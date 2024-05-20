Deutsche Bank Issuer & Investor Bond Forum
May 22, 2024
2024 Ford
Explorer
Safe Harbor Statement And Disclosures
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" in this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
GAAP & Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.
Additional Information
Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N/M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted. Visit ford.com for vehicle information.
Corporate
2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R
Ford+ Investment Thesis
Disruptive technology allows us to leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities enriching customer experiences and deepening loyalty
Customer experience
FOUNDATIONAL
ENHANCED
EXPANDED TAM
STRENGTHS
CAPABILITIES
& VALUE CREATION
+ Leading iconic
+ Integrated hardware
nameplates
and software
+ Ford Blue
+ Leading commercial
+ + Connectivity
= + Ford Model e
vehicle portfolio
+ Data analytics
+ Ford Pro
+ Industrial prowess
Drives strong margins
Enables deep
Unlocks new growth
and cash flow
customer insight
opportunities
Q1 2024 Highlights
Growth
- "Freedom of choice" global product portfolio drove $43B of revenue - ICE, Hybrids and EVs
- Global hybrid sales up 36%, led by Escape, Maverick, F-150
- America's best-selling truck and van, F-Series and Transit
- #1 U.S. class 1-7 truck / van share
- #1 commercial brand in Europe
Profitability
- Strong start to 2024 - Total Company adj. EBIT of $2.8B
- Ford Pro EBIT up 2X with margin of 16.7%
- Total Company operations outside North America profitable
Free Cash Flow & Liquidity
- Raised full-year adj. FCF guidance to $6.5B to $7.5B
- Announced Q2 regular dividend of $0.15 per share
- Targeting a consistent return of 40% - 50% of adj. FCF to shareholders
- Strong balance sheet $25B in cash and ~$43B in liquidity
Software & Physical Services
Product News
-
Paid software subscriptions ~700K, up 47% - growth across all 3 customer segments
• Gross margins >50%
- Last 12 months, ~13% of Ford Pro's EBIT
- Delivered >1M remote experiences in Q1; 4.5M by year end
- Launched all-newF-150, Ranger, Kuga
- Ford Blue launching more all-new updates in 2024: Puma, Explorer, Aviator, etc.
- Iconic Ford Mustang celebrated its 60th anniversary
- Ford Pro ramping all-new 1T Transit production in Europe, including Hybrid and EV
Note: All comparisons are YoY unless noted otherwise
A Higher Growth, Higher Margin, More Capital Efficient, More Resilient Business Model
Q1 Financial Results
Revenue
Adj. EBIT
Adj. EBIT Margin
Adj. FCF
Adj. EPS
$42.8B $2.8B 6.5% $(0.5)B $0.49
▲ 3%
q 18%
q 1.7pts
q $1.2B
q $0.14
Ford Blue
Ford Model e
Ford Pro
EBIT
EBIT Margin
EBIT
EBIT Margin
EBIT
EBIT Margin
$0.9B
4.2%
$(1.3)B
N/M
$3.0B
16.7%
Financials
Ford Transit Custom Trail Edition
Q1 Cash Flow, Cash Balance & Liquidity ($B)
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Adjusted
Free Cash Flow
Ford Credit
Distributions
incl. Above
$-
$-
$-
$-
$-
Cash Balance
Liquidity
Cash Net of Debt
$9.0
$10.3
$9.3
$8.9
$4.9
Q1 2024 Results ($B)
driven by automotive EBIT
Ford Blue
Ford Model e
Ford
Corporate
Company
Interest
Special
Taxes /
Net
Ford Pro
Ford Next
Strong cash
Income /
Credit
Other
Adj. EBIT
On Debt
Items
Noncontrolling
and liquidity
(Loss)
Interests
B / (W)
$(1.7)
$(0.6)
$1.6
$0.0
$0.0
$-
$(0.6)
$0.0
$0.0
$0.1
$(0.4)
Q1 2023
available to invest in growth
