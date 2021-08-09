Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Ford Motor : Credit CFO Brian Schaaf to Speak August 12 at J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference

08/09/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Brian Schaaf, Ford Motor Credit Company CFO, will hold a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

The virtual discussion will include Ford Credit’s financial results, funding, liquidity and portfolio performance, as well as Q&A.

Participants are encouraged to listen to the webcast online. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Credit Company

Ford Motor Credit Company is a leading automotive financial services company. It provides dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world, including through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services in the United States, Canada and China. Ford Credit is a subsidiary of Ford established in 1959. For more information, visit www.fordcredit.com or www.lincolnafs.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 132 B - -
Net income 2021 5 082 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 55 128 M 55 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 13,80 $
Average target price 16,14 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Beth A. Rose Chief Compliance, Ethics & Integrity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY57.00%55 128
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.64%248 547
VOLKSWAGEN AG35.68%153 606
DAIMLER AG31.56%95 683
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY32.20%79 917
BMW AG13.69%62 941