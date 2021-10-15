Ford Motor : China Year-to-Date Sales Grow 11%, Driven by Record Lincoln Sales (opens in new window)

Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Ford Motor : China Year-to-Date Sales Grow 11%, Driven by Record Lincoln Sales

10/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
NEWS

www.twitter.com/ford www.facebook.com/ford www.instagram.com/ford www.medium.com/@ford

Ford China Year-to-Date Sales Grow 11%, Driven by Record Lincoln Sales

  • Ford China year-to-date sales approached 457,000 units, up 11% year-over-year
  • Lincoln sales in first three quarters exceeded 66,000 units, up 68.7% year-over-year, while Lincoln achieved best-ever monthly sales of more than 8,600 units in September
  • Ford brand SUV sales up 8.3% year-to-date, with passenger vehicle sales of approximately 165,000 units
  • Strong momentum with Ford+ growth segment reflects plans for 100 city stores within five years to sell electric vehicles directly to consumers in China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2021 - Ford Motor Company achieved double-digit growth of 11% in year-to-date sales in Greater China, with approximately 457,000 units sold in the first three quarters of the year. Sales of Lincoln luxury vehicles surpassed 66,000 units, up 68.7%, while year-to-date Ford brand passenger vehicle sales were flat with approximately 165,000 units sold.

Third-quarter sales in Greater China exceeded 150,100 units, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.7%, due to continued challenges related to the global semiconductor shortage, Central China floods in July and pandemic-related restrictions in parts of the country. Strong consumer demand in the third quarter resulted in double-digit growth for Lincoln brand passenger vehicles, with sales up 24%.

"Ford continues to lay the foundation for success in China by building on our strengths in Ford+ growth segments," said Anning Chen, president and CEO, Ford China. "We further strengthened our refreshed product portfolio during the third quarter with pre-sale of the all-new Ford EVOS and launch of Lincoln Corsair PHEV, as well as steady rollout of our network of direct-to-consumer EV stores that will deliver Mustang Mach-E to customers across China."

Ford's direct sales network of electric vehicle city stores is key to its electrification push in China, where the company is on track to inaugurate 25 stores in major metropolitan areas by end of this year and expand to more than 100 stores within five years. Central to Ford's electrification strategy is the locally produced Mustang Mach-E, which will be delivered to customers in China by the end of the fourth quarter.

Year-to-date,year-over-year highlights

  • Lincoln brand luxury vehicle sales in China exceeded 66,000 units, up 68.7%:
  1. Lincoln Corsair, among the top five best-selling vehicles in its segment, achieved year-to-date sales exceeding 36,200 units, up 91.5%. Year-to-date sales doubled for Lincoln Aviator, which sold 9,900 units, up 104.6%. Locally built Lincoln Nautilus, which launched in China in March, helped drive sales of more than

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

12,300 units year-to-date and more than 6,000 units in the third quarter, up 31.1% quarter-over-quarter

  1. Sales of locally built SUVs, including Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus and Aviator, approached 58,300 units, accounting for 88% of total Lincoln sales year-to-date
    1. Best-everquarterly results achieved in the third quarter with sales of approximately 23,800 units, up 24%. Best monthly sales results in September on sales that exceeded 8,600 units, up 18.2%
  • Ford brand passenger vehicle sales of approximately 165,000 units is flat compared to same period last year:
    1. Ford brand SUV sales surpassed 89,800 units, up 8.3%
  1. Year-to-datesales of Ford Edge and Escape exceeded 21,800 units and 24,000 units respectively, up 24.4% and 2.8%. Sales of locally made Ford Explorer, which launched in China in June 2020, surpassed 20,500 units year-to-date and

7,000 units in the third quarter, up 10.7% quarter-over-quarter

    1. Ford brand sedan sales increased, with Ford Mondeo approaching 22,500 units, up 32%, and Ford Taurus up 24.9% on sales of approximately 6,200 units
  • Ford and JMC indigenous brand commercial vehicle sales exceeded 204,000 units, up 9.4%:
    1. Ford Transit sales in the first three quarters exceeded 38,100 units, up 13.3%
  1. JMC brand commercial vehicle sales exceeded 165,400 units, up 8.8%

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

Contact(s):

Equity Investment

Fixed Income

Shareholder

Media:

Community:

Investment

Inquiries:

Community:

Lynn Antipas Tyson

Karen Rocoff

1.800.555.5259 or

Ford Media Center

914.485.1150

313.621.0965

313.845.8540

ltyson4@ford.com

krocoff@ford.com

stockinf@ford.com

media@ford.com

2

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
