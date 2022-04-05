Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor : F-150 Lightning is First Electric Truck to Pace NASCAR Race; will be featured at Martinsville April 7-9

04/05/2022 | 11:29am EDT
F-150 LIGHTNING IS FIRST ELECTRIC TRUCK TO PACE NASCAR RACE; WILL BE FEATURED AT MARTINSVILLE APRIL 7-9
APR 5, 2022 | DEARBORN, MI

The all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning will be the official pace vehicle for this weekend's NASCAR event at Martinsville Speedway.
Near instantaneous torque and 563 horsepower of Lightning make it well suited for pace car duties on nationally-televised race event.
Production for Lightning truck is on track for customer deliveries beginning this spring. Ford is investing more than $50 billion in Electric Vehicles globally through 2026 to develop breakthrough EVs and bring them to market at scale.
DEARBORN, MI, April 5, 2022 - A fully-electric truck that is helping change the future of Ford Motor Company will be on track at Martinsville Speedway as the 2022 F-150 Lightning makes its debut as a pace vehicle for the NASCAR Cup Series on April 9.

Lightning received nearly 200,000 reservations since being unveiled last May and is part of a growing EV portfolio for Ford that includes the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit.

"Ford is fully invested in electrification and the response to Lightning has been so overwhelming that it was an easy decision to bring it to a NASCAR event," said Jeannee Kirkaldy, motorsports marketing manager, Ford Performance. "One thing we definitely know is that our fans love trucks and we're confident that feeling will only grow when they see Lightning out on the track leading the field to green."

"We can't wait to show our Ford fans how capable the F-150 Lightning is. With 563 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of near instantaneous torque and a 0-60 mph time in the mid-4-second range, I think it will turn some heads out on the track." said Darren Palmer, vice president, Ford electric vehicle programs.

This marks the second straight year an all-electric Ford vehicle will pace a NASCAR race after the Mustang Mach-E led the field at Talladega Superspeedway in April. Ford became the first OEM to use an electric vehicle to pace a NASCAR race way back in April 2012 when the all-electric Ford Focus paced the field at Richmond, Va.

"I haven't driven the Lightning yet, but if it's anything like the Mustang Mach-E, it's going to be a blast," said NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney. "I hope it ends up being the only thing in front of me once the race starts."

The Ford F-150 is part of F-Series, America's best-selling truck 45 years in a row and F-Series recently reached a milestone when the 40 millionth unit rolled off the assembly line in January.

Martinsville Speedway, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, will be hosting all three top NASCAR touring series, beginning with the Camping World Truck Series on Thursday at 8 p.m. The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes to the track on Friday with the NASCAR Cup Series scheduled for Saturday. Both of those races are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.


About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 183,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Ford Performance
Ford's racing program is part of the Ford Performance organization based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for major racing operations globally, including NASCAR (Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series), IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, FIA World Rally Championship, Virgin Australia Supercars, Formula Drift, NHRA Funny Car, off-road desert racing, and sportsman drag racing. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford's racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing's activities, please visit www.fordperformance.com, www.facebook/FordPerformance, Ford Performance on Instagram and @FordPerformance on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
