did not conduct tertiary treatment as

we would only consider using it in the event that our biological system was unable to meet discharge permit limits /

parameters (e.g. phosphates, nitrogen, etc.). Therefore this level of treatment is not relevant.

Secondary

Relevant

1927

Much higher

21-30

Ford Motor Company defines secondary treatment as biologically treated wastewater. We provide this level of treatment to

treatment

meet local regulations, however in the absence of regulations around wastewater discharge quality, Ford has minimum

treatment standards to meet. We provide secondary treatment anytime a manufacturing facility discharges directly to the

environment, if needed to meet discharge requirements to a municipality, or to facilitate onsite reuse of treated wastewater.

In the near term, this volume is expected to increase due to both increased vehicle production , the lessening of the global

microchip shortage and our goal to increase onsite reuse and recycling of treated wastewater. Ford considers a year-to-year

change over 15% were considered "much higher"/"much lower".

Primary

Not

<>

Ford Motor Company does not utilize primary treatment (as defined by CDP) for any of our discharges. All discharge waters

treatment

relevant

Applicable>

at Ford that receive primary treatment subsequently receive secondary treatment. We provide secondary treatment anytime

only

a manufacturing facility discharges directly to the environment, if needed to meet discharge requirements to a municipality,

or to facilitate onsite reuse of treated wastewater, In the near term, this volume is expected to remain the same at 0 as all

primary water subsequently receives secondary treatment.

Discharge

Not

<>

Ford Motor Company does not discharge untreated water to the environment (as defined by CDP). Ford discharged 7,060

to the

relevant

Applicable>

megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations in 2021 and we do not discharge any untreated

natural

wastewater to the environment.

environment

without

treatment

Discharge

Not

<>

Ford Motor Company does not discharge process wastewater to a third party without treatment. Ford discharged 7,060

to a third

relevant

Applicable>

megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations in 2021 and we do not discharge any wastewater to

party

third party without treatment.

without

treatment

Other

Relevant

5133

About the

71-80

Ford Motor Company defines other treatment as some form of pre-treatment(chemical-physical, oil separation, solids

same

removal, etc.) of process wastewater prior to discharge to a municipality for further treatment. We provide pre-treatment

(other) for all process wastewater. In the near term, this volume is expected to increase due to increased vehicle production

and the lessen effect of the global microchip shortage, however our ultimate goal is to reduce this volume and reuse

wastewater onsite. Ford considers a change of less than 5% to be considered "about the same".

W1.3

(W1.3) Provide a figure for your organization's total water withdrawal efficiency.

Revenue

Total water withdrawal volume

Total water withdrawal

Anticipated forward trend

(megaliters)

efficiency

Row

3770000000

14420

2614424.41054092

We expect water withdrawal and vehicle production to increase in 2022CY as the supply shortage of microchips

1

0

lessens.

W1.4

(W1.4) Do you engage with your value chain on water-related issues?

Yes, our suppliers

Yes, our customers or other value chain partners

CDP

Page

5

of 37

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:33:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
04:34pFORD MOTOR : CDP Water
PU
01:39pGM restores quarterly dividend after more than two years
RE
11:29aLincoln Model L100 Concept Signals the Brand's Future Vision; Explores Reimagined Space..
AQ
10:45aFord Motor Issues $1.75 Billion of 2032 Notes
MT
10:13aFORD MOTOR CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:12aREPEAT : GM Reinstates Quarterly Dividend, Suspended in April 2020 -- WSJ
DJ
08/18S.Korean EV battery maker SK On raises $1.5 billion in expansion push -report
RE
08/18Korea's SK invests $100 million in EV-focused startup Atom Power
RE
08/18Team Penske signs Ryan Blaney to long-term contract extension
AQ
08/16Musk says he backs moderate Republicans and Democrats
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 147 B - -
Net income 2022 4 146 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 64 927 M 64 927 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 183 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 16,15 $
Average target price 17,02 $
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-22.24%64 927
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.80%217 175
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.09%90 221
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-10.73%65 437
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.96%56 456
BMW AG-11.98%51 631