Ford Motor Company - Water Security 2023

W0. Introduction

W0.1

(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive company based in Dearborn, Michigan with 48 plants and about 173,000 employees worldwide. Our core business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing and servicing Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC ("Ford Credit") which is wholly owned and fully consolidated. At the same time, Ford is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, self-driving, and connected vehicle services.

Contributing to a better world is a core value at Ford, and our commitment to sustainability is a key part of who we are as a company. Guided by our purpose to help build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams, our vision is to create a more dynamic and vibrant company that improves people's lives around the world while creating value for all stakeholders. Ford is committed to being fully carbon neutral worldwide across our vehicles, facilities and suppliers by no later than 2050, and recently announced we have implemented new science-based targets towards this ambition, in line with terms of the Paris Climate Agreement. The risks and opportunities associated with the changing climate are shaping the way we do business, from offering electrified versions of our popular models by investing more than $30 billion through 2025, to a global carbon reduction strategy focused on powering our facilities with 100% local, renewable and zero carbon energy. Ford is continuously rethinking the way we use energy at our manufacturing facilities and other sites to help address climate change. We're creating high-performing,high-quality vehicles in environmentally and socially responsible ways, and reducing the effects of our operations and supply chains through world-class facilities. By using renewable and recycled materials in our vehicles, we're reducing waste, using fewer natural resources and improving vehicle quality and performance. Beyond minimizing our impact on the environment, Ford is committed to creating a net positive contribution to society the environment. Through our work in advancing our planet we are contributing to the following UN SDGs - Good Health and Well-Being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action.

Our environmental Aspirational Goals include achieving carbon neutrality globally no later than 2050, attaining zero air emissions from our vehicles and facilities, using 100% carbon-free electricity in all manufacturing plants globally by 2035, reaching true zero waste to landfill across our operations, eliminating single-use plastics from our operations by 2030, aspiring to use only recycled and renewable content in vehicle plastics, making zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes, and aspiring to use freshwater for human consumption only. 2035 targets for our vehicles and manufacturing facilities have been approved by the Science Base Target Initiative.

For us, mobility is about human progress and making people's lives better in mature economies and major cities as well as helping solve problems in areas of the world that tend to be under-served by technology advances. We are reimagining what mobility will look like and foresee clean, smart vehicles communicating with each other, as well as the road infrastructure and public transit systems, orchestrated by open cloud-based platforms. We also promote safer behavior through a range of driver assist and semi- autonomous technologies. To help build a better world, we are doing our part to help meet the collective challenges the world faces across a range of sustainability issues and developing strategies to address them. We aim to earn trust, drive progress and make positive impacts. Ford has years of experience promoting supplier environmental disclosure through the CDP Supply Chain program Climate & Water questionnaires. We have also shared Ford facilities' best practices in reducing our environmental footprint with key suppliers through our Partnership for A Cleaner Environment (PACE) program which has transitioned to Manufacture 2030. In 2022, Ford communicated updated supplier environmental requirements via our new Supply Chain Code of Conduct, including the requirement to establish science-based GHG reduction targets and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions upon request. Ford suppliers are required to minimize their impact on climate change by establishing science-based GHG reduction targets.

W0.2

(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Reporting year

Start date

End date

January 1 2022

December 31 2022

W0.3

(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.

Argentina

Canada

China

Germany

India

Mexico

Romania

South Africa

Spain

Taiwan, China

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

United States of America

Viet Nam

W0.4

(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

USD

W0.5

(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.

Companies, entities or groups over which operational control is exercised

W0.6

(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?

Yes

W0.6a

(W0.6a) Please report the exclusions.

Exclusion

Please explain

Commercial office

The use of water in office buildings is excluded because many Ford office buildings are leased and Ford does not have direct control over the water usage. Also, the amount of water used in

buildings and facilities

office buildings is minor (less than 2 megaliters per year) and represents 0.01% of total reported 2022 withdrawal compared to the amount of water used in manufacturing plants

not associated with

(withdrawals in the range of 15,400 megaliters per year). Commercial office buildings and facilities not associated with manufacturing are, however, encouraged to independently develop

manufacturing.

programs to monitor, track and reduce water usage.

W0.7

(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?

Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.

Provide your unique identifier

Yes, an ISIN code

US3453708600

Yes, a Ticker symbol

F

W1. Current state

W1.1

(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.

Direct use

Indirect

Please explain

importance

use

rating

importance

rating

Sufficient amounts of

Vital

Important

Direct use of freshwater is vital for operations because Ford uses water in many key manufacturing processes, including vehicle painting, cooling towers, and

good quality

machining of powertrain components as well as for employee use (WASH). Indirect freshwater use is also important to operations. Ford is a large purchaser of

freshwater available

materials, parts and components that use water in their manufacture such as aluminum, steel, rubber, and plastics. A lack of good quality freshwater can have an

for use

appreciable impact on our direct and indirect operations hence the rating of "vital for operations" and "important".

Ford expects that sufficient amounts of good quality freshwater available for use will continue to be vital for direct use in the future, as our core manufacturing

processes will be the same. We expect that our suppliers will continue to depend on access to water for operations and that water scarcity concerns will continue

to emerge globally, due to the increased demand and variable supply.

Sufficient amounts of

Important

Important

Ford uses water in many key manufacturing processes, and direct use of recycled, brackish and/or produced water is currently important for Ford facilities in water

recycled, brackish

scarce regions to ensure enough water for all production needs without significantly reducing available freshwater. We expect it to continue to be important in the

and/or produced

future, and may become vital as water scarcity continues to increase globally. Ford has an ultimate goal of zero water withdrawal for its manufacturing processes,

water available for

and the availability of sufficient amounts of recycled water will help us achieve this goal.

use

In our manufacturing plant in Valencia, Spain the concentrate of a Reverse Osmosis (R/O) installation feeds another stage of R/O unit as raw water to improve the

overall efficiency and to optimize the water balance.

Indirect use of recycled water by our suppliers is important for continuity of supply, especially in water scare regions. Our suppliers report reuse of reverse osmosis

reject water for painting operations and treated wastewater for irrigation. We expect water scarcity to increase in some regions in the future, which will keep the

ranking as "important". Water recycling will reduce freshwater dependence.

W1.2

(W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?

% of

Frequency of

Method of measurement

Please explain

sites/facilities/operations

measurement

Water withdrawals

100%

Monthly

Ford manufacturing facility obtains the data from water

Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor incoming water at 100 percent of sites.

- total volumes

bills and enters it into a corporate database monthly.

Each Ford manufacturing facility obtains the data from water bills and enters it into a

corporate database monthly. Water use is vital for manufacturing operations and

community use, therefore it is important to track actual usage as a baseline for water goal

setting.

Water withdrawals

100%

Monthly

Ford manufacturing facility obtains this data from water

Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor incoming water at 100 percent of sites.

- volumes by

bills and enters it into a corporate database monthly.

Water sources include city, surface, well, and gray water (wastewater). It is important to

source

understand the source of the water withdrawal from a watershed impact perspective and as

a baseline for goal setting. Each Ford manufacturing facility obtains this data from water bills

and enters it into a corporate database monthly.

Entrained water

Produced water

Water withdrawals

100%

Continuously

Monitoring is done by sampling and analysis, with TDS

Water used in production processes must meet strict quality standards and thererfore is

quality

(Total Dissolved Solids)and conductivity being

measured and monitored in all Ford facilities. The frequency of monitoring varies depending

commonly monitored.

on the consistency of the water source, availability of pre-treatment at the plant and the

criticality of the operation in which it is used. Monitoring frequency can range from daily to

monthly to annually. Monitoring is done by sampling and analysis, with TDS (Total

Dissolved Solids)and conductivity being commonly monitored.

Water discharges

100%

Monthly

Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a

Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent

- total volumes

combination of continuous flow meters and batch

of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. Discharge data provides

volume determinators. Each Ford manufacturing facility

a key data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored

then enters this data monthly into a corporate

by a combination of continuous flow meters and batch volume determinators. Each Ford

database.

manufacturing facility then enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Discharge

data provides a key data point to calculate consumption. Sanitary is only able to be

measured at sites that have sanitary meters.

Water discharges

100%

Monthly

Ford manufacturing facility enters this data monthly into

Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent

- volumes by

a corporate database.

of sites. Tracking destination provides data regarding how watersheds may be affected.

destination

Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. Discharge data provides a key

data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a

combination of continuous flow meters and batch volume determinators. Each Ford

manufacturing facility enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only

able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters.

Water discharges

100%

Monthly

Process water discharge volumes are monitored by a

Ford's standard practice is to measure and monitor process water discharge at 100 percent

- volumes by

combination of continuous flow meters and batch

of sites. Process water discharge can be measured or calculated. Discharge data provides

treatment method

volume determinators. Each Ford manufacturing facility

a key data point to calculate consumption. Process water discharge volumes are monitored

enters this data monthly into a corporate database.

by a combination of continuous flow meters and batch volume determinators. Each Ford

manufacturing facility enters this data monthly into a corporate database. Sanitary is only

able to be measured at sites that have sanitary meters.

Water discharge

100%

Yearly

Commonly measured parameters are TDS (Total

Ford's discharges are subject to many regulatory requirements, therefore we measure and

quality - by

Dissolved Solids) and zinc and methods are lab

monitor standard effluent parameters and report to the appropriate regulatory agencies as

standard effluent

analysis or in-line measurement.

required. Frequency of monitoring and parameters monitored vary by facility depending on

parameters

discharge permits, ranging from batch to weekly to annual to continuous. Commonly

measured parameters are TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) and zinc and methods are lab

analysis or in-line measurement.

% of

Frequency of

Method of measurement

Please explain

sites/facilities/operations

measurement

Water discharge

Not relevant

<>

The majority of Ford's water discharge (over 97%) goes to an additional facility for

quality -

Applicable>

treatment, and thus the final emissions released to the environment are unknown. For the

emissions to water

Ford sites that have direct discharge to surface waters (<0.4% of global discharges), our

(nitrates,

emissions are measured in concentrations and we do not convert to loading as it is not

phosphates,

regulated in this manner. Additionally, the wastewater from direct dischargers is biologically

pesticides, and/or

treated for nutrients and other priority pollutants. We do not anticipate that this metric will

other priority

be relevant in the future due to the low volumes and our discharge permits are

substances)

concentration-based limits.

Water discharge

Not relevant

<>

Ford's water discharges are generally an ambient temperature, so this is not a relevant

quality -

Applicable>

metric for Ford. We expect Ford's discharges to be at ambient temperature in the future,

temperature

therefore we do not expect this metric to be relevant in the future.

Water

76-99

Continuously

Consumption data is obtained from water assessments

Ford does not separately calculate consumption at each facility on an ongoing basis. This

consumption -

performed at select Ford facilities.

decision is continually reassessed via the water assessments performed each year.

total volume

Consumption data is obtained from water assessments performed at select Ford facilities.

As of 2022, a third party has conducted water assessments at Ford facilities. These

assessments indicate that consumption associated with water incorporated into the product

are not material.

Water

100%

Continuously

We monitor 100% of the facilities that have end of pipe

We monitor 100% of the facilities that have end of pipe wastewater recycling at least

recycled/reused

wastewater recycling at least monthly using meters.

monthly using meters. There are also many other recycle and reuse projects at our

facilities. Examples include cooling tower cycles of concentration, paint pit water reuse,

reverse osmosis reject water reuse, and cooling tower blowdown reuse. Monitoring of these

types of recycling and reuse varies in frequency.

The provision of

100%

Continuously

At existing facilities, human rights assessments are

Ford has acknowledged the human right to water and in 2014, became a signatory to the

fully-functioning,

performed, and these include checking on the

UN CEO Water Mandate. Our Code of Human Rights, Basic Working Conditions, and

safely managed

provision of WASH services to all workers. Human

Corporate Responsibility requires Ford to provide a safe and healthy work environment for

WASH services to

rights assessments are completed on four facilities per

all employees at 100% of our sites. At existing facilities, human rights assessments are

all workers

year. For new facilities, the method of ensuring that

performed, and these include checking on the provision of WASH services to all workers.

fully-functioning, safely managed WASH services are

Human rights assessments are completed on four facilities per year. For new facilities, the

provided to all workers is inclusion of this requirement in

method of ensuring that fully-functioning, safely managed WASH services are provided to

facility building specifications. Therefore, when new

all workers is inclusion of this requirement in facility building specifications. Therefore, when

facilities are built, WASH services are provided to all

new facilities are built, WASH services are provided to all workers.

workers.

W1.2b

(W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, how do they compare to the previous reporting year, and how are they forecasted to change?

Volume

Comparison with

Primary reason for

Five-

Primary reason

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

previous

comparison with previous

year

for forecast

reporting year

reporting year

forecast

Total

15100

About the same

Increase/decrease in

About

Investment in

Water usage is proportionate to our production. Although Ford forecasts production to increase,

withdrawals

business activity

the

water-smart

we anticipate that water withdrawal will remain about the same due to offsets in reduction

same

technology/process

technology and efficiencies.

Total

7434

About the same

Increase/decrease in

About

Investment in

Water usage is proportionate to our production. Although Ford forecasts production to increase,

discharges

business activity

the

water-smart

we anticipate that water withdrawal will remain about the same due to offsets in reduction

same

technology/process

technology and efficiencies.

Total

7666

About the same

Increase/decrease in

About

Investment in

Water usage is proportionate to our production. Although Ford forecasts production to increase,

consumption

business activity

the

water-smart

we anticipate that water withdrawal will remain about the same due to offsets in reduction

same

technology/process

technology and efficiencies.

W1.2d

(W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress, provide the proportion, how it compares with the previous reporting year, and how it is forecasted to change.

Withdrawals

%

Comparison

Primary reason

Five-

Primary reason

Identification

Please explain

are from

withdrawn

with

for comparison

year

for forecast

tool

areas with

from

previous

with previous

forecast

water stress

areas with

reporting

reporting year

water

year

stress

Row

Yes

11-25

About the

Increase/decrease

Lower

Investment in

WRI

Ford uses the WRI Aqueduct tool and its default values and thresholds to evaluate all of Ford's

1

same

in business

water-smart

Aqueduct

global facilities across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa for baseline

activity

technology/process

water stress and overall water risk. Using the various outputs of the WRI tool, sites with "High" or

"Extremely High" outputs for baseline water stress were defined as an area with water stress, then

internal company knowledge was used to confirm the area was truly a water stressed area. Based

on this process, we determined that eleven (11) of Ford's manufacturing sites are in water stressed

areas. The number of water stressed sites remains unchanged from when the tool was previously

utilized in 2018 as well as a 2022 comparison to the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas. Year-to-year

changes of less than 5% were considered "about the same". The water stressed facilities include

plants in India, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa and Spain.

W1.2h

(W1.2h) Provide total water withdrawal data by source.

Relevance

Volume

Comparison

Primary reason for

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with previous

comparison with

reporting year

previous reporting year

Fresh surface water, including

Relevant

149

Higher

Increase/decrease in

Vehicle production increased approximately 13% from 2021 to 2022, which is primarily responsible

rainwater, water from wetlands,

business activity

for the increase in water withdrawals despite water withdrawal reduction programs. Ford considers

rivers, and lakes

an increase of 5% to 15% to be "higher".

Brackish surface water/Seawater

Not

<>

Ford withdrew 15,100 megaliters from fresh surface water, groundwater or third party sources in

relevant

Applicable>

2022, and did not withdraw from brackish surface water or seawater, therefore this source is not

relevant.

Groundwater - renewable

Relevant

1173

Much higher

Increase/decrease in

Vehicle production increased approximately 13% from 2021 to 2022, which is primarily responsible

business activity

for the increase in water withdrawals despite water withdrawal reduction program. Ford considers an

increase greater than 15% to be "much higher".

Groundwater - non-renewable

Relevant

1731

Higher

Increase/decrease in

Vehicle production increased approximately 13% from 2021 to 2022, which is primarily responsible

business activity

for the increase in water withdrawals despite water withdrawal reduction program. Ford considers an

increase of 5% to 15% to be "higher".

Produced/Entrained water

Not

<>

Ford withdrew 15,100 megaliters from fresh surface water, groundwater or third party sources in

relevant

Applicable>

2022, and did not withdraw from produced/entrained water, therefore this source is not relevant.

Third party sources

Relevant

12047

Higher

Increase/decrease in

Vehicle production increased approximately 13% from 2021 to 2022, which is primarily responsible

business activity

for the increase in water withdrawals despite water withdrawal reduction program. Ford considers an

increase of 5% to 15% to be "higher".

W1.2i

(W1.2i) Provide total water discharge data by destination.

Relevance

Volume

Comparison

Primary reason for

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with previous

comparison with

reporting year

previous reporting year

Fresh surface

Relevant

27

Lower

Facility closure

Closure of two facilities in India led to a decrease in fresh surface water discharges. Ford considers a change of 5% to

water

15% to be "lower".

Brackish

Not

Ford discharged 7,434 megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third-party destinations in 2022, and did not

surface

relevant

discharge to brackish surface water or seawater, therefore this destination is not relevant.

water/seawater

Groundwater

Relevant

199

Much higher

Increase/decrease in

Ford sites where discharges occur to groundwater are primarily for irrigation purposes (reuse). Ford considers a

business activity

change of 15% or more to be "much higher". Production activities at these sites increased significantly from 2021 to

2022, leading to an increase in groundwater discharges.

Third-party

Relevant

7208

About the same

Increase/decrease in

Vehicle production increased approximately 13% from 2021 to 2022. However, our water discharge to third-party

destinations

business activity

destinations remained about the same due in part to our recycling and reduction efforts. Ford considers a change of

0% to 5% to be "about the same".

W1.2j

(W1.2j) Within your direct operations, indicate the highest level(s) to which you treat your discharge.

Relevance

Volume

Comparison of

Primary reason

% of your

Please explain

of treatment

(megaliters/year)

treated volume

for comparison

sites/facilities/operations

level to

with previous

with previous

this volume applies to

discharge

reporting year

reporting year

Tertiary

Not relevant

Ford Motor Company does not utilize tertiary treatment (as defined by CDP) for any of our

treatment

discharges.

Ford discharged 7,260 megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party

destinations. In 2022, Ford did not conduct tertiary treatment as we would only consider using

it in the event that our biological system was unable to meet discharge permit limits /

parameters (e.g. phosphates, nitrogen, etc.). Therefore this level of treatment is not relevant.

Secondary

Relevant

1802.4

Lower

Facility closure

21-30

Ford Motor Company defines secondary treatment as biologically treated wastewater.

treatment

We provide this level of treatment to comply with local regulations, however in the absence of

local regulations around wastewater discharge quality, Ford has internal minimum treatment

standards to comply with (there are currently no Ford facilities that operate in an area without

local regulations).

We provide secondary treatment anytime a manufacturing facility discharges directly to the

environment, if needed to meet discharge requirements to a municipality, or to facilitate onsite

reuse of treated wastewater. Secondary treatment was lower than 2021 volumes, as two

facilities were retooling or closed down, resulting in a decrease in water needs.

In the near term, this volume is expected to increase due to both increased vehicle production,

the lessening of the global microchip shortage and our goal to increase onsite reuse and

recycling of treated wastewater.

Ford considers a year-to-year change between 5% and 15% as "higher"/"lower".

Primary

Not relevant

Ford Motor Company does not utilize primary treatment (as defined by CDP) for any of our

treatment only

discharges. All discharge waters at Ford that receive primary treatment subsequently receive

secondary treatment.

We provide secondary treatment anytime a manufacturing facility discharges directly to the

environment, if needed to meet discharge requirements to a municipality, or to facilitate onsite

reuse of treated wastewater,

In the near term, this volume is expected to remain the same at 0 as all primary water

subsequently receives secondary treatment.

Discharge to

Not relevant

Ford Motor Company does not discharge untreated water to the environment (as defined by

the natural

CDP).

environment

Ford discharged 7,260 megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party

without

destinations in 2022 and we do not discharge any untreated wastewater to the environment.

treatment

Discharge to a

Not relevant

Ford Motor Company does not discharge process wastewater to a third party without

third party

treatment.

without

Ford discharged 7,260 megaliters to fresh surface water, groundwater or third party

treatment

destinations in 2022 and we do not discharge any wastewater to third party without treatment.

Other

Relevant

5458.38

Higher

Increase/decrease

71-80

Ford Motor Company defines other treatment as some form of pre-treatment (chemical-

in business

physical, oil separation, solids removal, etc.) of process wastewater prior to discharge to a

activity

municipality for further treatment.

We provide pre-treatment (other) for all process wastewater.

In the near term, this volume is expected to increase due to increased vehicle production and

the lessen effect of the global microchip shortage, however our ultimate goal is to reduce this

volume and reuse wastewater onsite. Ford considers a year-to-year change between 5% and

15% as "higher"/"lower".

W1.3

(W1.3) Provide a figure for your organization's total water withdrawal efficiency.

Revenue

Total water withdrawal volume

Total water withdrawal

Anticipated forward trend

(megaliters)

efficiency

Row

1581000

15118.24

10457.566489221

We anticipate that the water withdrawal efficiency value will decrease, as our efficiency improves with increased production

1

00

which we anticipate will occur.

W1.4

(W1.4) Do any of your products contain substances classified as hazardous by a regulatory authority?

Row 1

Products contain hazardous substances

Comment

Yes

W1.4a

(W1.4a) What percentage of your company's revenue is associated with products containing substances classified as hazardous by a regulatory authority?

Regulatory classification of hazardous

% of revenue associated with products containing

Please explain

substances

substances in this list

List of substances (Canadian

More than 80%

As an automobile manufacturer, our vehicles utilize gasoline, diesel, windshield wiper fluid, and/or a battery

Environmental Protection Act)

which are considered hazardous substances.

W1.5

(W1.5) Do you engage with your value chain on water-related issues?

Engagement

Primary reason for no engagement

Please explain

Suppliers

Yes

Other value chain partners (e.g., customers)

Yes

W1.5a

(W1.5a) Do you assess your suppliers according to their impact on water security?

Row 1

Assessment of supplier impact

Yes, we assess the impact of our suppliers

Considered in assessment

Basin status (e.g., water stress or access to WASH services)

Supplier dependence on water

Supplier impacts on water availability

Supplier impacts on water quality

Number of suppliers identified as having a substantive impact

466

  • of total suppliers identified as having a substantive impact
    1-25

Please explain

Ford has 11,500 direct and indirect suppliers, and we engage with a select group of key suppliers through the CDP Supply Chain Water questionnaire. These suppliers were selected for engagement as they are considered "substantive" to Ford's business. For the supply chain, Ford defines a supplier's impact as "substantive" if they supply greater than 0.1% of production spend and/or have a significant business relationship with Ford. In 2022, Ford expanded the CDP request to reach 466 suppliers representing 2.2% of our overall spend. The information that suppliers provide through the CDP Supply Chain Water questionnaire enables Ford to further analyze the impacts of our supply chain and prioritize further engagement to drive water stewardship and reductions.

W1.5b

(W1.5b) Do your suppliers have to meet water-related requirements as part of your organization's purchasing process?

Suppliers have to meet specific water-related requirements

Row 1

Yes, water-related requirements are included in our supplier contracts

Comment

W1.5c

(W1.5c) Provide details of the water-related requirements that suppliers have to meet as part of your organization's purchasing process, and the compliance measures in place.

Water-related requirement

Engaging with their suppliers on water security actions

  • of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement
    76-99
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement

1-25

Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement

Grievance mechanism/Whistleblowing hotline

Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement

Retain and engage

Comment

Water-related requirement

Providing fully-functioning, safely managed WASH services to all workers

  • of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement
    76-99
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement

1-25

Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement

Grievance mechanism/Whistleblowing hotline

Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement

Retain and engage

Comment

Water-related requirement

Reducing total water withdrawal volumes

  • of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement
    76-99
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement

1-25

Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement

Grievance mechanism/Whistleblowing hotline

Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement

Retain and engage

Comment

Water-related requirement

Reducing water demands in water stressed basins

  • of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement
    76-99
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement

1-25

Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement

Grievance mechanism/Whistleblowing hotline

Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement

Retain and engage

Comment

Water-related requirement

Reporting against a sustainability index with water-related factors (e.g., DJSI, CDP Water Security questionnaire, etc.)

  • of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement
    76-99
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement

51-75

Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement

Grievance mechanism/Whistleblowing hotline

Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement

Retain and engage

Comment

W1.5d

(W1.5d) Provide details of any other water-related supplier engagement activity.

Type of engagement

Information collection

Details of engagement

Collect water management information at least annually from suppliers

Collect information on water-related risks at least annually from suppliers

Collect water quantity information at least annually from suppliers (e.g., withdrawal and discharge volumes)

  • of suppliers by number 1-25
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact
    76-99

Rationale for your engagement

As a global organization with 11,500 Tier 1 direct and indirect suppliers , Ford utilizes the CDP Supply Chain questionnaire as a mechanism to collect water security data from suppliers that are identified as having a substantive impact on our business and we use this disclosure platform as an opportunity to educate and provide guidance to suppliers to support their internal water stewardship strategy and disclosure. Ford provides a Frequently Asked Questions document which provides resources to support water evaluations and industry-wide water tools, as well as a CDP Improvement Guide which walks suppliers through the questionnaire and provides guidance on key actions to support strategic growth. In 2022, Ford engaged with 466 suppliers that were identified as substantive to Ford's business, and 258 responded, representing a 55% submittal rate.

The data that Ford obtains through the CDP Supply Chain questionnaire undergoes careful analysis and is a key component of our strategic engagement with suppliers and helps to inform our supply chain sustainability strategy.

Impact of the engagement and measures of success

For CDP, Ford tracks the overall supplier participation rate, as Ford looks to engage with as many substantive suppliers as possible. We view CDP as an opportunity to engage and ensure our suppliers are actively managing their water impacts. As Ford increased the overall supplier request for CDP Water Security in 2022, we saw a slight regression in the overall participation rate compared to years past; however, we were able to engage and obtain more information from suppliers than ever before through this program. Overall, Ford received 258 supplier submissions, which was a 31% increase in submittals based on the number of supplier submissions. Our goal is to achieve an 80% submittal rate among our suppliers, or engage them through other data collection mechanisms, like M2030.

In 2022, several CDP suppliers identified that Ford's engagement had driven them to collaborate on water projects. In particular, a few suppliers mentioned Ford's climate and water targets and their desire to align their corporate strategy to feed into customer targets and ambitions, as well as some information regarding a new product that could reduce water impacts.

Comment

Type of engagement

Innovation & collaboration

Details of engagement

Encourage/incentivize innovation to reduce water impacts in products and services

Educate suppliers about water stewardship and collaboration

  • of suppliers by number
    26-50
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact
    51-75

Rationale for your engagement

In 2022, Ford transitioned from our internal supply chain sustainability program, the Partnership for A Cleaner Environment (PACE) to working with our suppliers at scale on best practices for water through our environmental program with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). We engaged with 10 suppliers in 2022 on our PACE program and water savings were identified. In November 2022, we invited 3000 Tier 1 Direct suppliers in over 66 countries to join the strongly recommended Ford campaign with M2030 to engage our suppliers with measuring, managing, and reducing emissions, waste and water. The M2030 platform also provides supplier education webinars on Exploring water risk, Wastewater Treatment Technology, Effluent Treatment and Water Reuse. 2022 was a transitional year to M2030 and we expect the engagement to increase as the campaign beds in.

Impact of the engagement and measures of success

Ford was able to bring 45 best practices and training to a wider audience than we could ever achieve previously with internal best practice program PACE. As part of the M2030 program we will be tracking water savings as a result of implemented and forecasted water savings. As M2030 was launched in the end of 2022, we are still waiting to have a full year of data in order to track water savings. However, Ford will be monitoring these numbers closely and working to encourage suppliers to implement reduction measures and drive further progress with their water strategies. Additionally, it will provide data to identify hot spots for future action.

Comment

W1.5e

(W1.5e) Provide details of any water-related engagement activity with customers or other value chain partners.

Type of stakeholder

Other, please specify (Employees/communities)

Type of engagement

Education / information sharing

Details of engagement

Educate and work with stakeholders on understanding and measuring exposure to water-related risks

Rationale for your engagement

Ford prioritizes engagement with its employees and the communities where its operations are located. By engaging with employees, we are able to deeply embed Ford's water conservation strategy with each employee's daily tasks. By engaging with local communities where we have operations, we are able to demonstrate our commitment to the human right to water and the provision of WASH services to all. Ford engages with its employees and local communities through the Ford Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford, and programs like the Ford Volunteer Corps and the Bill Ford Better World Challenge, just to name a few. The Bill Ford Better World Challenge is a global grant program that supports employee-led efforts to address issues surrounding mobility, food and shelter, and access to water, sanitation and hygiene in their local communities. One recent project, the Watergen program in drought-stricken South Africa used special equipment hitched to a Ford Ranger to capture moisture from the air. It was able to provide clean and safe drinking water for 2,700 community members in the Eastern Cape.

Impact of the engagement and measures of success

In 2022, 5,400 Ford employees spent over 50,000 hours volunteering in community service projects throughout the year. Ford measures our success based increases in the number of employees involved and the number of projects.

W2. Business impacts

W2.1

(W2.1) Has your organization experienced any detrimental water-related impacts?

No

W2.2

(W2.2) In the reporting year, was your organization subject to any fines, enforcement orders, and/or other penalties for water-related regulatory violations?

Water-related

Fines, enforcement orders,

Comment

regulatory violations

and/or other penalties

Row

No

All Ford facilities report out on any water related regulatory violations at least monthly during Business Process Reviews. These reviews are

1

consolidated to a regional and global level on a monthly basis as well.

W3. Procedures

W3.1

(W3.1) Does your organization identify and classify potential water pollutants associated with its activities that could have a detrimental impact on water ecosystems or human health?

Identification

How potential water pollutants are identified and classified

Please

and

explain

classification

of potential

water

pollutants

Row

Yes, we

Ford has various methods to identify and classify pollutants that may have a detrimental impact on the local ecosystem or human health, depending on whether the water is

<>

1

identify and

discharged directly, or indirectly, to the environment. These pollutants are commonly found in Ford's wastewaters prior to treatment, and typically included in permits. In either case,

Applica

classify our

Ford always utilizes Federal/local regulations as a primary method, and if there is an absence of regulations Ford has an internal guideline that describes minimum treatment levels

ble>

potential water

(eg. pH discharge to surface must be between 6-9, Chemical Oxygen Demand discharged to irrigation must be below a concentration of 150 mg/L ) for wastewater of major

pollutants

pollutants prior to discharge.

Ford has an aspirational goal as part of its Global Manufacturing Water Strategy to improve water discharge quality with an initial emphasis around direct discharges through

monitoring and source reduction, especially around nutrient loading. Ford believes excess nutrients can reduce physical habitat quality, increase nuisance plant/algae growth, and

increase algal toxin production. Sites that discharge directly to the environment utilize an internal list of nutrients (eg. nitrogen compounds, phosphorous) that they compare their

incoming material chemistry against to target reductions of these materials. Pollutants of concern (eg. nutrients) are analyzed at least annually. Success is having lower

concentrations and/or lower incoming material volumes.

W3.1a

