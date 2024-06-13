By Adriano Marchese

Ford Motor is opening up electric vehicle sales and service to all of its U.S. dealers.

The car maker said in an email Thursday that it is making electric vehicles more widely available across the U.S. by expanding sales and service of EVs to all 2,800 of its dealerships in the country.

The plan replaces the voluntary Ford Model e EV Program that was first launched in 2022 and had about 1,400 dealers enrolled.

Under the expanded program, all dealers will be able to sell and service EVs and support Ford vehicle owners.

"This means more than 90% of Americans will live within 20 miles of a Ford dealer that can sell and service EVs such as the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit," Ford said.

Earlier on Thursday, a CNBC report quoted Chief Operating Officer Marin Gjaja who said at a media briefing that the company will sunset the program in response to slowing growth of demand for EVs.

