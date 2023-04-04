Ford Motor : CDP Water Report
(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.
Argentina
Canada
China
Germany
India
Mexico
Romania
Russian Federation
South Africa
Spain
Taiwan, China
Thailand
Turkey
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
United States of America
Viet Nam
W0.4
(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
USD
W0.5
(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.
Companies, entities or groups over which operational control is exercised
W0.6
(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?
Yes
W0.6a
(W0.6a) Please report the exclusions.
Exclusion
Please explain
Commercial office
The use of water in office buildings is excluded because many Ford office buildings are leased and Ford does not have direct control over the water usage. Also, the amount of water used in
buildings and
office buildings is minor (less than 2 megaliters per year) and represents 0.01% of total reported 2021 withdrawal compared to the amount of water used in manufacturing plants (withdrawals in
facilities not
the range of 15,000 megaliters per year). Commercial office buildings and facilities not associated with manufacturing are, however, encouraged to independently develop programs to monitor,
associated with
track and reduce water usage.
manufacturing.
Facilities that
The threshold of 30,000 cubic meters is intended to exclude new manufacturing plants that are ramping up and small satellite commercial and testing facilities. New manufacturing facilities
consumed 30,000
that use greater than 30,000 cubic meters per year during the first full year of production after CY2000 will be added to the program. There are zero (0) manufacturing facilities in this category
cubic meters per
and therefore are not included in our calculations. Manufacturing facilities that fall below 24,000 cubic meters per year for two consecutive calendar years will be subsequently excluded from
year or less of
the program. Facilities shall re-enter the program if water use exceeds 30,000 cubic meters in any successive year.
water.
W0.7
(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, an ISIN code
US3453708600
Yes, a Ticker symbol
F
W1. Current state
W1.1
(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.
Direct use
Indirect
Please explain
importance
use
rating
importance
rating
Sufficient
Vital
Important
Direct use of freshwater is vital for operations because Ford uses water in many key manufacturing processes, including vehicle painting, cooling towers, and machining of
amounts of
powertrain components as well as for employee use (WASH). Indirect freshwater use is also important to operations. Ford is a large purchaser of materials, parts and
good
components that use water in their manufacture such as aluminum, steel, rubber, and plastics. A lack of good quality freshwater can have an appreciable impact on our
quality
direct and indirect operations hence the rating of "vital for operations" and "important". Ford expects that sufficient amounts of good quality freshwater available for use will
freshwater
continue to be vital for direct use in the future, as our core manufacturing processes will be the same. We expect that our suppliers will continue to depend on access to
available
water for operations and that water scarcity concerns will continue to emerge globally, due to the increased demand and variable supply.
for use
Sufficient
Important
Important
Ford uses water in many key manufacturing processes, and direct use of recycled, brackish and/or produced water is currently important for Ford facilities in water scarce
amounts of
regions to ensure enough water for all production needs without significantly reducing available freshwater. We expect it to continue to be important in the future, and may
recycled,
become vital as water scarcity continues to increase globally. Ford has an ultimate goal of zero water withdrawal for its manufacturing processes, and the availability of
brackish
sufficient amounts of recycled water will help us achieve this goal. In our manufacturing plant in Valencia, Spain the concentrate of a Reverse Osmosis (R/O) installation
and/or
feeds another stage of R/O unit as raw water to improve the overall efficiency and to optimize the water balance. Indirect use of recycled water by our suppliers is important
produced
for continuity of supply, especially in water scare regions. Our suppliers report reuse of reverse osmosis reject water for painting operations and treated wastewater for
water
irrigation. We expect water scarcity to increase in some regions in the future, which will keep the ranking as "important". Water recycling will reduce freshwater dependence.
available
for use
W1.2
(W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?
% of
Please explain
sites/facilities/operations
Water withdrawals - total
100%
Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor incoming water at 100 percent of sites. Each Ford manufacturing facility obtains this data from water bills
volumes
and enters it into a corporate database monthly. Water use is vital for manufacturing operations and community use, therefore it is important to track actual
usage as a baseline for water goal setting.
Water withdrawals -
100%
Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor incoming water at 100 percent of sites. Water sources include city, surface, well, and gray water
volumes by source
(wastewater). It is important to understand the source of the water withdrawal from a watershed impact perspective and as a baseline for goal setting. Each
Ford manufacturing facility obtains this data from water bills and enters it into a corporate database monthly.
Entrained water
associated with your
metals & mining sector
activities - total volumes
[only metals and mining
sector]
Produced water
associated with your oil &
gas sector activities -
total volumes [only oil
and gas sector]
Water withdrawals quality
100%
Water used in production processes must meet strict quality standards and therefore it is measured and monitored in all Ford facilities. The frequency of
monitoring varies depending on the consistency of the water source, availability of pre-treatment at the plant and the criticality of the operation in which it is
used. Monitoring frequency can range from daily to monthly to annually. Monitoring is done by sampling and analysis, with TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) and
conductivity being commonly monitored.
Water discharges - total
100%
Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated.
volumes
Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a combination of continuous flow
meters and batch volume determinations. Each Ford manufacturing facility then enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only able to be
measured at sites that have sanitary meters.
Water discharges -
100%
Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Tracking destination provides data regarding how
volumes by destination
watersheds may be affected. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption.
Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a combination of continuous flow meters and batch volume determinations. Each Ford manufacturing
facility enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters.
Water discharges -
100%
Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated.
volumes by treatment
Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a combination of continuous flow
method
meters and batch volume determinations. Each Ford manufacturing facility enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only able to be
measured at sites that have sanitary meters.
Water discharge quality -
100%
Ford's discharges are subject to many regulatory requirements, therefore we measure and monitor standard effluent parameters and report to the appropriate
by standard effluent
regulatory agencies as required. Frequency of monitoring and parameters monitored vary by facility depending on discharge permits, ranging from batch to
parameters
weekly to annual to continuous. Commonly measured parameters are TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) and zinc and methods are lab analysis or in-line
measurement.
Water discharge quality -
Not relevant
Ford's water discharges are generally at ambient temperature, so this is not a relevant metric for Ford. We expect Ford's discharges to be at ambient
temperature
temperature in the future, therefore we do not expect this metric to be relevant in the future.
Water consumption -
76-99
Ford does not separately calculate consumption at each facility on an ongoing basis. This decision is continually reassessed via the water assessments
total volume
performed each year. Consumption data is obtained from water assessments performed at select Ford facilities. As of 2021, a third party has conducted
water assessments at 80% of all Ford facilities. These assessments indicate that consumption associated with water incorporated into the product is not
material.
Water recycled/reused
100%
We monitor 100% of the facilities that have end of pipe wastewater recycling at least monthly using meters. There are also many other recycle and reuse
projects at our facilities. Examples include cooling tower cycles of concentration, paint pit water reuse, reverse osmosis reject water reuse, and cooling tower
blowdown reuse. Monitoring of these types of recycling and reuse varies in frequency.
The provision of fully-
100%
Ford has acknowledged the human right to water and in 2014, became a signatory to the UN CEO Water Mandate. Our Code of Human Rights, Basic
functioning, safely
Working Conditions, and Corporate Responsibility requires Ford to provide a safe and healthy work environment for all employees at 100% of our sites. At
managed WASH services
existing facilities, human rights assessments are performed, and these include checking on the provision of WASH services to all workers. Human rights
to all workers
assessments are completed on four facilities per year. For new facilities, the method of ensuring that fully-functioning, safely managed WASH services are
provided to all workers is inclusion of this requirement in facility building specifications. Therefore, when new facilities are built, WASH services are provided to
all workers.
W1.2b
(W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, and how do these volumes compare to the previous reporting year?
Volume
Comparison
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with
previous
reporting
year
Total
14420
Lower
Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore total water withdrawals decreased as well. Ford considers a decrease of
withdrawals
5% to 15% to be "lower". Total withdrawals decreased by 7.8% from 2020 to 2021. If production increases, we expect that our future withdrawals may increase.
However, if more areas of the world become water stressed in the future, our strategy aims to reduce withdrawals.
Total
7060
About the
Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated.
discharges
same
Discharge data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Sanitary is only able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters. Ford considers any
change of less than 5% to be "about the same". Total vehicle production decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore total discharges decreased by about 4.3% from
2020 to 2021. Post 2021 CDP response, we discovered an error in our 2020CY discharge data which is now calculated to be 7,380 megaliters/year. If production
increases and more areas of the world become water stressed and we reuse and recycle more water, we expect that our future discharges may decrease.
Total
7360
Lower
Ford Motor Company considers and calculates consumption as merely the difference between withdrawals and process water discharges (Consumption =
consumption
Withdrawals - Discharges), and thus a majority of this consumption is associated with sanitary discharge and evaporation. 2021 contained vehicle production down-
time at manufacturing facilities associated with the global microchip shortage, therefore sanitary discharges and evaporation around comfort cooling remained similar
to 2019 volumes. Ford considers a decrease of 5% to 15% to be "lower". Total consumption decreased by about 7.6% from 2020 to 2021. Post 2021 CDP
response, we discovered an error in our 2020CY discharge data which effected our consumption calculation and is now calculated to be 8,261 megaliters/year. If
production increases and more areas of the world become water stressed, we expect that our future consumption may remain about the same or slightly decrease.
W1.2d
(W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress and provide the proportion.
Withdrawals
%
Comparison
Identification
Please explain
are from
withdrawn
with
tool
areas with
from
previous
water stress
areas with
reporting
water
year
stress
Row
Yes
11-25
About the
WRI
Ford used the WRI Aqueduct tool and its default values and thresholds to evaluate all of Ford's global facilities across North America, South America,
1
same
Aqueduct
Europe, Asia and South Africa for Baseline water stress and Overall water risk. Using the various outputs of the WRI tool (sites with "High" or
"Extremely High" outputs for Baseline water stress were defined as such, along with internal company knowledge, we determined that eleven (11) of
Ford's manufacturing sites are in water stressed areas. The number of water stressed sites remains unchanged from when the tool was previously
utilized in 2018. Year-to-year changes of less than 5% were considered "about the same". The water stressed facilities include plants in India, Mexico,
Turkey, South Africa and Spain.
W1.2h
(W1.2h) Provide total water withdrawal data by source.
Relevance
Volume
Comparison
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with previous
reporting year
Fresh surface water, including
Relevant
141
Lower
Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore water withdrawal from fresh surface
rainwater, water from wetlands,
water decreased as well. Ford considers a decrease of 5% to 15% to be "lower".
rivers, and lakes
Brackish surface water/Seawater
Not
Ford withdrew 14,420 megaliters from fresh surface water, groundwater or third party sources in 2021, and did not withdraw
relevant
from brackish surface water or seawater, therefore this source is not relevant.
Groundwater - renewable
Relevant
937
Much lower
Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore withdrawal of renewable
groundwater decreased as well. Ford considers a change of >15% to be "much lower".
Groundwater - non-renewable
Relevant
1487
Lower
Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore water withdrawal of non-renewable
groundwater decreased as well. Ford considers a decrease up to 15% to be "lower".
Produced/Entrained water
Not
Ford withdrew 14,420 megaliters from fresh surface water, groundwater or third party sources in 2021, and did not withdraw
relevant
from produced/entrained water, therefore this source is not relevant.
Third party sources
Relevant
11855
Lower
Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021, therefore water withdrawal from third party
sources decreased as well. Ford considers a change of 5% to 15% to be "lower". Third party sources includes both municipal
water and wastewater from another organization.
W1.2i
(W1.2i) Provide total water discharge data by destination.
Relevance
Volume
Comparison
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with
previous
reporting
year
Fresh surface
Relevant
29
Much lower
Discharges to fresh surface water decreased from 2020 to 2021. This was due to the reduced vehicle production volumes due to vehicle
water
manufacturing down time associated with the global microchip shortage. Ford considers a change of 15% or more to be "much lower".
Brackish
Not
<>
Ford discharged 7,060 megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations in 2021, and did not discharge to brackish surface
surface
relevant
Applicable>
water or seawater, therefore this destination is not relevant.
water/seawater
Groundwater
Relevant
170
Much higher
Discharges to groundwater increased by in 2021 over 2020 due to an increased amount of recycled water being used for irrigation. Ford considers a
change of 15% or more to be "much higher".
Third-party
Relevant
6861
About the
Total vehicle production for Ford Motor Company decreased from 2020 to 2021 due to vehicle manufacturing down time associated with the global
destinations
same
microchip shortage. Post 2021 CDP response, we discovered an error in our 2020CY discharge data which effected our third-party destination
discharges calculation and is now corrected to be 6,574 megaliters/year. Ford considers a change of less than 5% to be considered "about the
same". Third-party destinations include municipal wastewater treatment plants.
W1.2j
(W1.2j) Within your direct operations, indicate the highest level(s) to which you treat your discharge.
Relevance
Volume
Comparison
% of your
Please explain
of
(megaliters/year)
of treated
sites/facilities/operations
treatment
volume with
this volume applies to
level to
previous
discharge
reporting
year
Tertiary
Not
<>
Ford Motor Company does not utilize tertiary treatment (as defined by CDP) for any of our discharges. Ford discharged 7,060
treatment
relevant
Applicable>
megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations. In 2021, Ford did not conduct tertiary treatment as
we would only consider using it in the event that our biological system was unable to meet discharge permit limits /
parameters (e.g. phosphates, nitrogen, etc.). Therefore this level of treatment is not relevant.
Secondary
Relevant
1927
Much higher
21-30
Ford Motor Company defines secondary treatment as biologically treated wastewater. We provide this level of treatment to
treatment
meet local regulations, however in the absence of regulations around wastewater discharge quality, Ford has minimum
treatment standards to meet. We provide secondary treatment anytime a manufacturing facility discharges directly to the
environment, if needed to meet discharge requirements to a municipality, or to facilitate onsite reuse of treated wastewater.
In the near term, this volume is expected to increase due to both increased vehicle production , the lessening of the global
microchip shortage and our goal to increase onsite reuse and recycling of treated wastewater. Ford considers a year-to-year
change over 15% were considered "much higher"/"much lower".
Primary
Not
<>
Ford Motor Company does not utilize primary treatment (as defined by CDP) for any of our discharges. All discharge waters
treatment
relevant
Applicable>
at Ford that receive primary treatment subsequently receive secondary treatment. We provide secondary treatment anytime
only
a manufacturing facility discharges directly to the environment, if needed to meet discharge requirements to a municipality,
or to facilitate onsite reuse of treated wastewater, In the near term, this volume is expected to remain the same at 0 as all
primary water subsequently receives secondary treatment.
Discharge
Not
<>
Ford Motor Company does not discharge untreated water to the environment (as defined by CDP). Ford discharged 7,060
to the
relevant
Applicable>
megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations in 2021 and we do not discharge any untreated
natural
wastewater to the environment.
environment
without
treatment
Discharge
Not
<>
Ford Motor Company does not discharge process wastewater to a third party without treatment. Ford discharged 7,060
to a third
relevant
Applicable>
megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party destinations in 2021 and we do not discharge any wastewater to
party
third party without treatment.
without
treatment
Other
Relevant
5133
About the
71-80
Ford Motor Company defines other treatment as some form of pre-treatment(chemical-physical, oil separation, solids
same
removal, etc.) of process wastewater prior to discharge to a municipality for further treatment. We provide pre-treatment
(other) for all process wastewater. In the near term, this volume is expected to increase due to increased vehicle production
and the lessen effect of the global microchip shortage, however our ultimate goal is to reduce this volume and reuse
wastewater onsite. Ford considers a change of less than 5% to be considered "about the same".
W1.3
(W1.3) Provide a figure for your organization's total water withdrawal efficiency.
Revenue
Total water withdrawal volume
Total water withdrawal
Anticipated forward trend
(megaliters)
efficiency
Row
3770000000
14420
2614424.41054092
We expect water withdrawal and vehicle production to increase in 2022CY as the supply shortage of microchips
1
0
lessens.
W1.4
(W1.4) Do you engage with your value chain on water-related issues?
Yes, our suppliers
Yes, our customers or other value chain partners
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.