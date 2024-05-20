Deutsche Bank Issuer & Investor Bond Forum

May 22, 2024

2024 Ford

Explorer

Further Information

FORD FIXED INCOME INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Jessica Vila-Goulding

313-248-3896jvila5@ford.com

Christopher Conti 313-418-1673cconti5@ford.com

INFORMATION ON FORD:

www.shareholder.ford.com

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

INFORMATION ON FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY:

https://www.ford.com/finance/investor-center/

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

2

Safe Harbor Statement And Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" in this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

GAAP & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.

Additional Information

Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N/M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted. Visit ford.com for vehicle information.

3

Corporate

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Ford+ Investment Thesis

Disruptive technology allows us to leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities enriching customer experiences and deepening loyalty

Customer experience

FOUNDATIONAL

ENHANCED

EXPANDED TAM

STRENGTHS

CAPABILITIES

& VALUE CREATION

+ Leading iconic

+ Integrated hardware

nameplates

and software

+ Ford Blue

+ Leading commercial

+ + Connectivity

= + Ford Model e

vehicle portfolio

+ Data analytics

+ Ford Pro

+ Industrial prowess

Drives strong margins

Enables deep

Unlocks new growth

and cash flow

customer insight

opportunities

5

Q1 2024 Highlights

Growth

  • "Freedom of choice" global product portfolio drove $43B of revenue - ICE, Hybrids and EVs
  • Global hybrid sales up 36%, led by Escape, Maverick, F-150
  • America's best-selling truck and van, F-Series and Transit
  • #1 U.S. class 1-7 truck / van share
  • #1 commercial brand in Europe

Profitability

  • Strong start to 2024 - Total Company adj. EBIT of $2.8B
  • Ford Pro EBIT up 2X with margin of 16.7%
  • Total Company operations outside North America profitable

Free Cash Flow & Liquidity

  • Raised full-year adj. FCF guidance to $6.5B to $7.5B
  • Announced Q2 regular dividend of $0.15 per share
  • Targeting a consistent return of 40% - 50% of adj. FCF to shareholders
  • Strong balance sheet $25B in cash and ~$43B in liquidity

Software & Physical Services

Product News

  • Paid software subscriptions ~700K, up 47% - growth across all 3 customer segments
    Gross margins >50%
  • Last 12 months, ~13% of Ford Pro's EBIT
  • Delivered >1M remote experiences in Q1; 4.5M by year end
  • Launched all-newF-150, Ranger, Kuga
  • Ford Blue launching more all-new updates in 2024: Puma, Explorer, Aviator, etc.
  • Iconic Ford Mustang celebrated its 60th anniversary
  • Ford Pro ramping all-new 1T Transit production in Europe, including Hybrid and EV

Note: All comparisons are YoY unless noted otherwise

A Higher Growth, Higher Margin, More Capital Efficient, More Resilient Business Model

6

Q1 Financial Results

Revenue

Adj. EBIT

Adj. EBIT Margin

Adj. FCF

Adj. EPS

$42.8B $2.8B 6.5% $(0.5)B $0.49

▲ 3%

q 18%

q 1.7pts

q $1.2B

q $0.14

Ford Blue

Ford Model e

Ford Pro

EBIT

EBIT Margin

EBIT

EBIT Margin

EBIT

EBIT Margin

$0.9B

4.2%

$(1.3)B

N/M

$3.0B

16.7%

7

Financials

Ford Transit Custom Trail Edition

Q1 Cash Flow, Cash Balance & Liquidity ($B)

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Adjusted

Free Cash Flow

Ford Credit

Distributions

incl. Above

$-

$-

$-

$-

$-

Cash Balance

Liquidity

Cash Net of Debt

$9.0

$10.3

$9.3

$8.9

$4.9

9

Q1 2024 Results ($B)

driven by automotive EBIT

Ford Blue

Ford Model e

Ford

Corporate

Company

Interest

Special

Taxes /

Net

Ford Pro

Ford Next

Strong cash

Income /

Credit

Other

Adj. EBIT

On Debt

Items

Noncontrolling

and liquidity

(Loss)

Interests

B / (W)

$(1.7)

$(0.6)

$1.6

$0.0

$0.0

$-

$(0.6)

$0.0

$0.0

$0.1

$(0.4)

Q1 2023

available to invest in growth

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 21:50:28 UTC.