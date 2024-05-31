Jim Farley (Cont'd): business in Pro. It's kind of -- it's a system, it's an ecosystem with prognostics on

the vehicle now that we can make the vehicle predict its own failure. And a parts

business that's 30% plus margin and then a software business that's 40% to 50%

margin, it all kind of works together for productivity and uptime. And that's where,

of the 770,000 subscriptions, 560,000 are Pro, and it's all productivity software

from fuel car fraud to now we can control the speed of the vehicle, we can control

the access to the vehicle that the Telogis and the third-party telematics can't

compete with us. They don't have control over the vehicle. And now about 13%

of our EBIT on Pro is attached services. And we think it will be 20% in a couple of

years. And already, Pro is easily the most profitable part, 16% margin in the first

quarter and we see a lot of upside.

Let's go to retail. I think it's going to be pretty challenging. Maybe I think more

challenging than I thought. But I don't think it's so challenging that you can't build

a great business around it. It just -- what we've seen where ADAS is pervasive in

China, the lower operating domains, let's say hands free, no turn lane, that going

be commoditize maybe faster than I thought. And so ADAS is still a huge, I think

the largest profit pool in this first inning of consumer digital revenue for auto

companies. ADAS is big. It's really big because it has a lot of pricing power. But

what we need to do is make sure we lead on ODD, the operating domain. We

need to get to a Level 3, not like the Mercedes system at 35 miles an hour where

the car in front of you, but like 80 miles an hour on the highway as most

Americans will want it to be. And you give those kind of empty calorie miles back

to the customer in terms of time and you have an experience inside the vehicle

with content and productivity and all the other things that you could do at home.

You're like, wow, I've got all this time back and it's super productive for me as a

consumer. I think that's very compelling still.

But if you are -- if you were just buying your system from a supplier and there are

12 other car companies that offer the same digital experience, you will not have a

lot of pricing power. You have to be at the leading edge of the ODD and you

have to have kind of your stationary product experience so to speak so good that

people want to be in your car versus other people's brands.

I think ADAS is good. We're just starting with safety and security. OnStar has

been out there for many years, but it's a different tech stack. Safety and security

as auto retail I think has some pricing power, but I think that will commoditize

really quickly. And beyond that, I think this productivity kind of experience,

stationary experience, is a big thing. It's like all the pieces working together, from

content, productivity doing conference calls, all of that is going be -- like you have

to be a leader there.

And I don't think it gets monetized in like a connections prime payment you make

to Ford. Although we'll try. I don't think it's going to be like huge. I think you're

going to monetize it on your pricing for ADAS.

Toni Sacconaghi: Is it your pricing for ADAS or is it just people want to buy your car? Because they

know your ADAS is good, but they sit in the car and go, wow, this is so cool, like,

I've got buy this car. Or you charge little more for the car?

Jim Farley: And how ironic is it that the monetization of that may be really low marketing

cost?

Toni Sacconaghi: Right. But the ADAS itself, you talked about Level 3 and I get that. We could go

on a long trip, you can be super productive, and it could be fun, and you know.