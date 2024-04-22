Ford Motor Company - Water Security 2023

W0. Introduction

W0.1

(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive company based in Dearborn, Michigan with 48 plants and about 173,000 employees worldwide. Our core business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing and servicing Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC ("Ford Credit") which is wholly owned and fully consolidated. At the same time, Ford is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, self-driving, and connected vehicle services.

Contributing to a better world is a core value at Ford, and our commitment to sustainability is a key part of who we are as a company. Guided by our purpose to help build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams, our vision is to create a more dynamic and vibrant company that improves people's lives around the world while creating value for all stakeholders. Ford is committed to being fully carbon neutral worldwide across our vehicles, facilities and suppliers by no later than 2050, and recently announced we have implemented new science-based targets towards this ambition, in line with terms of the Paris Climate Agreement. The risks and opportunities associated with the changing climate are shaping the way we do business, from offering electrified versions of our popular models by investing more than $30 billion through 2025, to a global carbon reduction strategy focused on powering our facilities with 100% local, renewable and zero carbon energy. Ford is continuously rethinking the way we use energy at our manufacturing facilities and other sites to help address climate change. We're creating high-performing,high-quality vehicles in environmentally and socially responsible ways, and reducing the effects of our operations and supply chains through world-class facilities. By using renewable and recycled materials in our vehicles, we're reducing waste, using fewer natural resources and improving vehicle quality and performance. Beyond minimizing our impact on the environment, Ford is committed to creating a net positive contribution to society the environment. Through our work in advancing our planet we are contributing to the following UN SDGs - Good Health and Well-Being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action.

Our environmental Aspirational Goals include achieving carbon neutrality globally no later than 2050, attaining zero air emissions from our vehicles and facilities, using 100% carbon-free electricity in all manufacturing plants globally by 2035, reaching true zero waste to landfill across our operations, eliminating single-use plastics from our operations by 2030, aspiring to use only recycled and renewable content in vehicle plastics, making zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes, and aspiring to use freshwater for human consumption only. 2035 targets for our vehicles and manufacturing facilities have been approved by the Science Base Target Initiative.

For us, mobility is about human progress and making people's lives better in mature economies and major cities as well as helping solve problems in areas of the world that tend to be under-served by technology advances. We are reimagining what mobility will look like and foresee clean, smart vehicles communicating with each other, as well as the road infrastructure and public transit systems, orchestrated by open cloud-based platforms. We also promote safer behavior through a range of driver assist and semi- autonomous technologies. To help build a better world, we are doing our part to help meet the collective challenges the world faces across a range of sustainability issues and developing strategies to address them. We aim to earn trust, drive progress and make positive impacts. Ford has years of experience promoting supplier environmental disclosure through the CDP Supply Chain program Climate & Water questionnaires. We have also shared Ford facilities' best practices in reducing our environmental footprint with key suppliers through our Partnership for A Cleaner Environment (PACE) program which has transitioned to Manufacture 2030. In 2022, Ford communicated updated supplier environmental requirements via our new Supply Chain Code of Conduct, including the requirement to establish science-based GHG reduction targets and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions upon request. Ford suppliers are required to minimize their impact on climate change by establishing science-based GHG reduction targets.

W0.2

(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.