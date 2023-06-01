Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:52:46 2023-06-01 pm EDT
12.12 USD   +0.96%
02:25pFord Motor Co sues Blue Cross Blue Shield in antitrust case over 'astronomical' profit
RE
09:26aPause or no pause?
MS
07:23aFord Next Launches Electric Vehicle Lease Options for Uber Rideshare Drivers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor Co sues Blue Cross Blue Shield in antitrust case over 'astronomical' profit

06/01/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of Detroit-based Ford Motor Co

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co sued Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in U.S. court on Wednesday, accusing it of a price-fixing conspiracy that caused the automaker to pay inflated costs for health insurance products for its employees.

The lawsuit Ford filed in Detroit federal court accused the insurer and its regional Michigan branch of unlawfully dividing up parts of the country in a scheme to reduce competition with each other in order to drive "astronomical profits."

The allegations from Ford, employing more than 170,000 workers worldwide, relate to a $2.7 billion settlement that Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and its three dozen member companies reached in 2020 with corporate and individual policy holders in Alabama federal court.

Ford opted out of that settlement, which is now on appeal at the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in order to pursue its own claims. The appeals court agreed to fast-track its consideration of the settlement.

A spokesperson for defendant Blue Cross Blue Shield Association declined to comment on pending litigation. A representative from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan also declined to comment.

Ford did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the lawsuit, and a lawyer for the company declined to comment.

In the 40-page complaint, Ford said the alleged scheme to curb competition among Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations deprived the vehicle manufacturer of "the opportunity to purchase health insurance products and services from a lower cost competitor and/or at a price set by the free market."

The lawsuit seeks to bar Blue Cross Blue Shield's alleged anticompetitive conduct, and it also seeks triple damages and other remedies.

Ford said it had spent more than $500 million on premiums since 2009 for "fully insured" products for employees in designated areas in the state, according to the complaint.

Ford's lawsuit said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is the country's ninth largest insurer based on its 4.5 million enrollees.

The case is Ford Motor Co v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, No. 2:23-cv-11286-LVP-EAS.

For Ford: J. Travis Mihelick of Dinsmore & Shohl

For Blue Cross: No appearance yet

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)

By Mike Scarcella


© Reuters 2023
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
02:25pFord Motor Co sues Blue Cross Blue Shield in antitrust case over 'astronomical' profit
RE
09:26aPause or no pause?
MS
07:23aFord Next Launches Electric Vehicle Lease Options for Uber Rideshare Drivers
MT
06:32aFord Expands Flexible-Lease Pilot With Uber
DJ
06:03aFord Next Launches Flexible Lease Pilot – Ford Drive – With Uber, Aiming to..
BU
05/31Ford recalls 142,000 Lincoln SUVs in US for fire risks
RE
05/31Ford CEO says EV cost parity may not come until after 2030
RE
05/31Ford expands mobile service capacity with escape vehicles to offer customers more conve..
AQ
05/31Transcript : Ford Motor Company Presents at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Stra..
CI
05/31North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 162 B - -
Net income 2023 6 702 M - -
Net cash 2023 12 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,31x
Yield 2023 4,72%
Capitalization 48 009 M 48 009 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 12,00 $
Average target price 13,95 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.18%48 009
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.30%185 296
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG13.63%79 551
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.14%69 775
BMW AG22.24%69 268
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.32.09%47 602
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer