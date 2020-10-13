Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor Company : Announces Details for Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their third quarter 2020 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Following the release, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of Ford’s senior management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions on the call.

Access InformationWednesday, October 28

 

Ford Earnings Call: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664

International: 1.970.297.2423

Password: Ford Earnings

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

Replay – Available after 8:00 p.m. ET on October 28 through November 4

 

Toll-Free: 1.855.859.2056

International: 1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 9677173

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
12:31pFORD MOTOR COMPANY : Announces Details for Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/09FORD MOTOR : Tortured and tested, 3.5-liter powerboost full hybrid powertrain in..
AQ
10/09FORD MOTOR : New bronco overland concept underscores ford's off-road brand acces..
AQ
10/09Trump steel tariffs bring job losses to swing state Michigan
RE
10/09Honda makes a U-turn to catch U.S. truck, SUV trend
RE
10/08FORD MOTOR : Bowyer to retire and move to Fox NASCAR coverage in 2021
AQ
10/08U.S. auto suppliers scramble to fill factory jobs
RE
10/08FORD MOTOR : Feds, Ontario ante up millions to produce electric vehicles at Ford..
AQ
10/08SEXY ONIONS AND PM, FORD INVEST IN E : In The News for Oct. 8
AQ
10/07FORD MOTOR : Shorthanded Supreme Court hears Google-Oracle fight, Ford cases
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 B - -
Net income 2020 -1 759 M - -
Net Debt 2020 95,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,7x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 30 514 M 30 514 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,56 $
Last Close Price 7,67 $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-17.53%30 514
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.87%183 536
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.90%85 913
DAIMLER AG-0.73%61 926
BMW AG-11.01%49 630
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-11.99%46 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group