Ford Motor Company - Water Security 2023
W0. Introduction
W0.1
(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.
Ford Motor Company is a global automotive company based in Dearborn, Michigan with 48 plants and about 173,000 employees worldwide. Our core business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing and servicing Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC ("Ford Credit") which is wholly owned and fully consolidated. At the same time, Ford is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, self-driving, and connected vehicle services.
Contributing to a better world is a core value at Ford, and our commitment to sustainability is a key part of who we are as a company. Guided by our purpose to help build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams, our vision is to create a more dynamic and vibrant company that improves people's lives around the world while creating value for all stakeholders. Ford is committed to being fully carbon neutral worldwide across our vehicles, facilities and suppliers by no later than 2050, and recently announced we have implemented new science-based targets towards this ambition, in line with terms of the Paris Climate Agreement. The risks and opportunities associated with the changing climate are shaping the way we do business, from offering electrified versions of our popular models by investing more than $30 billion through 2025, to a global carbon reduction strategy focused on powering our facilities with 100% local, renewable and zero carbon energy. Ford is continuously rethinking the way we use energy at our manufacturing facilities and other sites to help address climate change. We're creating high-performing,high-quality vehicles in environmentally and socially responsible ways, and reducing the effects of our operations and supply chains through world-class facilities. By using renewable and recycled materials in our vehicles, we're reducing waste, using fewer natural resources and improving vehicle quality and performance. Beyond minimizing our impact on the environment, Ford is committed to creating a net positive contribution to society the environment. Through our work in advancing our planet we are contributing to the following UN SDGs - Good Health and Well-Being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action.
Our environmental Aspirational Goals include achieving carbon neutrality globally no later than 2050, attaining zero air emissions from our vehicles and facilities, using 100% carbon-free electricity in all manufacturing plants globally by 2035, reaching true zero waste to landfill across our operations, eliminating single-use plastics from our operations by 2030, aspiring to use only recycled and renewable content in vehicle plastics, making zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes, and aspiring to use freshwater for human consumption only. 2035 targets for our vehicles and manufacturing facilities have been approved by the Science Base Target Initiative.
For us, mobility is about human progress and making people's lives better in mature economies and major cities as well as helping solve problems in areas of the world that tend to be under-served by technology advances. We are reimagining what mobility will look like and foresee clean, smart vehicles communicating with each other, as well as the road infrastructure and public transit systems, orchestrated by open cloud-based platforms. We also promote safer behavior through a range of driver assist and semi- autonomous technologies. To help build a better world, we are doing our part to help meet the collective challenges the world faces across a range of sustainability issues and developing strategies to address them. We aim to earn trust, drive progress and make positive impacts. Ford has years of experience promoting supplier environmental disclosure through the CDP Supply Chain program Climate & Water questionnaires. We have also shared Ford facilities' best practices in reducing our environmental footprint with key suppliers through our Partnership for A Cleaner Environment (PACE) program which has transitioned to Manufacture 2030. In 2022, Ford communicated updated supplier environmental requirements via our new Supply Chain Code of Conduct, including the requirement to establish science-based GHG reduction targets and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions upon request. Ford suppliers are required to minimize their impact on climate change by establishing science-based GHG reduction targets.
W0.2
(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.
Reporting year
Start date
End date
January 1 2022
December 31 2022
W0.3
(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.
Argentina
Canada
China
Germany
India
Mexico
Romania
South Africa
Spain
Taiwan, China
Thailand
Turkey
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
United States of America
Viet Nam
W0.4
(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
USD
W0.5
(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.
Companies, entities or groups over which operational control is exercised
W0.6
(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?
Yes
W0.6a
(W0.6a) Please report the exclusions.
Exclusion
Please explain
Commercial office
The use of water in office buildings is excluded because many Ford office buildings are leased and Ford does not have direct control over the water usage. Also, the amount of water used in
buildings and facilities
office buildings is minor (less than 2 megaliters per year) and represents 0.01% of total reported 2022 withdrawal compared to the amount of water used in manufacturing plants
not associated with
(withdrawals in the range of 15,400 megaliters per year). Commercial office buildings and facilities not associated with manufacturing are, however, encouraged to independently develop
manufacturing.
programs to monitor, track and reduce water usage.
W0.7
(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, an ISIN code
US3453708600
Yes, a Ticker symbol
F
W1. Current state
W1.1
(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.
Direct use
Indirect
Please explain
importance
use
rating
importance
rating
Sufficient amounts of
Vital
Important
Direct use of freshwater is vital for operations because Ford uses water in many key manufacturing processes, including vehicle painting, cooling towers, and
good quality
machining of powertrain components as well as for employee use (WASH). Indirect freshwater use is also important to operations. Ford is a large purchaser of
freshwater available
materials, parts and components that use water in their manufacture such as aluminum, steel, rubber, and plastics. A lack of good quality freshwater can have an
for use
appreciable impact on our direct and indirect operations hence the rating of "vital for operations" and "important".
Ford expects that sufficient amounts of good quality freshwater available for use will continue to be vital for direct use in the future, as our core manufacturing
processes will be the same. We expect that our suppliers will continue to depend on access to water for operations and that water scarcity concerns will continue
to emerge globally, due to the increased demand and variable supply.
Sufficient amounts of
Important
Important
Ford uses water in many key manufacturing processes, and direct use of recycled, brackish and/or produced water is currently important for Ford facilities in water
recycled, brackish
scarce regions to ensure enough water for all production needs without significantly reducing available freshwater. We expect it to continue to be important in the
and/or produced
future, and may become vital as water scarcity continues to increase globally. Ford has an ultimate goal of zero water withdrawal for its manufacturing processes,
water available for
and the availability of sufficient amounts of recycled water will help us achieve this goal.
use
In our manufacturing plant in Valencia, Spain the concentrate of a Reverse Osmosis (R/O) installation feeds another stage of R/O unit as raw water to improve the
overall efficiency and to optimize the water balance.
Indirect use of recycled water by our suppliers is important for continuity of supply, especially in water scare regions. Our suppliers report reuse of reverse osmosis
reject water for painting operations and treated wastewater for irrigation. We expect water scarcity to increase in some regions in the future, which will keep the
ranking as "important". Water recycling will reduce freshwater dependence.
W1.2
(W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?
% of
Frequency of
Method of measurement
Please explain
sites/facilities/operations
measurement
Water withdrawals
100%
Monthly
Ford manufacturing facility obtains the data from water
Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor incoming water at 100 percent of sites.
- total volumes
bills and enters it into a corporate database monthly.
Each Ford manufacturing facility obtains the data from water bills and enters it into a
corporate database monthly. Water use is vital for manufacturing operations and
community use, therefore it is important to track actual usage as a baseline for water goal
setting.
Water withdrawals
100%
Monthly
Ford manufacturing facility obtains this data from water
Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor incoming water at 100 percent of sites.
- volumes by
bills and enters it into a corporate database monthly.
Water sources include city, surface, well, and gray water (wastewater). It is important to
source
understand the source of the water withdrawal from a watershed impact perspective and as
a baseline for goal setting. Each Ford manufacturing facility obtains this data from water bills
and enters it into a corporate database monthly.
Entrained water
<>
associated with
Applicable>
your metals &
mining and/or coal
sector activities -
total volumes [only
metals and mining
and coal sectors]
Produced water
<>
associated with
Applicable>
your oil & gas
sector activities -
total volumes [only
oil and gas sector]
Water withdrawals
100%
Continuously
Monitoring is done by sampling and analysis, with TDS
Water used in production processes must meet strict quality standards and thererfore is
quality
(Total Dissolved Solids)and conductivity being
measured and monitored in all Ford facilities. The frequency of monitoring varies depending
commonly monitored.
on the consistency of the water source, availability of pre-treatment at the plant and the
criticality of the operation in which it is used. Monitoring frequency can range from daily to
monthly to annually. Monitoring is done by sampling and analysis, with TDS (Total
Dissolved Solids)and conductivity being commonly monitored.
Water discharges
100%
Monthly
Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a
Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent
- total volumes
combination of continuous flow meters and batch
of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. Discharge data provides
volume determinators. Each Ford manufacturing facility
a key data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored
then enters this data monthly into a corporate
by a combination of continuous flow meters and batch volume determinators. Each Ford
database.
manufacturing facility then enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Discharge
data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Sanitary is only able to be
measured at sites that have sanitary meters.
Water discharges
100%
Monthly
Ford manufacturing facility enters this data monthly into
Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent
- volumes by
a corporate database.
of sites. Tracking destination provides data regarding how watersheds may be affected.
destination
Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. Discharge data provides a key
data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a
combination of continuous flow meters and batch volume determinators. Each Ford
manufacturing facility enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only
able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters.
Water discharges
100%
Monthly
Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a
Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent
- volumes by
combination of continuous flow meters and batch
of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. Discharge data provides
treatment method
volume determinators. Each Ford manufacturing facility
a key data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored
enters this data monthly into a corporate database.
by a combination of continuous flow meters and batch volume determinators. Each Ford
manufacturing facility enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only
able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters.
Water discharge
100%
Yearly
Commonly measured parameters are TDS (Total
Ford's discharges are subject to many regulatory requirements, therefore we measure and
quality - by
Dissolved Solids) and zinc and methods are lab
monitor standard effluent parameters and report to the appropriate regulatory agencies as
standard effluent
analysis or in-line measurement.
required. Frequency of monitoring and parameters monitored vary by facility depending on
parameters
discharge permits, ranging from batch to weekly to annual to continuous. Commonly
measured parameters are TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) and zinc and methods are lab
analysis or in-line measurement.
% of
Frequency of
Method of measurement
Please explain
sites/facilities/operations
measurement
Water discharge
Not relevant
<>
The majority of Ford's water discharge (over 97%) goes to an additional facility for
quality -
Applicable>
treatment, and thus the final emissions released to the environment are unknown. For the
emissions to water
Ford sites that have direct discharge to surface waters (<0.4% of global discharges), our
(nitrates,
emissions are measured in concentrations and we do not convert to loading as it is not
phosphates,
regulated in this manner. Additionally, the wastewater from direct dischargers is biologically
pesticides, and/or
treated for nutrients and other priority pollutants. We do not anticipate that this metric will
other priority
be relevant in the future due to the low volumes and our discharge permits are
substances)
concentration-based limits.
Water discharge
Not relevant
<>
Ford's water discharges are generally an ambient temperature, so this is not a relevant
quality -
Applicable>
metric for Ford. We expect Ford's discharges to be at ambient temperature in the future,
temperature
therefore we do not expect this metric to be relevant in the future.
Water
76-99
Continuously
Consumption data is obtained from water assessments
Ford does not separately calculate consumption at each facility on an ongoing basis. This
consumption -
performed at select Ford facilities.
decision is continually reassessed via the water assessments performed each year.
total volume
Consumption data is obtained from water assessments performed at select Ford facilities.
As of 2022, a third party has conducted water assessments at Ford facilities. These
assessments indicate that consumption associated with water incorporated into the product
are not material.
Water
100%
Continuously
We monitor 100% of the facilities that have end of pipe
We monitor 100% of the facilities that have end of pipe wastewater recycling at least
recycled/reused
wastewater recycling at least monthly using meters.
monthly using meters. There are also many other recycle and reuse projects at our
facilities. Examples include cooling tower cycles of concentration, paint pit water reuse,
reverse osmosis reject water reuse, and cooling tower blowdown reuse. Monitoring of these
types of recycling and reuse varies in frequency.
The provision of
100%
Continuously
At existing facilities, human rights assessments are
Ford has acknowledged the human right to water and in 2014, became a signatory to the
fully-functioning,
performed, and these include checking on the
UN CEO Water Mandate. Our Code of Human Rights, Basic Working Conditions, and
safely managed
provision of WASH services to all workers. Human
Corporate Responsibility requires Ford to provide a safe and healthy work environment for
WASH services to
rights assessments are completed on four facilities per
all employees at 100% of our sites. At existing facilities, human rights assessments are
all workers
year. For new facilities, the method of ensuring that
performed, and these include checking on the provision of WASH services to all workers.
fully-functioning, safely managed WASH services are
Human rights assessments are completed on four facilities per year. For new facilities, the
provided to all workers is inclusion of this requirement in
method of ensuring that fully-functioning, safely managed WASH services are provided to
facility building specifications. Therefore, when new
all workers is inclusion of this requirement in facility building specifications. Therefore, when
facilities are built, WASH services are provided to all
new facilities are built, WASH services are provided to all workers.
workers.
W1.2b
(W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, how do they compare to the previous reporting year, and how are they forecasted to change?
Volume
Comparison with
Primary reason for
Five-
Primary reason
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
previous
comparison with previous
year
for forecast
reporting year
reporting year
forecast
Total
15100
About the same
Increase/decrease in
About
Investment in
Water usage is proportionate to our production. Although Ford forecasts production to increase,
withdrawals
business activity
the
water-smart
we anticipate that water withdrawal will remain about the same due to offsets in reduction
same
technology/process
technology and efficiencies.
Total
7434
About the same
Increase/decrease in
About
Investment in
Water usage is proportionate to our production. Although Ford forecasts production to increase,
discharges
business activity
the
water-smart
we anticipate that water withdrawal will remain about the same due to offsets in reduction
same
technology/process
technology and efficiencies.
Total
7666
About the same
Increase/decrease in
About
Investment in
Water usage is proportionate to our production. Although Ford forecasts production to increase,
consumption
business activity
the
water-smart
we anticipate that water withdrawal will remain about the same due to offsets in reduction
same
technology/process
technology and efficiencies.
W1.2d
(W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress, provide the proportion, how it compares with the previous reporting year, and how it is forecasted to change.
Withdrawals
%
Comparison
Primary reason
Five-
Primary reason
Identification
Please explain
are from
withdrawn
with
for comparison
year
for forecast
tool
areas with
from
previous
with previous
forecast
water stress
areas with
reporting
reporting year
water
year
stress
Row
Yes
11-25
About the
Increase/decrease
Lower
Investment in
WRI
Ford uses the WRI Aqueduct tool and its default values and thresholds to evaluate all of Ford's
1
same
in business
water-smart
Aqueduct
global facilities across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa for baseline
activity
technology/process
water stress and overall water risk. Using the various outputs of the WRI tool, sites with "High" or
"Extremely High" outputs for baseline water stress were defined as an area with water stress, then
internal company knowledge was used to confirm the area was truly a water stressed area. Based
on this process, we determined that eleven (11) of Ford's manufacturing sites are in water stressed
areas. The number of water stressed sites remains unchanged from when the tool was previously
utilized in 2018 as well as a 2022 comparison to the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas. Year-to-year
changes of less than 5% were considered "about the same". The water stressed facilities include
plants in India, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa and Spain.
W1.2h
(W1.2h) Provide total water withdrawal data by source.
Relevance
Volume
Comparison
Primary reason for
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with previous
comparison with
reporting year
previous reporting year
Fresh surface water, including
Relevant
149
Higher
Increase/decrease in
Vehicle production increased approximately 13% from 2021 to 2022, which is primarily responsible
rainwater, water from wetlands,
business activity
for the increase in water withdrawals despite water withdrawal reduction programs. Ford considers
rivers, and lakes
an increase of 5% to 15% to be "higher".
Brackish surface water/Seawater
Not
<>
Ford withdrew 15,100 megaliters from fresh surface water, groundwater or third party sources in
relevant
Applicable>
2022, and did not withdraw from brackish surface water or seawater, therefore this source is not
relevant.
Groundwater - renewable
Relevant
1173
Much higher
Increase/decrease in
Vehicle production increased approximately 13% from 2021 to 2022, which is primarily responsible
business activity
for the increase in water withdrawals despite water withdrawal reduction program. Ford considers an
increase greater than 15% to be "much higher".
Groundwater - non-renewable
Relevant
1731
Higher
Increase/decrease in
Vehicle production increased approximately 13% from 2021 to 2022, which is primarily responsible
business activity
for the increase in water withdrawals despite water withdrawal reduction program. Ford considers an
increase of 5% to 15% to be "higher".
Produced/Entrained water
Not
<>
Ford withdrew 15,100 megaliters from fresh surface water, groundwater or third party sources in
relevant
Applicable>
2022, and did not withdraw from produced/entrained water, therefore this source is not relevant.
Third party sources
Relevant
12047
Higher
Increase/decrease in
Vehicle production increased approximately 13% from 2021 to 2022, which is primarily responsible
business activity
for the increase in water withdrawals despite water withdrawal reduction program. Ford considers an
increase of 5% to 15% to be "higher".
W1.2i
(W1.2i) Provide total water discharge data by destination.
Relevance
Volume
Comparison
Primary reason for
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with previous
comparison with
reporting year
previous reporting year
Fresh surface
Relevant
27
Lower
Facility closure
Closure of two facilities in India led to a decrease in fresh surface water discharges. Ford considers a change of 5% to
water
15% to be "lower".
Brackish
Not
Ford discharged 7,434 megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third-party destinations in 2022, and did not
surface
relevant
discharge to brackish surface water or seawater, therefore this destination is not relevant.
water/seawater
Groundwater
Relevant
199
Much higher
Increase/decrease in
Ford sites where discharges occur to groundwater are primarily for irrigation purposes (reuse). Ford considers a
business activity
change of 15% or more to be "much higher". Production activities at these sites increased significantly from 2021 to
2022, leading to an increase in groundwater discharges.
Third-party
Relevant
7208
About the same
Increase/decrease in
Vehicle production increased approximately 13% from 2021 to 2022. However, our water discharge to third-party
destinations
business activity
destinations remained about the same due in part to our recycling and reduction efforts. Ford considers a change of
0% to 5% to be "about the same".
W1.2j
(W1.2j) Within your direct operations, indicate the highest level(s) to which you treat your discharge.
Relevance
Volume
Comparison of
Primary reason
% of your
Please explain
of treatment
(megaliters/year)
treated volume
for comparison
sites/facilities/operations
level to
with previous
with previous
this volume applies to
discharge
reporting year
reporting year
Tertiary
Not relevant
Ford Motor Company does not utilize tertiary treatment (as defined by CDP) for any of our
treatment
discharges.
Ford discharged 7,260 megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party
destinations. In 2022, Ford did not conduct tertiary treatment as we would only consider using
it in the event that our biological system was unable to meet discharge permit limits /
parameters (e.g. phosphates, nitrogen, etc.). Therefore this level of treatment is not relevant.
Secondary
Relevant
1802.4
Lower
Facility closure
21-30
Ford Motor Company defines secondary treatment as biologically treated wastewater.
treatment
We provide this level of treatment to comply with local regulations, however in the absence of
local regulations around wastewater discharge quality, Ford has internal minimum treatment
standards to comply with (there are currently no Ford facilities that operate in an area without
local regulations).
We provide secondary treatment anytime a manufacturing facility discharges directly to the
environment, if needed to meet discharge requirements to a municipality, or to facilitate onsite
reuse of treated wastewater. Secondary treatment was lower than 2021 volumes, as two
facilities were retooling or closed down, resulting in a decrease in water needs.
In the near term, this volume is expected to increase due to both increased vehicle production,
the lessening of the global microchip shortage and our goal to increase onsite reuse and
recycling of treated wastewater.
Ford considers a year-to-year change between 5% and 15% as "higher"/"lower".
Primary
Not relevant
Ford Motor Company does not utilize primary treatment (as defined by CDP) for any of our
treatment only
discharges. All discharge waters at Ford that receive primary treatment subsequently receive
secondary treatment.
We provide secondary treatment anytime a manufacturing facility discharges directly to the
environment, if needed to meet discharge requirements to a municipality, or to facilitate onsite
reuse of treated wastewater,
In the near term, this volume is expected to remain the same at 0 as all primary water
subsequently receives secondary treatment.
Discharge to
Not relevant
Ford Motor Company does not discharge untreated water to the environment (as defined by
the natural
CDP).
environment
Ford discharged 7,260 megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party
without
destinations in 2022 and we do not discharge any untreated wastewater to the environment.
treatment
Discharge to a
Not relevant
Ford Motor Company does not discharge process wastewater to a third party without
third party
treatment.
without
Ford discharged 7,260 megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party
treatment
destinations in 2022 and we do not discharge any wastewater to third party without treatment.
Other
Relevant
5458.38
Higher
Increase/decrease
71-80
Ford Motor Company defines other treatment as some form of pre-treatment (chemical-
in business
physical, oil separation, solids removal, etc.) of process wastewater prior to discharge to a
activity
municipality for further treatment.
We provide pre-treatment (other) for all process wastewater.
In the near term, this volume is expected to increase due to increased vehicle production and
the lessen effect of the global microchip shortage, however our ultimate goal is to reduce this
volume and reuse wastewater onsite. Ford considers a year-to-year change between 5% and
15% as "higher"/"lower".
W1.3
(W1.3) Provide a figure for your organization's total water withdrawal efficiency.
Revenue
Total water withdrawal volume
Total water withdrawal
Anticipated forward trend
(megaliters)
efficiency
Row
1581000
15118.24
10457.566489221
We anticipate that the water withdrawal efficiency value will decrease, as our efficiency improves with increased production
1
00
which we anticipate will occur.
W1.4
(W1.4) Do any of your products contain substances classified as hazardous by a regulatory authority?
Row 1
Products contain hazardous substances
Comment
Yes
W1.4a
(W1.4a) What percentage of your company's revenue is associated with products containing substances classified as hazardous by a regulatory authority?
Regulatory classification of hazardous
% of revenue associated with products containing
Please explain
substances
substances in this list
List of substances (Canadian
More than 80%
As an automobile manufacturer, our vehicles utilize gasoline, diesel, windshield wiper fluid, and/or a battery
Environmental Protection Act)
which are considered hazardous substances.
W1.5
(W1.5) Do you engage with your value chain on water-related issues?
Engagement
Primary reason for no engagement
Please explain
Suppliers
Yes
Other value chain partners (e.g., customers)
Yes
W1.5a
(W1.5a) Do you assess your suppliers according to their impact on water security?
Row 1
Assessment of supplier impact
Yes, we assess the impact of our suppliers
Considered in assessment
Basin status (e.g., water stress or access to WASH services)
Supplier dependence on water
Supplier impacts on water availability
Supplier impacts on water quality
Number of suppliers identified as having a substantive impact
466
-
of total suppliers identified as having a substantive impact
1-25
Please explain
Ford has 11,500 direct and indirect suppliers, and we engage with a select group of key suppliers through the CDP Supply Chain Water questionnaire. These suppliers were selected for engagement as they are considered "substantive" to Ford's business. For the supply chain, Ford defines a supplier's impact as "substantive" if they supply greater than 0.1% of production spend and/or have a significant business relationship with Ford. In 2022, Ford expanded the CDP request to reach 466 suppliers representing 2.2% of our overall spend. The information that suppliers provide through the CDP Supply Chain Water questionnaire enables Ford to further analyze the impacts of our supply chain and prioritize further engagement to drive water stewardship and reductions.
W1.5b
(W1.5b) Do your suppliers have to meet water-related requirements as part of your organization's purchasing process?
Suppliers have to meet specific water-related requirements
Row 1
Yes, water-related requirements are included in our supplier contracts
Comment
W1.5c
(W1.5c) Provide details of the water-related requirements that suppliers have to meet as part of your organization's purchasing process, and the compliance measures in place.
Water-related requirement
Engaging with their suppliers on water security actions
-
of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement
76-99
- of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement
1-25
Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement
Grievance mechanism/Whistleblowing hotline
Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement
Retain and engage
Comment
Water-related requirement
Providing fully-functioning, safely managed WASH services to all workers
-
of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement
76-99
- of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement
1-25
Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement
Grievance mechanism/Whistleblowing hotline
Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement
Retain and engage
Comment
Water-related requirement
Reducing total water withdrawal volumes
-
of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement
76-99
- of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement
1-25
Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement
Grievance mechanism/Whistleblowing hotline
Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement
Retain and engage
Comment
Water-related requirement
Reducing water demands in water stressed basins
-
of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement
76-99
- of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement
1-25
Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement
Grievance mechanism/Whistleblowing hotline
Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement
Retain and engage
Comment
Water-related requirement
Reporting against a sustainability index with water-related factors (e.g., DJSI, CDP Water Security questionnaire, etc.)
-
of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement
76-99
- of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement
51-75
Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement
Grievance mechanism/Whistleblowing hotline
Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement
Retain and engage
Comment
W1.5d
(W1.5d) Provide details of any other water-related supplier engagement activity.
Type of engagement
Information collection
Details of engagement
Collect water management information at least annually from suppliers
Collect information on water-related risks at least annually from suppliers
Collect water quantity information at least annually from suppliers (e.g., withdrawal and discharge volumes)
- of suppliers by number 1-25
-
of suppliers with a substantive impact
76-99
Rationale for your engagement
As a global organization with 11,500 Tier 1 direct and indirect suppliers , Ford utilizes the CDP Supply Chain questionnaire as a mechanism to collect water security data from suppliers that are identified as having a substantive impact on our business and we use this disclosure platform as an opportunity to educate and provide guidance to suppliers to support their internal water stewardship strategy and disclosure. Ford provides a Frequently Asked Questions document which provides resources to support water evaluations and industry-wide water tools, as well as a CDP Improvement Guide which walks suppliers through the questionnaire and provides guidance on key actions to support strategic growth. In 2022, Ford engaged with 466 suppliers that were identified as substantive to Ford's business, and 258 responded, representing a 55% submittal rate.
The data that Ford obtains through the CDP Supply Chain questionnaire undergoes careful analysis and is a key component of our strategic engagement with suppliers and helps to inform our supply chain sustainability strategy.
Impact of the engagement and measures of success
For CDP, Ford tracks the overall supplier participation rate, as Ford looks to engage with as many substantive suppliers as possible. We view CDP as an opportunity to engage and ensure our suppliers are actively managing their water impacts. As Ford increased the overall supplier request for CDP Water Security in 2022, we saw a slight regression in the overall participation rate compared to years past; however, we were able to engage and obtain more information from suppliers than ever before through this program. Overall, Ford received 258 supplier submissions, which was a 31% increase in submittals based on the number of supplier submissions. Our goal is to achieve an 80% submittal rate among our suppliers, or engage them through other data collection mechanisms, like M2030.
In 2022, several CDP suppliers identified that Ford's engagement had driven them to collaborate on water projects. In particular, a few suppliers mentioned Ford's climate and water targets and their desire to align their corporate strategy to feed into customer targets and ambitions, as well as some information regarding a new product that could reduce water impacts.
Comment
Type of engagement
Innovation & collaboration
Details of engagement
Encourage/incentivize innovation to reduce water impacts in products and services
Educate suppliers about water stewardship and collaboration
-
of suppliers by number
26-50
- of suppliers with a substantive impact
51-75
Rationale for your engagement
In 2022, Ford transitioned from our internal supply chain sustainability program, the Partnership for A Cleaner Environment (PACE) to working with our suppliers at scale on best practices for water through our environmental program with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). We engaged with 10 suppliers in 2022 on our PACE program and water savings were identified. In November 2022, we invited 3000 Tier 1 Direct suppliers in over 66 countries to join the strongly recommended Ford campaign with M2030 to engage our suppliers with measuring, managing, and reducing emissions, waste and water. The M2030 platform also provides supplier education webinars on Exploring water risk, Wastewater Treatment Technology, Effluent Treatment and Water Reuse. 2022 was a transitional year to M2030 and we expect the engagement to increase as the campaign beds in.
Impact of the engagement and measures of success
Ford was able to bring 45 best practices and training to a wider audience than we could ever achieve previously with internal best practice program PACE. As part of the M2030 program we will be tracking water savings as a result of implemented and forecasted water savings. As M2030 was launched in the end of 2022, we are still waiting to have a full year of data in order to track water savings. However, Ford will be monitoring these numbers closely and working to encourage suppliers to implement reduction measures and drive further progress with their water strategies. Additionally, it will provide data to identify hot spots for future action.
Comment
W1.5e
(W1.5e) Provide details of any water-related engagement activity with customers or other value chain partners.
Type of stakeholder
Other, please specify (Employees/communities)
Type of engagement
Education / information sharing
Details of engagement
Educate and work with stakeholders on understanding and measuring exposure to water-related risks
Rationale for your engagement
Ford prioritizes engagement with its employees and the communities where its operations are located. By engaging with employees, we are able to deeply embed Ford's water conservation strategy with each employee's daily tasks. By engaging with local communities where we have operations, we are able to demonstrate our commitment to the human right to water and the provision of WASH services to all. Ford engages with its employees and local communities through the Ford Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford, and programs like the Ford Volunteer Corps and the Bill Ford Better World Challenge, just to name a few. The Bill Ford Better World Challenge is a global grant program that supports employee-led efforts to address issues surrounding mobility, food and shelter, and access to water, sanitation and hygiene in their local communities. One recent project, the Watergen program in drought-stricken South Africa used special equipment hitched to a Ford Ranger to capture moisture from the air. It was able to provide clean and safe drinking water for 2,700 community members in the Eastern Cape.
Impact of the engagement and measures of success
In 2022, 5,400 Ford employees spent over 50,000 hours volunteering in community service projects throughout the year. Ford measures our success based increases in the number of employees involved and the number of projects.
W2. Business impacts
W2.1
(W2.1) Has your organization experienced any detrimental water-related impacts?
No
W2.2
(W2.2) In the reporting year, was your organization subject to any fines, enforcement orders, and/or other penalties for water-related regulatory violations?
Water-related
Fines, enforcement orders,
Comment
regulatory violations
and/or other penalties
Row
No
All Ford facilities report out on any water related regulatory violations at least monthly during Business Process Reviews. These reviews are
1
consolidated to a regional and global level on a monthly basis as well.
W3. Procedures
W3.1
(W3.1) Does your organization identify and classify potential water pollutants associated with its activities that could have a detrimental impact on water ecosystems or human health?
Identification
How potential water pollutants are identified and classified
Please
and
explain
classification
of potential
water
pollutants
Row
Yes, we
Ford has various methods to identify and classify pollutants that may have a detrimental impact on the local ecosystem or human health, depending on whether the water is
<>
1
identify and
discharged directly, or indirectly, to the environment. These pollutants are commonly found in Ford's wastewaters prior to treatment, and typically included in permits. In either case,
Applica
classify our
Ford always utilizes Federal/local regulations as a primary method, and if there is an absence of regulations Ford has an internal guideline that describes minimum treatment levels
ble>
potential water
(eg. pH discharge to surface must be between 6-9, Chemical Oxygen Demand discharged to irrigation must be below a concentration of 150 mg/L ) for wastewater of major
pollutants
pollutants prior to discharge.
Ford has an aspirational goal as part of its Global Manufacturing Water Strategy to improve water discharge quality with an initial emphasis around direct discharges through
monitoring and source reduction, especially around nutrient loading. Ford believes excess nutrients can reduce physical habitat quality, increase nuisance plant/algae growth, and
increase algal toxin production. Sites that discharge directly to the environment utilize an internal list of nutrients (eg. nitrogen compounds, phosphorous) that they compare their
incoming material chemistry against to target reductions of these materials. Pollutants of concern (eg. nutrients) are analyzed at least annually. Success is having lower
concentrations and/or lower incoming material volumes.
W3.1a
