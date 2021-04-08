Ford Motor Company : Announces Details For Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their first-quarter 2021 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28.

At 5 p.m. ET the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions on the call.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com.

Ford Earnings Call – Wednesday, April 28, at 5 p.m. ET Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664 International: 1.970.297.2423 Password: Ford Earnings Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

Replay – Available after 8 p.m. ET April 28 through May 5 Toll-Free: 1.855.859.2056 International: 1.404.537.3406 Conference ID: 7595983 Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

