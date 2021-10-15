Ford Motor : China Year-to-Date Sales Grow 11%, Driven by Record Lincoln Sales (opens in new window)

NEWS

Ford China Year-to-Date Sales Grow 11%, Driven by Record Lincoln Sales

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2021 - Ford Motor Company achieved double-digit growth of 11% in year-to-date sales in Greater China, with approximately 457,000 units sold in the first three quarters of the year. Sales of Lincoln luxury vehicles surpassed 66,000 units, up 68.7%, while year-to-date Ford brand passenger vehicle sales were flat with approximately 165,000 units sold.

Third-quarter sales in Greater China exceeded 150,100 units, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.7%, due to continued challenges related to the global semiconductor shortage, Central China floods in July and pandemic-related restrictions in parts of the country. Strong consumer demand in the third quarter resulted in double-digit growth for Lincoln brand passenger vehicles, with sales up 24%.

"Ford continues to lay the foundation for success in China by building on our strengths in Ford+ growth segments," said Anning Chen, president and CEO, Ford China. "We further strengthened our refreshed product portfolio during the third quarter with pre-sale of the all-new Ford EVOS and launch of Lincoln Corsair PHEV, as well as steady rollout of our network of direct-to-consumer EV stores that will deliver Mustang Mach-E to customers across China."

Ford's direct sales network of electric vehicle city stores is key to its electrification push in China, where the company is on track to inaugurate 25 stores in major metropolitan areas by end of this year and expand to more than 100 stores within five years. Central to Ford's electrification strategy is the locally produced Mustang Mach-E, which will be delivered to customers in China by the end of the fourth quarter.

Year-to-date,year-over-year highlights

Lincoln brand luxury vehicle sales in China exceeded 66,000 units, up 68.7%:

Lincoln Corsair, among the top five best-selling vehicles in its segment, achieved year-to-date sales exceeding 36,200 units, up 91.5%. Year-to-date sales doubled for Lincoln Aviator, which sold 9,900 units, up 104.6%. Locally built Lincoln Nautilus, which launched in China in March, helped drive sales of more than

