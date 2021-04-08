Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor Company : Announces Details For Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

04/08/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their first-quarter 2021 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28.

At 5 p.m. ET the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions on the call.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com.

Ford Earnings Call Wednesday, April 28, at 5 p.m. ET

 

Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664

International: 1.970.297.2423

Password: Ford Earnings

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

Replay – Available after 8 p.m. ET April 28 through May 5

 

Toll-Free: 1.855.859.2056

International: 1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 7595983

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
05:02pFORD MOTOR COMPANY  : Announces Details For Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
02:45pGM, Ford cutting more North American production due to chip shortage
RE
02:14pFORD MOTOR  : China First-Quarter Sales Rise 73% on Strong SUV, Luxury Demand
MT
01:41pSTREET COLOR : Ford to Idle Three More Factories Due to Chip Shortage, Shutting ..
MT
01:18pFord cutting more U.S. production because of chips shortage
RE
12:10pGM to Halt Production at Several North American Plants Due to Chip Shortage -..
DJ
10:52aGM to Halt Production at Several North American Plants Due to Chip Shortage -..
DJ
10:10aGM to Halt Production at Several North American Plants Due to Chip Shortage -..
DJ
06:38aFORD MOTOR  : Explorer Adds More Choice with New Enthusiast ST, Rear-Wheel-Drive..
PU
05:52aFORD MOTOR  : Logs 73.3% Increase in China Sales in Q1
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 144 B - -
Net income 2021 3 901 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 50 808 M 50 808 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,75 $
Last Close Price 12,73 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY44.82%50 808
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.66%219 969
VOLKSWAGEN AG57.79%166 237
DAIMLER AG30.84%96 206
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY46.09%87 651
BMW AG23.31%68 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ